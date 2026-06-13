What is Liliana Mumy's Net Worth?

Liliana Mumy is an American actress and voice actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Liliana Mumy began working as a child actress and became recognizable to family audiences through roles in "The Santa Clause 2," "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause," "Cheaper by the Dozen," and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2." As she grew older, she developed an even more substantial career in animation, becoming the voice of characters including Mertle Edmonds in the "Lilo & Stitch" franchise, Twinkle in "Higglytown Heroes," Panini in "Chowder," Beth Tezuka in "Bravest Warriors," Roxy in "Winx Club," and Leni Loud in "The Loud House." The daughter of actor and musician Bill Mumy, Liliana followed her father into entertainment at a young age but carved out her own career through a mix of live-action family films, sitcom appearances, animated series, direct-to-video projects, and long-running voiceover work.

Early Life

Liliana Berry Davis Mumy was born on April 16, 1994, in San Marcos, California. She is the daughter of actor, musician, and former child star Bill Mumy and Eileen Joy Mumy. Her older brother, Seth Mumy, also worked as a child actor.

Growing up in a show-business family gave Liliana early exposure to acting, voiceover work, sets, scripts, and the rhythms of the entertainment industry. Her father had become famous as a child for roles in "The Twilight Zone" and "Lost in Space," and Liliana began working professionally while still very young.

Early Acting Career

Mumy's first screen roles came in the early 2000s. She appeared in shows such as "Scrubs," "That '70s Show," "Strong Medicine," and "My Wife and Kids." On "My Wife and Kids," she had a recurring role as Rachel McNamara, adding sitcom experience to a résumé that quickly began to span both live-action and voice work.

One of her most notable early television appearances came in the 2003 revival of "The Twilight Zone." In the episode "It's Still a Good Life," she played Audrey Fremont, the daughter of Anthony Fremont, the frightening child with supernatural powers originally played by her father in the classic 1961 episode "It's a Good Life." The episode created a rare father-daughter continuation of one of the most famous stories in "Twilight Zone" history.

Film Career

Mumy became familiar to family-movie audiences through several major studio projects in the 2000s. In 2002, she played Lucy Miller in "The Santa Clause 2," starring Tim Allen. She reprised the role in the 2006 sequel "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."

She also played Jessica Baker in the 2003 comedy "Cheaper by the Dozen," starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. The film was a box-office success and featured a large young ensemble that included Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, Alyson Stoner, Kevin G. Schmidt, and others. Mumy returned for the 2005 sequel "Cheaper by the Dozen 2."

In addition to live-action roles, Mumy voiced characters in animated and direct-to-video films, including Mertle Edmonds in multiple "Lilo & Stitch" projects and Rosebud in Disney's "Buddies" franchise, including "Snow Buddies," "Space Buddies," and "Santa Buddies."

Voice Acting Career

Although Mumy first became recognizable as a child actress in family comedies, much of her longest-running work has been in animation. She voiced Mertle Edmonds, Lilo's spoiled rival, in "Stitch! The Movie," "Lilo & Stitch: The Series," "Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch," and "Leroy & Stitch."

She also voiced Twinkle in "Higglytown Heroes," Panini in "Chowder," Human Kimberly in "Catscratch," and Roxy in the Nickelodeon version of "Winx Club." Her work as Panini on "Chowder" became especially memorable to Cartoon Network fans, thanks to the character's intense crush on the title character and the show's highly stylized comedy.

Mumy's voice career also included roles in "American Dragon: Jake Long," "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," "The Secret Saturdays," "Sofia the First," "Shimmer and Shine," and "Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!" She also voiced Holly Robinson in "Batman: Year One" and the related short "DC Showcase: Catwoman."

"The Loud House"

One of Mumy's most prominent voice roles has been Leni Loud on Nickelodeon's animated series "The Loud House." The show premiered in 2016 and follows Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters, each with a sharply defined personality. Leni, the fashion-obsessed and sweet-natured second-oldest Loud sister, became one of the show's most popular characters.

Mumy continued voicing Leni across the broader "Loud House" franchise, including related episodes, specials, and movies such as "The Loud House Movie" and "No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie." The role introduced her to a new generation of Nickelodeon viewers and became one of the defining credits of her adult career.

"Bravest Warriors"

Mumy also voiced Beth Tezuka in "Bravest Warriors," the animated web series created by Pendleton Ward. The series, produced for Cartoon Hangover, developed a devoted fan base through its mix of sci-fi adventure, surreal humor, and emotional storytelling.

Her performance as Beth added another major animation credit to her résumé and placed her in a series with strong crossover appeal among fans of modern independent animation and online cartoons.

Personal Life

Liliana Mumy married Ben Perlmutter in 2023. They have children together.