Lesley Ann Warren Net Worth:

What is Lesley Ann Warren's Net Worth?

Lesley Ann Warren is an American singer and actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Lesley Ann Warren is known for her performances in such films as "The Happiest Millionaire," "Songwriter," "The Limey," and "Victor/Victoria," the lattermost of which garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She also earned acclaim for her roles on the television series "Mission: Impossible" and "79 Park Avenue." Among Warren's other credits are numerous television films, including "Betrayal," "Apology," "Baja Oklahoma," and "Family of Spies."

Early Life

Lesley Ann Warren was born on August 16, 1946 in New York City, New York to singer Margot and real estate agent William. She has a brother named Richard. Warren was educated at the Professional Children's School and the High School of Music & Art. Her career in the entertainment industry began with ballet as a child. In the early 60s, she began training in ballet at the School of American Ballet. She joined the Actors Studio when she was 17 years old.

Career Beginnings on Stage

Warren began her acting career on stage, making her Broadway debut in the musical "110 in the Shade" in 1963. Two years after that, she appeared in another musical, "Drat! The Cat!," for which she won the Theatre World Award.

Television Career

In 1965, Warren had her breakthrough playing the titular princess in the television musical film "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella." Following that, she made guest appearances on a number of shows, including "Dr. Kildare," "Gunsmoke," "Run for Your Life," and "The Mod Squad." Warren's next main role was from 1970 to 1971, playing Dana Lambert in the fifth season of CBS's "Mission: Impossible." She earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for her work. Warren went on to appear in various television films throughout the 70s, such as "Love Hate Love," "The Daughters of Joshua Cabe," "It's a Bird… It's a Plane… It's Superman," and "Betrayal." She also appeared in episodes of "Night Gallery," "Columbo," and "Harry O," among other shows. Toward the end of the decade, Warren won a Golden Globe Award for her work in the NBC miniseries "79 Park Avenue," based on the eponymous Harold Robbins novel.

On the small screen, Warren appeared almost exclusively in television films and miniseries in both the 80s and 90s. Her credits in the former decade include "Beulah Land," "Evergreen," "Apology," and "Baja Oklahoma." In the early 90s, Warren received Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations for her performance in the television film "Family of Spies." Her other credits during the decade include the television film "Willing to Kill: The Texas Cheerleader Story" and the biblical miniseries "Joseph." Warren returned to regular series in the 21st century. From 2001 to 2006, she played the recurring role of Tina on the sitcom "Will & Grace," and from 2005 to 2011 played the recurring role of Sophie Bremmer on "Desperate Housewives." Meanwhile, she played the main role of Jinx Shannon on "In Plain Sight" from 2008 to 2012. Warren's other credits include episodes of "Crossing Jordan," "The Practice," "Community," "Blunt Talk," "American Princess," and "All Rise."

Film Career

Warren made her debut on the big screen in the 1967 Disney musical "The Happiest Millionaire." She appeared in another Disney musical the next year: "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." Warren only had two film credits in the 70s: "Pickup on 101" and "Harry and Walter Go to New York." Her first film in the 80s was the action adventure film "Treasure of the Yankee Zephyr." Warren subsequently gave one of her most acclaimed performances, playing ditzy gangster's moll Norma Cassidy in the 1982 musical comedy "Victor/Victoria." She earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her work. Next, Warren starred in the romantic dramas "A Night in Heaven" and "Choose Me." She also had a Golden Globe-nominated supporting role in "Songwriter," starring Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson. Warren's other 80s credits are "Clue," "Burglar," "Cop," and "Worth Winning."

In the 90s, Warren appeared in such films as "Life Stinks," "Pure Country," "Natural Enemy," "Going All the Way," "Love Kills," and "The Limey." She kicked off the following decade with roles in "Trixie," "Delivering Milo," "The Quickie," and "Secretary," playing the mother of Maggie Gyllenhaal's titular character in the lattermost film. Warren was in four films in 2005: "Constellation," "When Do We Eat?," "Deepwater," and "The Shore." Her other credits have included "Peep World," "Jobs," "I Am Michael," "Between Us," "3 Days with Dad," and the 2020 crime drama "Echo Boomers."

Personal Life

In 1967, Warren married film producer Jon Peters, with whom she had a son named Christopher. The pair split in 1973 and divorced in 1975. After that, Warren dated and lived with choreographer Jeffrey Hornaday from 1977 to 1985. She went on to date advertising executive Ron Taft, whom she wed in 2000.