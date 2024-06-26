Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Oct 26, 1953 (70 years old) Birthplace: Braddock Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.67 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lauren Tewes' Net Worth

What is Lauren Tewes Net Worth?

Lauren Tewes is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Lauren Tewes is best known for portraying the character of Julie McCoy on the television series "The Love Boat" which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1986.

Early Life

Cynthia Lauren Tewes was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania on October 26, 1953 to wood pattern-maker Joseph Tewes and his wife Joanne (Woods). Her family relocated from Pennsylvania to California in 1961. There in California, she attended Ada S. Nelson Elementary School and went on to Pioneer High School, a public school in Los Angeles County where she took part in the school's drama program and won the annual "Best Actress" award three times.

Lauren Tewes attended Rio Hondo College, a public community college in Whittier, California where she majored in theatre arts. While a student there, she won "The Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Theatre" and a one-year-scholarship. She transferred to the University of California Riverside, a public research university in Riverside, California, when she was in her sophomore year. The following year, she joined the Pacific Conservatory Theatre, a residential theatre company in Santa Maria, California. Lauren Tewes made her stage debut there in "Arsenic and Old Lace," a play by America playwright Joseph Kesselring.

Lauren Tewes then joined the Birdcage Theatre Company at Knott's Berry Farm, a large theme park in Buena Park, California.

Television & Film

Lauren Tewes first appeared on television in 1974 when she starred in a commercial for Lipton's Ice Tea. She then joined the Screen Actors Guild and signed with an agent. Among the first television shows that Lauren Tewes appeared in were "Charlie's Angels" and "Starsky & Hutch." In 1977, Lauren Tewes beat out over 100 other women who auditioned for the role of cruise director Julie McCoy on the new romantic comedy series "The Love Boat, which ran from 1977 to 1986.

Lauren Tewes appeared in her first television film in 1979 – "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" – and debuted in her first motion picture in 1981 – "Eyes of a Stranger," an American slasher film which costarred Jennifer Jason Leigh.

In 1984, Lauren Tewes was replaced on "The Love Boat" with another actress due to the effects of a cocaine addiction. Actress Pat Klous was brought onto the show to portray Julie McCoy's younger sister, Judy. Lauren Tewes later reprised the role of Julie McCoy in guest stints.

Throughout the 1980s, Lauren Tewes guest-starred on television sitcoms such as "Murder, She Wrote" and the crime drama show "Hunter."

From 2000 to 2001, Lauren Tewes had a recurring role in the action drama series "The Fugitive."

The Love Boat

"The Love Boat" was an American romantic comedy television series set upon the cruise ship "MS Pacific Princess." The show starred Gavin MacLeod as the ship's captain, Bernie Kopell as the ship's doctor and Fred Grandy as the purser. The show went on to be nominated for eight Golden Globe Awards and five Primetime Emmy Awards. In 1977, it won a People's Choice Award for "Favorite New TV Comedy Program."

Theater

In 1994, Lauren Tewes relocated to Seattle to focus on working in the theatre. There in Seattle, she performed with the Tacoma Actors Guild and the Seattle Repertory Theatre.

Radio

In 2020, Lauren Tewes assumed the role of Maxine Murdoch in the comedy-mystery radio series "Murder and the Murdochs," produced by American syndicated radio program "Imagination Theatre."

Animation

In 1987, Lauren Tewes voiced the character of Red CcCullough in "Sky Commanders," an animated Hanna-Barbera television series.

Food Arts

Lauren Tewes attended culinary school and occasionally works as a sous-chef and cheese steward for a Seattle catering company.

Accolades

In 1982, Lauren Tewes was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for "Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television" for her portrayal of Julie McCoy on "The Love Boat."

Personal Life

Lauren Tewes married television commercial director John Wassel on November 20, 1977. She married Italian drummer Paolo Nonnis in 1986 and stage actor Robert Nadir in 1996. In 1987, Lauren Tewes lost a one-month-old daughter who had been born prematurely.

Lauren Tewes was able to overcome her cocaine addiction shortly after being replaced on "The Love Boat" in 1984.