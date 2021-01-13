Laura Osnes net worth: Laura Osnes is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $2 million. She is best known for her work on the Broadway stage.

Laura Osnes was born in Burnsville, Minnesota in November 1985. She first starred as Sandy in Grease on Broadway from 2007 to 2008. Osnes has also starred as Nellie Forbush in South Pacific, Hope Harcourt in Anything Goes, and received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for starring as Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde. Laura Osnes also received a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for starring as the title role in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway. In 2020 she starred as Vivika Orsonwelles on the TV series A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical. Osnes has also appeared in episodes of the TV series Elementary, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dynasty, and more.