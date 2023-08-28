Lauren Manzo Net Worth

What is Lauren Manzo's net worth?

Lauren Manzo is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $1 million. Lauren Manzo was born in 1988 to Caroline Manzo and Albert Manzo, co-owners of The Brownstone and former cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The family also appeared on the Real Housewives spinoff, Manzo'd with Children.

Aside from her appearances on RHONJ, Lauren made entertainment news when she dropped twenty pounds just before sensationalizing her adventure of shopping for a wedding dress, which ultimately ending up being made by Vera Wang. Lauren's wedding was held at The Brownstone (an historic landmark in Paterson, New Jersey) and was documented during season two of Manzo'd with Children.

Lauren Manzo is the owner of a New Jersey beauty bar called Cafface, which is in the beginning stages of growth in the region. Lauren became engaged to her fiancé Vito in November of 2013, and was married in July of 2015.

Early Life

Lauren Manzo was born on April 12, 1988 in New Jersey to parents Albert and Caroline Manzo. She grew up with her older brother, Albie Manzo, and younger brother, Chris Manzo. She attended high school in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. She reportedly did not attend university but instead began pursuing a career in the business world.

Career

As a teen and young adult, Manzo did some work at her family's event space, The Brownstone. She first appeared in the public spotlight after her mother became a cast member of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," beginning in 2009. Later, she appeared on the three seasons of "Manzo'd with Children" from 2014 to 2017.

Like the rest of her family, Manzo is entrepreneurial and business-minded. She opened her first business, a beauty and makeup bar called Cafface, in the Franklin Lakes area of New Jersey in 2012. She later transformed the business into a hair blowout bar. In 2015, she announced on her Instagram account that she would be opening a second location of the blowout bar called Full Blown. However, in 2017, an electrical fire broke out in the basement of Full Blown while there were customers in the salon, making headlines. Everyone was able to get out of the building safely but the fire did damage to the infrastructure of the building as well as much of the equipment. However, Scalia was able to manage the crisis and get the salon back to fully operational status. She announced that she would be opening her third salon in the fall of 2019.

Personal Life

Sometime after the Manzo family exited "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Manzo began dating Vito, her brother Albie's roommate and friend from Fordham. The couple got engaged in 2013 and got married in July of 2015 at The Brownstone, the event center owned by her family in New Jersey. In February of 2017, the couple welcomed a daughter together named Marchesa. By 2023, fans began speculated that perhaps Manzo had gotten divorced from Vito, though Manzo has denied the claims and also argued that after not being on television for over seven years, she deserved to have a private life and not inform the public on what was happening in her personal life. The couple prefer to keep their family life private.

Manzo's struggle with her weight and attempts at dieting were a frequent storyline on "New Jersey." She has stated since that her insecurities were magnified by the show and being in the public spotlight. In 2011, she decided to undergo lap band surgery in order to help control food consumption. In 2023, Manzo gave some candid interviews about her weight loss journey, stating that she had still struggled following the surgery and decided to remove the band. She then drastically changed her diet, going dairy and gluten free, and then also began taking the weight loss drug Mounjaro, ultimately losing 80 pounds. Her weight loss success story was covered heavily by various media publications.