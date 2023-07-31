Lil Fizz net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Nov 26, 1985 (37 years old) Place of Birth: New Orleans Gender: Male Profession: Songwriter, Record producer, Actor, Rapper Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lil' Fizz's Net Worth

Lil' Fizz is an American rapper and actor who has a net worth of $1 million. Lil' Fizz is best known for being the youngest member and rapper of the R&B group, B2K. With the group, he recorded the albums "B2K," "Santa Hooked Me Up," and "Pandemonium!," all of which were released in 2002. Lil' Fizz also has a solo recording career, and has appeared on film and television, including on the reality shows "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" and "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars – Hip Hop Edition."

Early Life

Lil' Fizz, whose real name is Dreux Pierre Frédéric, was born on November 26, 1985 in New Orleans, Louisiana and was brought up in Los Angeles, California. He is of Louisiana Creole ancestry.

B2K

In 1998, dance choreographer Dave Scott and Interscope A&R executive Keshia Gamble created the R&B boy band B2K, which stood for "Boys of the New Millennium." The group consisted of Frédéric, who adopted the stage name Lil' Fizz; Jarell Houston, who became J-Boog; De'Mario Thornton, who took the name Raz-B; and Omari Grandberry, who joined the group on New Year's Eve in 1999 and adopted the stage name Omarion. Lil' Fizz was the rapper of the group, as well as its youngest member. B2K released its self-titled debut album in March of 2002. Supported by the singles "Uh Huh," "Gots ta Be," and "Why I Love You," the album entered the Billboard 200 at number two and debuted at number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

B2K released a Christmas album, "Santa Hooked Me Up," in October of 2002. The group released its third and final album, "Pandemonium!," in December; it reached number ten on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Moreover, the album spawned B2K's sole number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100: "Bump, Bump, Bump," featuring P. Diddy. The group eventually split up in 2004 amid conflicts with its label Epic Records. Some 15 years after disbanding, B2K reunited for the Millennium Tour in 2019. The three-month city tour featured all four original members of B2K, and also included various other urban artists from the 00s such as Chingy, Mario, and the Ying Yang Twins.

Solo Career

Lil' Fizz embarked on a solo recording career after the dissolution of B2K. He released his first EP, "Payday," in 2007. Two years later, he collaborated with his former bandmate J-Boog on the EP "Night Life," which was released under their new record label Popular Entertainment. Lil' Fizz's singles have included "Beds," "Bounce," "Becky," "Good Lotion," and "Mirror."

Film and Television

Lil' Fizz has made many appearances on film and television over the years, both as himself and as an actor. In 2002, he appeared with B2K as a musical guest on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy program "All That," and in 2004 acted alongside all his bandmates in the dance film "You Got Served," written and directed by the boys' manager Chris Stokes. From 2005 to 2007, Lil' Fizz played the character Taye on the Fox sitcom "The War at Home." In 2009, he appeared alongside J-Boog in the musical comedy film "Steppin: The Movie," starring Wesley Jonathan and Chrystee Pharris.

Lil' Fizz is also known for his reality television appearances. From 2014 to 2016, he was part of the main cast of the VH1 reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," costarring his former B2K bandmate Omarion. Other main cast members included Teairra Marí, Hazel-E, Ray J, Soulja Boy, and Lil' Fizz's girlfriend Moniece Slaughter. For the final seasons of the show from 2017 to 2019, Lil' Fizz was part of the supporting cast. He returned to VH1 in 2021 to star in "Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition." Meanwhile, Lil' Fizz participated in We TV's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 12 – Hip Hop Edition."

Personal Life

With his ex-girlfriend Moniece Slaughter, Lil' Fizz has a son named Kamron. He has also been in romantic relationships with Tiffany Campbell, with whom he appeared on the show "Marriage Boot Camp," and Apryl Jones, a fellow cast member on "Love & Hip Hop" and the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of B2K member Omarion.