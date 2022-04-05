Lee Yoo-mi Net Worth:

What is Lee Yoo-mi's Net Worth and Salary?

Lee Yoo-mi is a South Korean actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Lee Yoo-mi is most well-known for her roles as Ji-yeong in "Squid Game" and Na-yeon in "All of Us Are Dead."

Early Life

Yoo-mi was born on July 18, 1994 in Jeonju, South Korea.

Career

Yoo-mi began her acting career in 2010 in the action thriller film, "The Yellow Sea" in which she played the role of the main character's daughter. Over the next few years, she landed a number of minor roles in television series and in films. In terms of film, she appeared in "Grape Candy" in 2012 and in 2013, she appeared in three productions – "The Russian Novel," "Hwayi: A Monster Boy," and "Rough Play." In 2015, she appeared in "The Avian Kind" and in 2016 she had roles in "Like a French Film" and "Will You Be There?" She was quite busy in film in 2018, appearing in "Never Ever Rush," "Outdoor Begins," "The Whispering," and "Park Hwa Young."

Yoo-mi also appeared in various episodes of South Korean television shows, including "Future Boy," "Cheo Yong 2," "Children of the 20th Century," "Voice 2," "Just Dance," "Doctor John," and "Drama Stage – Everyone is There." By September of 2020, Yoo-mi signed an exclusive contract with Varo Entertainment.

While Yoo-mi had been rising in celebrity in South Korea, all of her work throughout the 2010s remained mostly unknown through the rest of the world. However, in 2021, she rose to prominence outside of South Korea when she landed the role of Ji-yeong in the Netflix series, "Squid Game." The series became an international success and depicts a number of players involved in a survival drama in which they must risk their lives to play a deadly series of children's games for a chance of winning billions of dollars. The show was released worldwide in September of 2021 to both critical and viewer acclaim. It remains Netflix's most-watched series and became the top-viewed program in 94 countries. It also received great attention on the awards circuit, receiving nominations and award wins at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Because of her prominent role in the show, Yoo-mi became something of an overnight sensation. In only a matter of days, her Instagram following increased from 40,000 follower to more than 6.5 million followers following the show's release. She also was able to secure more prominent roles in future productions.

In 2021, she was cast in the film "Young Adult Mattes" in the role of Yoon Se-jin. For her work in that film, she was nominated in the Best New Actress category at the 2021 Blue Dragon Film Awards and received the Best New Actress Award at the 2021 Buil Film Awards.

She also landed a role in "Hostage: Missing Celebrity" in 2021, playing the role of Ban So-yeon. Given her recent prominent roles in a number of films and series, she won the Best New Actress Award at the 2021 Cine21 Awards and the 2021 Korea Film Writers Association Awards. She also was recognized at the 2021 Kinolights Awards in the Actress of the Year category.

Her next major role came in 2022 when she was cast in a starring role in the Netflix zombie-themed series, "All of Us Are Dead." The show is based on a webtoon and is a coming of age high school drama.

Personal Life

Yoo-mi keeps a low profile and is not public about her dating and personal life. She has remained friends with some of her "Squid Game" co-stars.