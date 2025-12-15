Lexa Doig Net Worth

What is Lexa Doig's net worth?

Lexa Doig is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $2 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, actor Michael Shanks.

Lexa Doig is best known for her work in science fiction television, where she became a cult favorite through a series of prominent genre roles spanning the late 1990s and 2000s. She is most closely associated with her portrayal of the artificial intelligence Rommie on the syndicated series "Andromeda," a role that showcased both her physical presence and emotional range and helped establish her as a recognizable face within sci-fi fandom. Over the course of her career, Doig has built a reputation as a reliable ensemble performer, frequently cast in long-running television series rather than standalone films.

Before and after "Andromeda," Doig appeared across a wide range of television genres, including action, fantasy, crime, and family drama. Her credits include recurring roles on "Stargate SG-1," "Arrow," "Viper," "Jason X," and later the military drama "Virgin River." While she never pursued traditional movie stardom, Doig carved out a durable career defined by steady work, strong fan engagement, and a lasting presence in genre television. Her longevity reflects a balance of adaptability, professionalism, and an ability to anchor high-concept roles within grounded emotional performances.

Early Life

Lexa Doig was born Alexandra Lecciones Doig on June 8, 1973, in Toronto, Ontario. She is of mixed heritage, with Filipino ancestry on her mother's side and Scottish ancestry on her father's side. Doig spent part of her childhood in various cities due to her father's career, which exposed her to different cultures at an early age.

She began working professionally as a model and commercial actress as a teenager, appearing in advertisements and hosting roles on Canadian television. Doig later studied acting more formally, which helped her transition from youth-oriented television work into scripted dramatic roles during the 1990s.

Early Television Career

Doig's early acting career included appearances on Canadian television series such as "TekWar" and "Kung Fu: The Legend Continues." These roles placed her squarely within the North American sci-fi and action television circuit, a space where she would spend much of her career.

She gained broader recognition in the late 1990s with roles on shows like "Earth: Final Conflict" and "Gene Roddenberry's Andromeda," both part of the syndicated science fiction boom of the era. Her early work demonstrated an ability to handle technically demanding productions that relied heavily on visual effects and serialized storytelling.

Andromeda And Breakthrough

Lexa Doig's career-defining role came in 2000 when she was cast as Rommie, the android avatar of the sentient starship Andromeda Ascendant, on "Andromeda." Created from unused material by Gene Roddenberry and developed for television by Robert Hewitt Wolfe, the series ran for five seasons.

As Rommie, Doig portrayed both a highly capable artificial intelligence and a developing emotional being, a duality that became central to the character's appeal. Her performance required extensive physical training, stunt work, and long hours in demanding production conditions. The role earned her a devoted fan base and cemented her status as a sci-fi television staple.

Film And Genre Work

During her time on "Andromeda," Doig also appeared in feature films, most notably the horror sequel "Jason X," where she played Professor Rowan LaFontaine. The film later became a cult favorite within the franchise and further strengthened her genre credentials.

She continued to work steadily in television films and guest roles, particularly in science fiction and action projects, including appearances on "Stargate SG-1," where she played the recurring character Dr. Carolyn Lam. That role allowed Doig to explore a more grounded dramatic register compared to her earlier sci-fi performances.

Later Television Roles

In the 2010s, Doig expanded into superhero and procedural television. She appeared on "Arrow" as Talia al Ghul, a recurring antagonist tied to the show's larger mythology. She later joined the cast of the romantic drama "Virgin River," where she played Paige Lassiter, a character involved in one of the series' most emotionally intense storylines.

These later roles demonstrated Doig's ability to transition from genre-heavy science fiction into mainstream serialized drama while maintaining a consistent television presence.

Personal Life

Lexa Doig married actor Michael Shanks in 2003 after meeting on the set of "Andromeda." The couple has children together and has frequently appeared at fan conventions, where they remain popular figures within the science fiction community.

Doig has largely balanced her career around family life in later years, choosing selective roles rather than constant on-screen visibility.