What Is Lawrence Gilliard Jr.'s Net Worth?

Lawrence Gilliard Jr. is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Also known as Larry Gilliard Jr., he is best known for playing D'Angelo Barksdale on "The Wire" (2002–2003), Bob Stookey on "The Walking Dead" (2013–2015), and Chris Alston on "The Deuce" (2017–2019). Gilliard has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "Straight Out of Brooklyn" (1991), "The Waterboy" (1998), "Cecil B. Demented" (2000), "Gangs of New York" (2002), "The Machinist" (2004), "Walk of Shame" (2014), and "One Night in Miami…" (2020) and the television series "George" (1993–1994), "The Beast" (2009), "Army Wives" (2012), "Graceland" (2015), and "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" (2021–2022).

Early Life

Lawrence Gilliard Jr. was born on September 22, 1971, in New York City. He moved to Baltimore, Maryland, with his family at the age of 7. He attended the Baltimore School for the Arts, where he studied classical music. In an interview with "Baltimore Magazine," he said of his high school years, "Everything I've learned about work ethic, I learned from the BSA. I was a musician. My clarinet professor, Bill Blayney, and the school showed me that hard work pays off." Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith were Larry's classmates at the BSA. After high school, Gilliard spent three years as a clarinet performance student at the prestigious Juilliard School before deciding to pursue acting instead. He subsequently studied at The Acting Studio – New York, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and the Stella Adler Conservatory.

Career

Gilliard made his film debut in 1991's Straight Out of Brooklyn, playing the lead role of Dennis Brown. Next, he appeared in the films "Fly By Night" (1993), "The Pickle" (1993), "Lotto Land" (1995), "Money Train" (1995), "Trees Lounge" (1996), "The Associate" (1996), "White Lies" (1997), "A Soldier's Sweetheart" (1998), "The Substitute 2: School's Out" (1998), "Next Stop Wonderland" (1998), "One Tough Cop" (1998), "Simply Irresistible" (1999), and "Loving Jezebel" (1999) and the TV movies "In the Line of Duty: Street War" (1992), "Survive the Night" (1993), and "Inflammable" (1995). Larry co-starred with Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates, and Henry Winkler in 1998's "The Waterboy," which grossed $190.2 million against a $23 million budget. In the '90s, he also guest-starred on "Homicide: Life on the Street" (1993), "ABC Afterschool Specials" (1993), and "New York Undercover" (1994) and played Lathan Basmore on "George" (1993–1994), an ABC sitcom starring George Foreman. Gilliard started off the 2000s with roles in the John Waters-directed film "Cecil B. Demented" and the TV movie "Sally Hemings: An American Scandal." In 2001, he appeared in the films "Home Invaders" and "Trigger Happy," and the following year, he played Jimmy Spoils in Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz. The film earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

From 2002 to 2003, Larry starred as D'Angelo Barksdale on the HBO crime drama "The Wire." In 2003, the critically-acclaimed series was named one of the Television Programs of the Year at the American Film Institute Awards, and it earned Television Critics Association Award nominations for Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, and Outstanding New Program of the Year. Around this time, Gilliard appeared in the films "Kill the Poor" (2003), "Brother to Brother" (2004), and "The Machinist" (2004) and the short film "Woman Hollering Creek" (2004) and guest-starred on "The Jury" (2004), "CSI: NY" (2005), "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2005), and "Numb3rs" (2006). He played Johnny Turnipseed in 2008's "Turnipseed" and 2013's "Turnipseed: Second Chance," and in 2009, he starred as Ray Beaumont on the A&E series "The Beast" alongside Patrick Swayze. Larry then appeared in the films "The Double" (2011), "Would You Rather" (2012), and "Hot Air" (2018) and the 2012 short films "Junior" and "The Trial of Ben Barry," and he co-starred with Elizabeth Banks and James Marsden in the 2014 comedy "Walk of Shame." Gilliard guest-starred on "Friday Night Lights" (2010), "Detroit 1-8-7" (2010), "Lie to Me" (2010), "Southland" (2012), "Longmire" (2013), "Elementary" (2015), "The Good Wife" (2015), and "God Friended Me" (2018), and he played Marcus Williams on the Lifetime series "Army Wives" in 2012.

From 2013 to 2015, Larry starred as Bob Stookey on AMC's "The Walking Dead," appearing in 20 episodes. In 2015, he had a recurring role as Deputy Agent Sean Logan on the USA Network drama "Graceland." From 2017 to 2019, he played Chris Alston on HBO's "The Deuce," then he guest-starred on "Bull" (2020), "Chicago P.D." (2021), "That Damn Michael Che" (2021–2022), and "Law & Order" (2023–2024). Gilliard had a recurring role as Azumadeen 'Deen' Tippett on the Starz crime drama "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" (2021–2022) and appeared in the FX on Hulu miniseries "Clipped" (2024). In recent year, he has also appeared in the films "One Night in Miami…" (2020), "Big George Foreman" (2023), and "The Featherweight" (2023). "One Night in Miami…" earned three Academy Award nominations, and it was named a Top 10 Movie of the Year at the American Film Institute Awards.

Personal Life

Larry was previously married to actress Michelle Paress. Michelle was a cast member on "The Wire" in 2008 during the show's fifth season. Gilliard and Paress divorced in 2020.

Awards and Nominations

Larry was named Best Lead Actor for the short film "Junior" at the 2013 San Diego Black Film Festival. In 2021, Gilliard and his "One Night in Miami…" co-stars earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble Cast.