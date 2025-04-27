What Is Lee Pace's Net Worth?

Lee Pace is an American actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Lee Pace is known for his work in movies, television shows, and theater. One of his most notable roles, as Ned the pie maker, on ABC's short-lived cult classic "Pushing Daisies" (2007–2009), earned him nominations from the Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes. Pace has also played Aaron Tyler on "Wonderfalls" (2004), Joe MacMillan on "Halt and Catch Fire" (2014–2017), Brother Day on "Foundation" (2021–present), and Thranduil in "The Hobbit" films (2012–2014). He has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Good Shepherd" (2006), "Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day" (2008), "A Single Man" (2009), "Possession" (2009), "Lincoln" (2012), "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2" (2012), "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014), "Captain Marvel" (2019), and "Bodies Bodies Bodies" (2022) and the TV movie "Soldier's Girl" (2003). Lee has also appeared in Broadway productions of "The Normal Heart" (2011), "Angels in America: Millennium Approaches" (2018), and "Angels in America: Perestroika" (2018).

Early Life

Lee Pace was born Lee Grinner Pace on March 25, 1979, in Chickasha, Oklahoma. He is the son of schoolteacher Charlotte Kloeckler and engineer James Pace, and he has two siblings. During his childhood, Lee's family spent a few years living in Saudi Arabia, where James worked in the oil business. They later returned to the U.S. and lived in Houston, Texas. Pace grew up in a Catholic household. He attended Klein High School, where future star Matt Bomer was one of his classmates. Lee briefly left school to perform at the Alley Theatre, where he appeared in productions of "The Greeks" and "The Spider's Web." He was accepted into the Juilliard School's Drama Division in 1997 as a member of Group 30, which also included Tracie Thoms and Anthony Mackie. At Juilliard, Pace played Romeo in "Romeo and Juliet," Cassius in "Julius Caesar," and the title role in "Richard II." He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2001.

Career

After graduation, Lee appeared in off-Broadway productions of "The Fourth Sister" and "The Credeaux Canvas," and he earned Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Outstanding Actor for the plays "Small Tragedy" and "Guardians." He made his Broadway debut in a 2011 production of "The Normal Heart," and he returned to Broadway in 2018 to star in "Angels in America: Millennium Approaches" and "Angels in America: Perestroika." Pace began his onscreen acting career as a guest star on " Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and he received a Golden Globe nomination for his first TV movie, 2003's "Soldier's Girl." In 2004, he starred as Aaron Tyler on the Fox series "Wonderfalls," and the following year, his big screen debut took place in the film "The White Countess." Next, Lee appeared in the films "Infamous" (2006), "The Fall" (2006), "The Good Shepherd" (2006), "Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day" (2008), "A Single Man" (2009), and "Possession" (2009). From 2007 to 2009, he starred as Ned on ABC's "Pushing Daisies," which aired 22 episodes over two seasons and became a cult classic. The show earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite New TV Comedy and won a Satellite Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

In 2010, Pace appeared in the films "When in Rome" and "Marmaduke," followed by "The Resident," "Ceremony," and "30 Beats" in 2011. In 2012, he portrayed former Mayor of New York City Fernando Wood in "Lincoln," which received 12 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. That year he also played Garrett in "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2," which grossed $848.6 million at the box office. Lee then appeared as Thranduil in "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (2012), "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" (2013), and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" (2014) and as Ronan the Accuser in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014). All four films were blockbusters, with "The Hobbit" series earning $2.938 billion and "Guardians of the Galaxy" bringing in $773.4 million. From 2014 to 2017, Pace starred as Joe MacMillan on AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire," which aired 40 episodes over four seasons and won a Critics' Choice Television Award for Most Exciting New Series. In 2015, he guest-starred on "The Mindy Project" and portrayed Bill Stapleton, an Olympic swimmer who later became Lance Armstrong's agent, in the biographical drama "The Program." Lee then appeared in the films "The Keeping Hours" (2017), "The Book of Henry" (2017), "Revolt" (2017), "The Party's Just Beginning" (2018), "Driven" (2018), "Bodies Bodies Bodies" (2022), and "After This Death" (2015), and he reprised the role of Ronan the Accuser in 2019's "Captain Marvel," which grossed $1.131 billion at the box office. In 2021, he began starring as Brother Day on the Apple TV+ science-fiction series "Foundation."

Personal Life

In 2012, Lee's "Hobbit" co-star Ian McKellen accidentally outed him in an interview. The outing was described as a blunder because Lee had never publicly addressed his sexuality. In a 2018 "W" interview, Pace mentioned that he has dated men and women. Later that year, he said in a "New York Times" interview, "The truth is, when you grow up queer, you get tough. And perceptive. And you learn how to field it. When someone comes at you that you don't know, interested in that area of your life, it's not always a good thing. I certainly knew that when I was a kid." In 2022, Lee married Matthew Foley, an executive at the luxury fashion brand Thom Browne.

Awards and Nominations

In 2008, Pace earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for "Pushing Daisies." He had previously been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Soldier's Girl" in 2004. "Pushing Daisies" also earned him an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series as well as nominations from the Satellite Awards, Saturn Awards, International Online Cinema Awards, and Gold Derby Awards. Lee won a Breakthrough Award for "Soldier's Girl" at the 2003 Gotham Awards, and he received a Silver Berlin Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution for "The Good Shepherd" at the 2007 Berlin International Film Festival. In 2014, Pace and his "Guardians of the Galaxy" co-stars shared Best Ensemble awards from the Detroit Film Critics Society and Nevada Film Critics Society. He earned a Breakthrough Performer of the Year nomination at the 2008 Gold Derby Awards, and in 2015, he received a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama for "Halt and Catch Fire." In 2022, Lee earned a Critics' Choice Super Award nomination for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series for "Foundation."