What is Letitia Wright's Net Worth?

Letitia Wright is a Guyanese-British actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Letitia Wright has appeared in such films and television shows as "Doctor Who," "Black Mirror," "Chasing Shadows," "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Early Life

Letitia Wright was born on October 31, 1993, in Georgetown, Guyana. She grew up with her older brother, Ivan. When she was eight years old, her family moved to London, England. She attended Northumberland Park Community School. She began performing in plays and theatre productions while in school but has stated that her desire to be a professional actor began after seeing the 2006 film, "Akeelah and the Bee." She was inspired by Keke Palmer's performance in the film and began attending the Identity School of Acting at the age of 16.

Career

Wright began her professional acting career in 2011 when she appeared as a recurring character in the series "Top Boy." She also landed a two episode appearance in "Holby City." She also had a small role in the 2011 film "Victim." The next year, she appeared in the film "My Brother the Devil." In 2013, she appeared in an episode of "Coming Up." Wright was cast as the character of Amal in the 2014 television movie "Glasgow Girls" and also appeared in an episode of "Chasing Shadows" the same year. In 2015, she was cast as character Jamie Harrison in the film "Urban Hymn." This was her first leading role and brought her to the attention of Hollywood. The same year, she appeared in an episode of "Doctor Who," and also landed recurring roles in the casts of "Banana" and "Cucumber."

In 2016, Wright landed the recurring cast role in "Humans" as character Renie. The next year, she appeared in an episode of "Black Mirror." Wright had a very successful 2018 in terms of film, as she appeared in four different films. She was cast in "Ready Player One" as the character of Reb and also appeared in the film "The Commuter." One of her most notable roles, that of character Shuri, also came in 2018 when she was cast in "Black Panther." The film, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also starred Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danai Gurira. Wright won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for her work in the film. She reprised the role for "Avengers: Infinity War" the same year. Staying busy, Wright was also featured in a play called "The Convert" in 2018 which was staged at London's Young Vic Theatre. The play tells the story of an English-speaking missionary in the 19th century, set in Rhodesian Salisbury.

Wright's various breakthrough performances in 2018 led to her winning the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2019. In April of 2019, Wright appeared in the short musical film "Guava Island" alongside Donald Glover and Rihanna. The same year, she reprised her role of Shuri for "Avengers: Endgame."

In 2020, Wright appeared in an episode of "Small Axe," a miniseries directed by Steve McQueen which is set in London's West Indian community between the 1960s and 1980s. Wright played character Altheia Jones-LeCointe, a British Black Panther leader who was arrested and charged with inciting a riot after a peaceful protest in 1971. For her work in the series, Wright earned a number of "Best Supporting Actress" nominations on the awards show circuit. The following year, in 2021, she was cast in an episode of "I Am…" as the character of Danielle. She also voiced the character of Nooshy in the animated film "Sing 2."

In 2022, Wright appeared in "The Silent Twins." The film was based on the 1986 book of the same name by Marjorie Wallace and Wright was cast to play twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons. The same year, she also appeared in the films "Death on the Nile" and Aisha." She also again reprised her role of Shuri in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." While filming a chase sequence, Wright had fractured her shoulder and suffered a concussion, causing production on the film to pause while she recovered. In 2023, she appeared as Moses Washington in the film "Surrounded." She also worked as a producer on the film.

Personal Life

Wright has discussed dating publicly, and has stated that she generally takes a reserved approach to finding love. She is not known to have dated anyone in Hollywood since her rise to fame.

Wright has opened up about her struggles with depression. She told "Vanity Fair" magazine in 2018 that she first experienced depression at the age of 20. She credits her belief in God and her Christian faith with helping her overcome the depression, as she began attending a London actors' Bible study meeting in her early 20s. During this time, she took a break from acting in order to work on herself and further develop her faith.

In December of 2020, Wright shared a controversial video on YouTube in which questioned the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and accused China of spreading COVID-19. Wright later clarified that her intention in posting the video was to raise concerns about what people were putting in their bodies. She then left social media. The following year, it was reported that Wright had parted ways with her U.S. team of representatives due to uproar over the video and allegations of her promoting anti-vaccine sentiments while on the set of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Wright returned to social media to deny this claim.