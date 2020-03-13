Lili Reinhart net worth: Lili Reinhart is an American actress who has a net worth of $6 million. She is most well known for starring as Betty Cooper on the TV series Riverdale. She is also a social media star with more than 22 million followers across her various channels.

Lili Reinhart was born in Cleveland, Ohio in September 1996. She made her acting debut in 2010 when she appeared in the short For Today and in an episode of the series Scientastic!. Reinhart starred as Heather on the television series Surviving Jack in 2014. She began starring as Betty Cooper on the TV series Riverdale in 2017. Lili Reinhart has appeared in films including Not Waving But Drowning, The Kings of Summer, Forever's End, Miss Stevens, The Good Neighbor, Galveston, Hustler's, Charlie's Angels, and Chemical Hearts. She served as executive producer for the 2020 film Chemical Hearts and appeared in an episode of the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011. Lili Reinhart has won multiple Teen Choice Awards for Riverdale.