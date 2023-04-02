What Is Larry Wilmore's Net Worth?

Larry Wilmore is an American comedian, writer, actor, and television producer who has a net worth of $3 million. From 2006 to 2014, Larry Wilmore was the "Senior Black Correspondent" on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," and he hosted, executive produced, and wrote for "The Daily Show" spin-off "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" from 2015 to 2016. Larry created, executive produced, and wrote for "The Bernie Mac Show," which aired on Fox from 2001 to 2006 and earned him a Primetime Emmy. He also directed the 2002 episode "Sweet Home Chicago: Part 2." Wilmore executive produced the ABC sitcom "Black-ish" (2014–2022), and he co-created and executive produced the Fox/WB stop-motion series "The PJs" (1999–2001), the HBO comedy-drama "Insecure" (2016–2021), and the "Black-ish" spin-off "Grown-ish" (2018–present). Larry launched the podcast "Black on the Air" in 2017, and he hosted the Peacock talk show "Wilmore" in 2020.

Larry has more than 30 acting credits to his name, including the films "I Love You, Man" (2009), "Dinner for Schmucks" (2010), "Vamps" (2012), and "Jerry & Marge Go Large" (2022) and the television series "The Facts of Life" (1983), "In Living Color" (1992), "Sister, Sister" (1994), "The Office" (2005–2006), "Accidentally on Purpose" (2009–2010), and "Upload" (2020). He also voiced Principal Larry on the Disney XD animated series "Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero" from 2014 to 2017, and he hosted the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2016. Wilmore published the book "I'd Rather We Got Casinos: And Other Black Thoughts" in 2009, and he starred in and executive produced the 2012 specials "Larry Wilmore Talks About Race, Religion and Sex in Utah" and "Larry Wilmore's Race, Religion & Sex in Florida."

Early Life

Larry Wilmore was born Elister Larry Wilmore on October 30, 1961, in Los Angeles County, California. He is the son of Larry and Betty Wilmore, and he grew up in a Catholic household with five siblings. Wilmore's brother Marc, who passed away in early 2021, was an actor, TV writer, and producer who won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour) for "The Simpsons" in 2008.

During his youth, Larry became interested in subjects such as magic, fantasy, science, and science-fiction, and during a 2015 NPR interview, he stated:

"I grew up doing magic tricks, but I also played sports. I'm still a magician. I'm a member of the Magic Castle in Hollywood, which I'm very proud of. … I always have my cards with me. I'm always practicing. I'm always doing tricks, and that's kind of the nerdiest thing that I do — like I'm a space nerd. I love anything about space. If we're going to Mars, I'll have to stop everything and just talk about that all the time."

After graduating from Damien High School in 1979, Wilmore enrolled at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he studied theatre. Larry dropped out before earning his degree in order to pursue a career in stand-up comedy and acting.

Career

Wilmore made his film debut in 1982's "Good-bye Cruel World," then he guest-starred on "The Facts of Life" (1983) and "Sledge Hammer!" (1986). In the '90s, he wrote for "Into the Night" (1990–1991), "In Living Color" (1991–1993), "Sister, Sister" (1994–1995), "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (1995), "The Show" (1996), "The Jamie Foxx Show" (1996), and "Teen Angel" (1997), and he executive produced and wrote for "The PJs" (1999–2001), which he co-created with Eddie Murphy and Steve Tompkins. Larry also produced "Sister, Sister," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "The Show," "The Jamie Foxx Show," and "Teen Angel" and guest-starred on "In Living Color" and "Sister, Sister."

He played Mr. Brown in "The Office" episodes "Diversity Day" (2005) and "Gay Witch Hunt" (2006) and served as a writer and consulting producer on the series. From 2006 to 2014, he was the "Senior Black Correspondent" on "The Daily Show," appearing in more than 70 episodes. Around this time, Wilmore guest-starred on "Help Me Help You" (2006–2007), "How I Met Your Mother" (2008), "Traffic Light" (2011), "Love Bites" (2011), "Happy Endings" (2011–2012), "Malibu Country" (2013), "NTSF:SD:SUV::" (2013), "Instant Mom" (2013), and "Playing House" (2014) and had a recurring role as Dr. Roland on the CBS sitcom "Accidentally on Purpose" (2009–2010).

Larry co-starred with Paul Rudd, Jason Segel, and Rashida Jones in 2009's "I Love You, Man" and with Rudd and Steve Carell in 2010's "Dinner for Schmucks," then he appeared in the films "Vamps" (2012), "Date and Switch" (2014), and "The Laundromat" (2019).

From 2015 to 2016, he hosted "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore," which aired after "The Daily Show" and ran for 259 episodes. In 2016, the show earned NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) and Outstanding Variety (Series or Special). In 2016, Larry hosted the last White House Correspondents' Dinner of Barack Obama's presidency, then he guest-starred on "Difficult People" (2017), "The Mayor" (2017), "A Black Lady Sketch Show" (2019), and "Upload" (2020). His podcast "Black on the Air" was named one of "The Top 10 Podcasts of 2017" by "Time" magazine, and in 2020, he hosted the late night talk show "Wilmore" on Peacock. In 2022, Larry co-starred with Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in the Paramount+ film "Jerry & Marge Go Large" and became an executive producer on the Hulu legal drama "Reasonable Doubt."

Personal Life

Wilmore was married to Leilani Jones for two decades, and they welcomed two children, Lauren and John, before divorcing in 2015. Leilani is an actress who has appeared on television shows such as "Cheers," "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," "Sister, Sister," "Married… with Children," and "Beverly Hills, 90210," and she has voiced characters in several videogames, including "Carmen Sandiego: Junior Detective Edition," "The Dig," and the "Monkey Island" series.

Awards and Nominations

Wilmore has been nominated for three Primetime Emmys, winning Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "The Bernie Mac Show" in 2002. His other nominations were for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program for "In Living Color" (1992) and Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less) for "The PJs" (1999). In 2003, Larry earned two Humanitas Prize nominations for 30 Minute Network or Syndicated Television for "The Bernie Mac Show," winning for the episode "Sweet Home Chicago: Part 2." He has received four Writers Guild of America nominations: Episodic Comedy for "The Bernie Mac Show" in 2003, New Series for "The Office" in 2006, and Comedy Series for "The Office" in 2006 and 2008. "Insecure" earned Wilmore a Black Reel Awards for Television nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series and an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series in 2017, and he received an Image Award nomination for Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) for "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" in 2016. That year he also shared a Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series with his "Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero" castmates.

Real Estate

In 2015, Larry purchased a 2,800 square foot condo in Pasadena, California, for $980,000. He put the two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home on the market for $1.149 million in 2017. The condo includes a fireplace, wet bar, chef's kitchen, and two-car garage.