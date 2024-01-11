Laurie Holden Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Birthdate: Dec 17, 1969 (54 years old) Birthplace: Los Angeles Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.689 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Laurie Holden's Net Worth

What Is Laurie Holden's Net Worth?

Laurie Holden is an American and Canadian actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Laurie Holden is probably best-known for starring on television shows like "The X-Files," "The Shield," "The Mist," "The Americans" and "The Walking Dead." On The Walking Dead she was a main cast member between 2010 and 2013, appearing in 32 episodes.

Early Life

Laurie Holden was born on December 17, 1969, in Los Angeles, California, and later raised in Toronto, Canada. She holds dual citizenship in the United States and Canada due to her parents. Her father is actor Glen Corbett, and her mother is actress Adrienne Ellis. Her parents divorced when Holden was young, and her mother remarried to director Michael Anderson. She then split her time between Los Angeles and Toronto.

Holden attended Bishop Strachan School. She then enrolled at McGill University and studied economics and political science. She transferred to the University of California, Los Angeles, and earned a theater and film degree in 1993. While there, she was a member of the National Honor Society and received the Natalie Wood Acting Award. She then pursued a master's degree in human rights at Columbia University.

Career

Holden did some acting early on in her life. She received her first film role when she was a child visiting the set of her stepfather's film, "The Martian Chronicles." A child actress cast in the movie did not show up, and Holden was asked to fill in for her. Later, as a teenager, she won the "Look of the Year" modeling contest in Toronto. She was also given a minor role as a babysitter in her stepfather's comedy film "Separate Vacations" in 1986.

In 1989, Holden starred opposite Burt Reynolds in "Physical Evidence." A couple of years later, in 1991, she appeared with Vanessa Redgrave in "Young Catherine." In 1994, she acted alongside William Shatner in "TekWar: TekLab." She then appeared in the television movie "The Pathfinder" as Mabel Dunham, based on the novel by author James Fenimore Cooper. She acted onstage in "Time and the Conways" and "The Winter's Tale." Her other stage roles include Regina in "Ghosts" and Procne in "The Love of the Nightingale."

In the 1990s, she also made appearances in shows like "Due South," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Poltergeist: The Legacy." In 1996, she landed a recurring role when she was cast as Marita Covarrubias in "The X-Files." She appeared in 10 episodes of the show between 1996 and 2002. She also appeared in the film "Past Perfect" in 1996. In 1997, she appeared in "Dead Man's Gun," "Echo," and "Alibi."

In 1998, she landed a role in "The Magnificent Seven" as Mary Travis. She appeared in 18 episodes of the series until 2000. In 2000, she appeared in an episode of "The Outer Limits" and in the television film "The Man Who Used to Be Me." The following year, she guest-starred in an episode of "Big Sound.

Throughout the 2000s, Holden primarily appeared in films. In 2001, she was cast as Adele Stanton in "The Majestic" along with Jim Carrey. In 2004, she appeared in "Meet Market." In 2005, she had roles in the films "Bailey's Billion$" and "Fantastic Four." The following year, she appeared as Cybil Bennett in "Silent Hill." She then appeared in the science-fiction horror film "The Mist" in 2007.

Holden returned to television in 2008 when she was cast as Olivia Murray in "The Shield." She appeared in 13 episodes of the series. She landed a significant role in "The Walking Dead" in 2010 when she was cast as Andrea Harrison, a primary cast character. She appeared in the first three seasons of the show from 2010 to 2013 and then later returned to guest star in some episodes of seasons 10 and 11 from 2020 to 2022.

From 2014 to 2015, she appeared in three episodes of "Major Crimes." She also appeared in the films "Honeytrap" and "Dumb and Dumber To" in 2014. In 2015, she appeared in one episode of "Chicago Fire." The following year, she appeared as herself in the documentary film "The Abolitionists." In 2017, she played in the movies "Pyewacket" and "The Time of Their Lives." She also acted as executive producer on the latter film.

Holden was cast as Renee in the series "The Americans" in 2017. She appeared in 12 episodes of the show from 2017 to 2018. In 2018, she had a role in the film "Dragged Across Concrete." The following year, she had a voice role in the movie "Arctic Dogs." She also was cast in the series "Proven Innocent." In 2022, she voiced a character in "Fireheart" and appeared in five episodes of "The Boys."

Personal Life

Holden was romantically connected to Jim Carrey in 2001. She was also rumored to be in a relationship with Norman Reedus. In general, Holden keeps her personal life private, and little is known about her romantic relationships.

Outside of her acting career, Holden is active in charity work and human rights activism. She is a founding board member of the Canadian Somaly Mam Foundation, which campaigns against human trafficking. She is also an advisory board member of the Somaly Mam Foundation in the United States. In 2014, she worked with Operation Underground Railroad, a volunteer organization that aims to locate and arrest child sex traffickers and rescue underage children from abuse.