Lexa Doig

Lexa Doig Net Worth

$2 Million
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$2 Million
Birthdate:
Jun 8, 1973 (52 years old)
Birthplace:
Toronto
Gender:
Female
Height:
5 ft 6 in (1.68 m)
Profession:
Actor
Nationality:
Canada
  1. What Is Lexa Doig's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Early Television Career
  4. Andromeda And Breakthrough
  5. Film And Genre Work
  6. Later Television Roles
  7. Personal Life

What is Lexa Doig's net worth?

Lexa Doig is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $2 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, actor Michael Shanks.

Lexa Doig is best known for her work in science fiction television, where she became a cult favorite through a series of prominent genre roles spanning the late 1990s and 2000s. She is most closely associated with her portrayal of the artificial intelligence Rommie on the syndicated series "Andromeda," a role that showcased both her physical presence and emotional range and helped establish her as a recognizable face within sci-fi fandom. Over the course of her career, Doig has built a reputation as a reliable ensemble performer, frequently cast in long-running television series rather than standalone films.

Before and after "Andromeda," Doig appeared across a wide range of television genres, including action, fantasy, crime, and family drama. Her credits include recurring roles on "Stargate SG-1," "Arrow," "Viper," "Jason X," and later the military drama "Virgin River." While she never pursued traditional movie stardom, Doig carved out a durable career defined by steady work, strong fan engagement, and a lasting presence in genre television. Her longevity reflects a balance of adaptability, professionalism, and an ability to anchor high-concept roles within grounded emotional performances.

Early Life

Lexa Doig was born Alexandra Lecciones Doig on June 8, 1973, in Toronto, Ontario. She is of mixed heritage, with Filipino ancestry on her mother's side and Scottish ancestry on her father's side. Doig spent part of her childhood in various cities due to her father's career, which exposed her to different cultures at an early age.

She began working professionally as a model and commercial actress as a teenager, appearing in advertisements and hosting roles on Canadian television. Doig later studied acting more formally, which helped her transition from youth-oriented television work into scripted dramatic roles during the 1990s.

Early Television Career

Doig's early acting career included appearances on Canadian television series such as "TekWar" and "Kung Fu: The Legend Continues." These roles placed her squarely within the North American sci-fi and action television circuit, a space where she would spend much of her career.

She gained broader recognition in the late 1990s with roles on shows like "Earth: Final Conflict" and "Gene Roddenberry's Andromeda," both part of the syndicated science fiction boom of the era. Her early work demonstrated an ability to handle technically demanding productions that relied heavily on visual effects and serialized storytelling.

Andromeda And Breakthrough

Lexa Doig's career-defining role came in 2000 when she was cast as Rommie, the android avatar of the sentient starship Andromeda Ascendant, on "Andromeda." Created from unused material by Gene Roddenberry and developed for television by Robert Hewitt Wolfe, the series ran for five seasons.

As Rommie, Doig portrayed both a highly capable artificial intelligence and a developing emotional being, a duality that became central to the character's appeal. Her performance required extensive physical training, stunt work, and long hours in demanding production conditions. The role earned her a devoted fan base and cemented her status as a sci-fi television staple.

Getty Images

Film And Genre Work

During her time on "Andromeda," Doig also appeared in feature films, most notably the horror sequel "Jason X," where she played Professor Rowan LaFontaine. The film later became a cult favorite within the franchise and further strengthened her genre credentials.

She continued to work steadily in television films and guest roles, particularly in science fiction and action projects, including appearances on "Stargate SG-1," where she played the recurring character Dr. Carolyn Lam. That role allowed Doig to explore a more grounded dramatic register compared to her earlier sci-fi performances.

Later Television Roles

In the 2010s, Doig expanded into superhero and procedural television. She appeared on "Arrow" as Talia al Ghul, a recurring antagonist tied to the show's larger mythology. She later joined the cast of the romantic drama "Virgin River," where she played Paige Lassiter, a character involved in one of the series' most emotionally intense storylines.

These later roles demonstrated Doig's ability to transition from genre-heavy science fiction into mainstream serialized drama while maintaining a consistent television presence.

Personal Life

Lexa Doig married actor Michael Shanks in 2003 after meeting on the set of "Andromeda." The couple has children together and has frequently appeared at fan conventions, where they remain popular figures within the science fiction community.

Doig has largely balanced her career around family life in later years, choosing selective roles rather than constant on-screen visibility.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Janice Dean Net Worth
    Janice
    Dean
  2. Jeanne Beker Net Worth
    Jeanne
    Beker
  3. Enrico Colantoni Net Worth
    Enrico
    Colantoni
  4. Steve Bacic Net Worth
    Steve
    Bacic
  5. Michael Shanks Net Worth
    Michael
    Shanks
  6. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  7. Jennifer Aniston Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Aniston
  8. Denzel Washington Net Worth
    Denzel
    Washington
  9. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  10. Beyoncé Knowles Net Worth
    Beyoncé
    Knowles
  11. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  12. Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
    Cristiano
    Ronaldo
  13. Leonardo DiCaprio Net Worth
    Leonardo
    DiCaprio
  14. Jennifer Lopez Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Lopez
  15. Ryan Reynolds Net Worth
    Ryan
    Reynolds
  16. Megan Fox Net Worth
    Megan
    Fox