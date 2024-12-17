What Is Leon Robinson's Net Worth?

Leon Robinson is an American singer, actor, and producer who has a net worth of $1 million. Leon Robinson is best known for appearing in several popular films in the 1990s, and he was the star of Madonna's "Like A Prayer" music video. Leon earned critical acclaim for his work in a pair of TV biopics, playing David Ruffin in "The Temptations" (1998) and Little Richard in "Little Richard" (2000). Robinson has more than 90 acting credits to his name, including the films "All the Right Moves" (1983), "The Flamingo Kid" (1984), "Cliffhanger" (1993), "Cool Runnings" (1993), "Above the Rim" (1994), "Waiting to Exhale" (1995), "B*A*P*S" (1997), "Ali" (2001), and "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" (2005) and the television series "Central Park West" (1995), "Oz" (1997; 2003), "C-16: FBI" (1997–1998), "Diary of a Single Mom" (2009–2011), "40 and Single" (2018), "City on a Hill" (2021–2022), and "The Chi" (2023–2024). Leon also produced "40 and Single" as well as the TV movie "Bad Attitude" (1993), the films "The Price of Kissing" (1997) and "Where Children Play" (2015), and the late-night talk show "The L-Bow Room" (2004).

Robinson is a musician, serving as the lead vocalist and songwriter of Leon and the Peoples. The band's debut album, "The Road Less Traveled," earned an International Reggae and World Music Award nomination in 2007, and the group won a Best International Artist award from the Joe Higgs Reggae Awards. The band's single "Love Is A Beautiful Thing" (the title track from their 2018 album) reached #3 on the "Billboard" Hot Singles Chart. Another single from the album, "Beautiful," peaked at #12 on that chart. Leon has also appeared in stage productions, starring in the national tours of "Friends and Lovers" (2005), "3 Ways to Get A Husband" (2009 and 2010), and "Why Do Good Girls Like Bad Boys" (2012).

Early Life

Leon Robinson was born Leon Preston Robinson on March 8, 1962, in New York City. He earned a basketball scholarship from Loyola Marymount University in 1978.

Career

Leon made his TV debut in the 1982 pilot of "Making the Grade," then he guest-starred on "CBS Schoolbreak Special" (1982), "Houston Knights" (1987), "The Women of Brewster Place" (1989), "Midnight Caller" (1989), and "Hunter" (1989). His first feature film was 1983's "All the Right Moves" (1983), and he followed it with "Sole Survivor" (1984), "The Flamingo Kid" (1984), "Streetwalkin'" (1985), "Band of the Hand" (1986), "The Lawless Land" (1988), and "Colors" (1988) and the TV movies "The Father Clements Story" (1987), "Flying Blind" (1989), and "A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story" (1989). In the '90s, Robinson appeared in the films "The Five Heartbeats" (1991), "Cliffhanger" (1993), "Cool Runnings" (1993), "Above the Rim" (1994), "Once Upon a Time… When We Were Colored" (1995), "Waiting to Exhale" (1995), "B*A*P*S" (1997), and "Friends & Lovers" (1999), and he portrayed Jackie Wilson in 1999's "Mr. Rock 'n' Roll: The Alan Freed Story." He also had recurring roles as Gabe Sands on "Central Park West" (1995), Jefferson Keane on "Oz" (1997; 2003), and Robert Robinson on "C-16: FBI" (1997–1998), and he played David Ruffin in the 1998 miniseries "The Temptations," which earned him an NAACP Image Award nomination. He received another NAACP Image Award nomination for his performance as Little Richard in the 2000 TV movie "Little Richard."

In 2001, Leon had a recurring role as Lawrence Hill on "Resurrection Blvd." and played Stoney in the black comedy "Buffalo Soldiers" and Joe Simmons in the biographical sports drama "Ali." Next, he appeared in the films "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" (2005), "Ways of the Flesh" (2006), "The Brooklyn Heist" (2008), "The Heart Specialist" (2011), "37: A Final Promise" (2014), "Where Children Play" (2015), "Soul Ties" (2015), "The Cheaters Club" (2017), and "Her Only Choice" (2018). Robinson guest-starred on "Crossing Jordan" (2003), "Jack" (2003), "Are We There Yet?" (2011), and "Rel" (2018), and he had recurring roles as Lawrence Hill on "Diary of a Single Mom" (2009–2011), Alan on "Recovery Road" (2016), Cameron Gooding on "Blue Bloods" (2018–2019), George Montgomery on "A Luv Tale: The Series" (2021), Walter King on "Games People Play" (2021), and Reverend Isaiah Hughes on "City on a Hill" (2021–2022). He hosted the late night talk show "The L-Bow Room" on BET in 2004, and he starred as Dan Mayor on "40 and Single" in 2018. In recent years, Leon has appeared in the films "The Glorias" (2020), "The Sin Choice" (2020), "Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas" (2020), "A Day to Die" (2022), and "First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story" (2023), and he landed a recurring role as Alonzo on "The Chi" (2023–2024). He also co-wrote, co-directed, produced, and starred in the short film "Make America Black Again," which won the Mockfest Award: Best Comedy Film at the 2022 Shockfest Film Festival.

Personal Life

Leon was previously in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and they welcomed a daughter, Noelle, on November 9, 1999. Robinson appeared in 20 episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" between 2010 and 2021.

Award Nominations

Robinson has earned two NAACP Image Award nominations, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Television Movie or Mini-Series for "The Temptations" (1999) and Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special for "Little Richard" (2001). He also received a Black Reel Award nomination for Network/Cable – Best Actor for "Little Richard," and in 2011, he earned an Indie Series Award nomination for Breakthrough Performance for "Diary of a Single Mom."