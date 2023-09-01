Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Mar 22, 1955 (68 years old) Place of Birth: Stockholm Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: Sweden 💰 Compare Lena Olin's Net Worth

What is Lena Olin's Net Worth?

Lena Olin is a Swedish actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Lena Olin had her international breakthrough with her role in the 1988 film adaptation of "The Unbearable Lightness of Being." The year after that, she played a Holocaust survivor in "Enemies, A Love Story," a performance that earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Olin's other credits have included the films "After the Rehearsal," "Havana," "Romeo is Bleeding," "Chocolat," and "Maya Dardel," and the television series "Alias," "Riviera," and "Hunters."

Early Life and Education

Lena Olin was born on March 22, 1955 in Stockholm, Sweden as the youngest of three children of actors Britta Holmberg and Stig Olin. In 1974, she was crowned Miss Scandinavia. After that, from 1976 to 1979, Olin studied acting at Sweden's National Academy of Dramatic Art. Before becoming a professional actress, she worked as a substitute teacher and as a hospital nurse.

Film Career

Olin made her film debut with a small part in Ingmar Bergman's 1976 psychological drama "Face to Face." Two years later, she appeared in the surrealist comedy "The Adventures of Picasso." In the early 1980s, Olin was in two more Bergman films: "Fanny and Alexander" and "After the Rehearsal." Following those, she appeared in the West German-Finnish drama "Flight North." In 1988, Olin had her international breakthrough playing Sabina in Philip Kaufman's "The Unbearable Lightness of Being," based on the Milan Kundera novel. For her performance, she received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Also in 1988, Olin appeared in the film "Friends." The next year, she starred in the Swedish drama "S/Y Joy" and played a Holocaust survivor in Paul Mazursky's "Enemies, A Love Story," based on the novel by Isaac Bashevis Singer. Olin earned many honors for the latter film, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She went on to star in Sydney Pollack's "Havana" in 1990. Three years after that, Olin starred as mob assassin Mona Demarkov in the crime thriller "Romeo is Bleeding," acting opposite Gary Oldman. She also starred opposite Richard Gere in Mike Figgis's romantic drama "Mr. Jones."

In 1995, Olin starred opposite Willem Dafoe in the erotic drama "The Night and the Moment." She next had a supporting role in Sidney Lumet's 1996 crime drama "Night Falls on Manhattan." That was followed by "Polish Wedding," "Hamilton," "Mystery Men," and Roman Polanski's neo-noir thriller "The Ninth Gate," starring Johnny Depp. Kicking off the 21st century, Olin garnered strong reviews for her performance as abused wife Josephine Muscat in Lasse Hallström's "Chocolat," also starring Depp. Her subsequent credits included "Ignition," "Queen of the Damned," "Darkness," "The United States of Leland," "Hollywood Homicide," "Casanova," "Bang Bang Orangutang," and "Awake."

In 2008, Olin played a Holocaust survivor in Stephen Daldry's "The Reader." Two years later, she played the mother of Robert Pattinson's main character in the romantic drama "Remember Me." Olin went on to appear in the Swedish crime thriller "The Hypnotist," the mystery thriller "The Devil You Know," the literary adaptation "Night Train to Lisbon," and the drama "Maya Dardel," in which she stars as the titular fictional poet and novelist. Her other credits have included "The Artist's Wife," "Adam," and "One Life."

Television Career

After appearing on Swedish television for many decades, Olin had her first role on American TV in the ABC action series "Alias." Beginning in the show's second season in 2002, she played KGB field agent Irina Derevko, the mother of Jennifer Garner's protagonist Sydney Bristow. For her work, Olin earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Although she left "Alias" afterward, she returned in a guest role at the end of the show's fourth season in 2005. Olin returned again for guest appearances in the show's fifth and final season in 2006.

Olin had her next major role on television from 2014 to 2015, playing the mother of Josephine Bornebusch's lead character on the sitcom "Welcome to Sweden." Following that, she had a recurring role on the short-lived HBO series "Vinyl." From 2017 to 2020, Olin played the main role of Irina Atman Clios in the first two seasons of Neil Jordan's series "Riviera." Also in 2017, she had a guest role on the psychological crime thriller series "Mindhunter." Olin went on to portray Hitler's wife Eva Braun in the Amazon Prime Video series "Hunters," which ran from 2020 to 2023.

Stage Career

Following her appearance in Ingmar Bergman's film "Face to Face" in 1976, Olin began collaborating with Bergman on stage productions in Stockholm. Notably, she acted in Bergman's production of "King Lear," with which she toured the world. In 1980, Olin joined Sweden's Royal Dramatic Theatre ensemble, and went on to perform in many plays over the ensuing decade-and-a-half. Her credits included productions of Strindberg's "A Dream Play" and "Miss Julie"; Goldoni's "The Servant of Two Masters"; Ben Jonson's "The Alchemist"; and Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

Personal Life

In 1994, Olin married filmmaker Lasse Hallström. Together, they have a daughter named Tora and live in Bedford, New York. Olin also has a son named August from her past relationship with actor Örjan Ramberg.