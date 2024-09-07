What is Lauren Ambrose's Net Worth?

Lauren Ambrose is an actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Lauren Ambrose had her breakthrough role as Claire Fisher in the HBO television series "Six Feet Under," which ran from 2001 to 2005. Since then, she has starred in such series as "Torchwood: Miracle Day," "Servant," and "Yellowjackets." Ambrose has also acted in such films as "Can't Hardly Wait," "Psycho Beach Party," and "About Sunny," and in such stage shows as "Buried Child," "Exit the King," and "My Fair Lady."

Early Life and Education

Lauren Ambrose was born on February 20, 1978 in New Haven, Connecticut to interior designer Anne and caterer Frank. She was educated at Choate Rosemary Hall, Wilbur Cross High School, High School in the Community, and ACES Educational Center for the Arts. Ambrose also spent two summers studying voice and opera at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute.

Television Career

Ambrose began her television career with a pair of guest roles on "Law & Order" in the early 1990s. She returned to the show for another guest appearance later in the decade. Ambrose had a more substantial role in 1999, as Myra Wringler in five episodes of the Fox teen series "Party of Five." Her breakthrough role came a couple of years later in the HBO series "Six Feet Under," in which she played rebellious daughter of the Fisher family Claire Fisher. For her work, Ambrose earned two Emmy Award nominations and won two SAG Awards as a member of the show's ensemble. "Six Feet Under" ended in 2005 after five seasons. Ambrose had her next main role in 2008, on the Fox sitcom "The Return of Jezebel James." She starred as the estranged younger sister of a children's book editor, played by Parker Posey, who agrees to carry her older sister's baby. Due to low ratings, the show was ultimately canceled after only three episodes. Ambrose went on to star opposite Adam Kaufman in the CBS television film "Loving Leah" and opposite Jeff Bridges in the HBO television film "A Dog Year," both in 2009.

In 2011, Ambrose played Jilly Kitzinger in "Torchwood: Miracle Day," the fourth and final season of the "Doctor Who" spinoff series "Torchwood." Over the subsequent years, she appeared in episodes of "Coma" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and starred in the Lifetime television film "Deliverance Creek." In 2015, Ambrose appeared in the short-lived USA Network series "Dig," and in 2016 she began a recurring guest role on the rebooted "The X-Files." Her next main role was in the Apple TV+ psychological horror series "Servant," which ran from 2019 to 2023. She played Dorothy Turner, a television news reporter who accidentally killed her infant by vehicular heatstroke. Shortly after the end of "Servant," Ambrose joined the main cast of the Showtime series "Yellowjackets," playing the adult version of Liv Hewson's character Van Palmer.

Film Career

Ambrose made her film debut in the 1997 comedy "In & Out," playing Vicky Rayburn. The following year, she starred as Denise Fleming in the high school romcom "Can't Hardly Wait." At the dawn of the new millennium, Ambrose starred in the horror comedy "Psycho Beach Party" and the coming-of-age drama "Swimming." In 2006, she starred in another coming-of-age film, "Diggers." The year after that, Ambrose starred opposite Frank Langella in "Starting Out in the Evening," an adaptation of the novel by Brian Morton. She closed out the decade with three films in 2009: "Cold Souls," "The Other Woman," and "Where the Wild Things Are."

In 2011, Ambrose starred in and co-produced "About Sunny," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. For her performance, she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead. Ambrose went on to appear in three comedy films in 2012: "Sleepwalk with Me," "Wanderlust," and "Grassroots." Her other film credits include the documentary "Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People" and the thriller "Caddo Lake," co-starring Dylan O'Brien and Eliza Scanlen.

Theater Career

Ambrose started her theater career in New York in the early 1990s, starring in the off-Broadway play "Soulful Scream of a Chosen Son." Later, in 2004, she made her Royal National Theatre debut in a production of Sam Shepard's "Buried Child." Back in the United States, Ambrose made her Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of Clifford Odets's "Awake and Sing!" The next year, she starred as Juliet in the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park performance of "Romeo and Juliet." Ambrose returned to Shakespeare in the Park in 2008 to play Ophelia in "Hamlet." In 2009, she went back to Broadway to star in the revival of "Exit the King" at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Ambrose next appeared on Broadway in the 2018 revival of the musical "My Fair Lady." For her starring performance as Eliza Doolittle, she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Personal Life

In 2001, Ambrose married writer Sam Handel. Together, they have two children.