What is Lily Gladstone's Net Worth?

Lily Gladstone is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million. Lily Gladstone is known for her performances in such films as "Certain Women," "The Unknown Country," and "Killers of the Flower Moon." For her portrayal of real-life Osage woman Mollie Kyle in the lattermost film, she became the first Native American to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar. Gladstone has also appeared on television, with credits including "Room 104," "Billions," and "Reservation Dogs."

Early Life and Education

Lily Gladstone was born on August 2, 1986 in Kalispell, Montana. She is of Piegan Blackfeet and Nez Perce descent on her father's side, and of European descent on her mother's side. Gladstone was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning, Montana. From an early age, she wanted to become an actress, and when Missoula Children's Theatre came to her hometown, she was cast as an evil stepsister in "Cinderella." As an adolescent, Gladstone moved with her family to Seattle. There, she became involved with the nonprofit Stone Soup Theatre. Gladstone was educated at Mountlake Terrace High School, graduating in 2004. She went on to attend the University of Montana, from which she earned her BFA in acting and directing in 2008.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from UM, Gladstone taught acting classes and workshops in her native community. One of her classes, a violence prevention course focused on an image-theatre acting method she dubbed "sculpture garden," was sponsored by the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center. In 2010, Gladstone performed in the play "The Frybread Queen."

Film Career

Gladstone made her film debut with a small part in Arnaud Desplechin's 2013 film "Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian." She next appeared in "Winter in the Blood," an adaptation of James Welch's book of the same name. Gladstone had her breakthrough role in 2016 as rancher Jamie in Kelly Reichardt's "Certain Women." She starred opposite Kristen Stewart in the final chapter of the tripartite film. For her performance, Gladstone won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress, and was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. After that, she appeared in the surrealist mystery film "Buster's Mal Heart," starring Rami Malek. In 2017, Gladstone appeared in the survival drama "Walking Out," starring Matt Bomer, Bill Pullman, and Josh Wiggins. Closing out the decade, she reunited with Kelly Reichardt for the drama "First Cow," based on Jonathan Raymond's novel "The Half-Life." Gladstone played the wife of Toby Jones's wealthy English trader in the film.

Gladstone had her first leading role in a film in "The Unknown Country," which premiered in 2022. She starred as a grieving woman who goes on a road trip across the American Midwest after receiving an unexpected invitation. Gladstone won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Outstanding Lead Performance for her work. She subsequently appeared in "Quantum Cowboys" and "The Last Manhunt," both in 2022. Gladstone went on to star in two films in 2023: Erica Tremblay's "Fancy Dance" and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon." In the latter, she portrayed real-life Osage woman Mollie Kyle, who survived the genocide of Osage people that was orchestrated by William King Hale in the 1910s and 1920s. Gladstone earned rave reviews for her performance, and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. This made her the first Native American to ever be nominated in the category. Gladstone also became the first Native American to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Television Career

In 2017, Gladstone made her first of two appearances on the HBO anthology series "Room 104." A couple years later, she began playing the recurring role of Roxanne on the Showtime drama "Billions," then in its fourth season. Gladstone continued playing the role in season five, and later returned for the seventh and final season of "Billions" in 2023. Meanwhile, she lent her voice to an episode of the Netflix animated series "Tuca & Bertie" in 2021, and played the character Hokti in two episodes of "Reservation Dogs" from 2022 to 2023. Among Gladstone's other television credits is the Hulu true-crime drama miniseries "Under the Bridge," based on the book by Rebecca Godfrey.

Other Appearances

In other appearances beyond film and television, Gladstone played the role of Kate Keller in the Montana Repertory Theatre's national touring production of "The Miracle Worker" in 2014. A few years after that, she was involved with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival acting company. Gladstone also hosted the educational film production YouTube series "Crash Course" during this time. In 2020, she returned to the stage to star in the Yale Repertory Theatre's production of "Manahatta."

Personal Life

Due to the lack of gendered pronouns in most Indigenous languages, including Blackfeet, Gladstone goes by both she and they pronouns.