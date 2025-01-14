What is Leon Thomas III's Net Worth?

Leon Thomas III is an American actor, record producer, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $5 million. Leon Thomas III is probably best known for starring as Andre Harris on the Nickelodeon series "Victorious." He is also a highly successful producer and songwriter for artists such as Ariana Grande (his co-star on "Victorious"), Post Malone, Rick Ross, SZA, Toni Braxton, Drake, and more. He won a Grammy in 2023 for Best R&B Song for his work on the song "Snooze" by SZA.

His career began in theater, where he appeared in productions like "The Lion King," "Caroline, or Change," and "The Color Purple" during his early years.

Thomas's breakthrough in television came when he landed the role of Andre Harris on Nickelodeon's hit series "Victorious" (2010-2013), starring alongside Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande. As Andre he played a talented musician and songwriter at Hollywood Arts High School, often showcasing both his acting and musical abilities throughout the series. His performance on the show helped establish him as a recognizable face among young audiences.

During his time on "Victorious," Thomas contributed to the show's soundtrack and performed in several episodes, demonstrating his musical talents. He also appeared in other television shows, including "iCarly," "True Jackson, VP," and "Zoey 101."

Beyond acting, Thomas has made significant strides in the music industry as both an artist and producer. He has worked with major artists and has writing and production credits on numerous projects. Notably, he co-wrote and produced songs for Post Malone's album "Stoney" and has collaborated with other prominent artists in the industry.

In 2018, Thomas signed with Rostrum Records and began releasing his own music. His debut EP "Genesis" showcased his R&B style and songwriting abilities. He has continued to release music while maintaining his presence in both the television and music industries.

As a producer, Thomas has worked under the moniker "Leon Thomas" or "Leon Thomas III" and has contributed to various successful projects. His production work spans multiple genres, including R&B, hip-hop, and pop, demonstrating his versatility as a musician.

Early Years

Leon Thomas III was born in New York City on August 1, 1993, the son of Leon Thomas II and Jayon Anthony. When he was only ten years old, Thomas debuted on Broadway as Young Simba in the stage musical "The Lion King." The following year, he was part of the original Broadway cast of the musical "Caroline, or Change," playing Jackie Thibodeaux. He toured with the play for five months during its run in California.

Television

In 2006, Leon Thomas III played Ty on two episodes of the Nickelodeon comedy series "Just For Kicks." From 2006 to 2008, he voiced the character of Tyrone in the animated musical children's television series "The Backyardigans" on the Nickelodeon programming block known as Nick Jr. Over the next several years, he appeared on numerous Nickelodeon shows, including "Just Jordan" in 2007, and "iCarly" and "The Naked Brothers Band" in 2008.

From 2010 to 2013, Thomas played Andre Harris on the Nickelodeon television series "Victorious" and played himself on an episode of the teen sitcom "True Jackson, VP," and the children's panel game show "Figure It Out."

In 2014, he appeared as Mateo in six episodes of the drama television series "Satisfaction" which premiered on the USA Network. The following year, he played the character of Russell in an episode of "Fear the Walking Dead" on AMC.

Thomas secured the role of Eddie in season two of the comedy-drama series "Insecure" in 2017. The series focused on the awkward experiences of a contemporary African-American woman and drew nearly 100 award nominations. It won almost two dozen awards, including several NAACP Image Awards.

From 2016 to 2017, Thomas played Damion Frye in the series "Mr. Student Body President." He then played Morris Tremaine in the series "Web of Spies." In 2019, he starred as Jeff in the series "Woman Up" and, the following year, played Rel in the series "Bite-Size Halloween." From 2020 to 2021, he portrayed Harrison in five episodes of the series "FraXtur."

Victorious

"Victorious" is an American sitcom created by Dan Schneider. It debuted on the television channel Nickelodeon on March 27, 2010. The series focuses on a teenage singer and the friends she makes while attending Hollywood Arts High School. Co-starring with Leon Thomas were Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, and Daniella Monet. The show won a Kids Choice Award in 2012 and 2013 for Favorite TV Show. It also merited nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Teen Choice Award. In 2011, Thomas appeared on the album "Victorious: Music From the Hit TV Show."

Backyardigans

The animated musical children's series "Backyardigans" was created for Nickelodeon in 2013 and focuses on five animal neighbors – Uniqua, Pablo, Tyrone, Tasha, and Austin – and the adventures they imagine when they get together to play. Each episode follows a different musical genre, and the show received eight Daytime Emmy Award nominations for its music. In seasons two and three, Leon Thomas III voiced Tyrone – the laid-back orange moose known for his regular, somewhat sarcastic comments. The show won a 2007 Gemini Award for Best Pre-School Program or Series. After 80 episodes, the series ended on July 12, 2013.

Film

Leon Thomas III claimed the role of Arthur in the musical drama film "August Rush" in 2007. In 2010, he played JR in the American teen musical drama film "Rising Stars." Four years later, in the American action film "Bad Asses" – which starred Danny Glover and Danny Trejo – Thomas played Tucson. A role as Evan Holloway followed in the 2015 romantic drama film "Runaway Island." In 2017, he portrayed Darryl in the American period crime drama "Detroit" and in 2022, he took on the role of Munch in the feature film "The Adventures of Bunny Bravo."

Albums & Mix Tapes

Leon Thomas III's debut mix tape "Metro Hearts" was released in May of 2012 and included a cover of the Drake song "Take Care" featuring his "Victorious" costar Ariana Grande. The following year, Thomas released the single "Hello How Are You" featuring Wiz Khalifa. In 2014, his mix tape "V1bes" was released, followed by the mix tape "Before the Beginning" in 2016. An EP, "Genesis," was released in 2018, and the studio albums "Electric Dusk" and "Mutt" in 2023 and 2024.

In 2022, Thomas signed with EZMNY Records – a newly formed joint venture between hip-hop musician Ty Dolla Sign and Motown Records. He was the first artist to sign with the new label.

Writing & Producing

In 2013, Leon Thomas III co-wrote the song "Ain't No Other Me" for the British girl group Stooshe. He also co-wrote and co-produced four songs on American singer Arian Grande's 2013 album "Yours Truly" as well as the song "Last Christmas" on Grande's EP "Christmas Kisses." The following year, Thomas produced material on the Grammy Award-winning album "Love, Marriage & Divorce" – a collaboration between Toni Braxton and Babyface. In 2016, Thomas co-produced the Post Malone album "Stoney."

Thomas was nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Rap Song for writing and co-producing the Rick Ross track "Gold Roses." He went on to co-write and co-produce two songs on Ariana Grande's 2020 album "Positions" and three songs on Drake's 2021 album "Certified Lover Boy."

Thomas served as writer and producer on the single "Burn" from the debut studio album "Vultures 1" by hip hop duo Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign in 2024. He has also produced and written songs for Zendaya, Jay-Z, and Pitbull.

Accolades

For his role as musical prodigy Andre Harris on the television series "Victorious," Leon Thomas III was nominated for a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Award.

In 2024, he won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for co-producing the track "Snooze," which appeared on the second studio album of American singer SZA.