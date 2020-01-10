Larry Mathews Net Worth

How much is Larry Mathews Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesActors
Larry Mathews net worth:
$2 Million

Larry Mathews net worth: Larry Mathews is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Larry Mathews was born in Burbank, California in August 1955. He is best known for starring as Ritchie Petrie on the television series The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966. Mathews appeared in the TV movies Chairman's Choice and The Dick Van Dyke Show Revisited. He also appeared in the short A Day in the Life of Plain Jen and in an episode of the TV series The Dick Powell Theatre. Larry Mathews worked in the editorial departments of the TV series Soap from 1979 to 1981, Benson from 1979 to 1981, and It's a Living from 1980 to 1981. He graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles and worked as an account executive. Larry Mathews has also appeared in the TV series This Is Your Life, The Mike Douglas Show, and documentaries including The Actor's Journey.

Larry Mathews Net Worth

Larry Mathews

Net Worth:$2 Million
Date of Birth:Aug 15, 1955 (64 years old)
Gender:Male
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion
More Actors