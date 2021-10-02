splits: 8

What Is Lark Voorhies' Net Worth?

Lark Voorhies is an American actress, producer, and author who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Voorhies is best known for playing Lisa Turtle on the hit series "Saved by the Bell" (1989–1993). Lark has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films "How to Be a Player" (1997) and "How High" (2001) and the television series "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" (1988–1989), "Days of Our Lives" (1993–1994), "The Bold and the Beautiful" (1995–1996; 2004), and "In the House" (1997–1999).

She also served as an associate producer on the 2008 film "The Next Hit," and she has published the books "Reciprocity" (2010), "True Light" (2011), and "Trek of the Cheshire" (2011). Voorhies has appeared in music videos by Boyz II Men, Kenny Lattimore, Montell Jordan, and Dru Hill, and she was a member of the bands X-Girls and Third Degree.

Early Life

Lark Voorhies was born Lark Holloway on March 25, 1974, in Nashville, Tennessee. She grew up in Pasadena, California, with mother Tricia and father Wayne. Lark's mother took her to a talent agent at a young age because she believed that her daughter was "a natural-born ham," but Voorhies froze up during her first audition. When she was 12 years old, Lark starred in a national Universal Studios Tour TV commercial to advertise the theme park's new King Kong attraction.

Career

In 1988, Voorhies guest-starred on "Small Wonder" and was cast as Lisa Turtle on the Disney Channel's "Good Morning, Miss Bliss." The series aired 13 episodes and was retooled into "Saved by the Bell" in 1989. Lark and her "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" co-stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, and Dennis Haskins moved over to "Saved by the Bell," and Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez were added to the cast. The series aired 86 episodes over four seasons, and Voorhies reprised the role of Lisa Turtle in the TV movies "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style" (1992) and "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas" (1994) and the TV shows "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" (1994), and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" (1994). Though she initially wasn't involved with the 2020 Peacock reboot of the series, she guest-starred on "The Todd Capsule" episode near the end of the first season.

In the '90s, Lark guest-starred on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (1992), "Martin" (1993), "Getting By" (1993), "Me and the Boys" (1994), "CBS Schoolbreak Special" (1995), "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1995), "Family Matters" (1995), "Malcolm & Eddie" (1997), "The Love Boat: The Next Wave" (1999), and "The Parkers" (1999). From 1993 to 1994, she played Wendy Reardon on "Days of Our Lives," and she landed the role of Jasmine Malone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 1995. Voorhies appeared in the miniseries "The Last Don" (1997) and the TV movie "Mutiny" (1999), and she played Mercedes Langford on "In the House" from 1997 to 1999. She made her big screen debut in 1997's "How to Be a Player," followed by "Longshot" in 2000. That year she also guest-starred on "Grown Ups," and in 2001, she appeared in the film "How High" and the TV movie "Fire & Ice." In 2002, Lark played a prison inmate in the film "Civil Brand" and co-starred with Rosie Perez and Brooke Shields in the miniseries "Widows." In 2008, she lent her voice to the stop motion Adult Swim series "Robot Chicken" and appeared in the film "The Next Hit." Lark starred in the 2009 short film "Mimi's Place" alongside former "Family Matters" star Darius McCrary, then she appeared in the films "Measure of Faith" (2011) and "Little Creeps" (2012) and the 2018 documentary "Past Times at Bayside High- Making Saved by the Bell."

Personal Life

Lark was in a relationship with her "Saved by the Bell" co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar from 1989 to 1992. She became engaged to actor Martin Lawrence in 1993, but she reportedly found out the relationship was over when he announced his engagement to another woman during an appearance on "The Arsenio Hall Show." Voorhies married Miguel Coleman on March 9, 1996, and they separated in 2001; their divorce was finalized in 2004. Lark began a relationship with music engineer Jimmy Green after meeting at a networking event in 2014, and they wed on April 30, 2015. Voorhies filed for divorce six months after the wedding, and the divorce was finalized in May 2016. In 2006, Lark sued "The National Enquirer" for libel after the publication ran an article claiming that she was struggling with a drug problem, but the lawsuit was dropped less than two months later.

In a 2020 appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show," Lark revealed that she has been diagnosed with Schizoaffective Thought Disorder. She also spoke about the "Saved by the Bell" reboot, stating, "'I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the 'Saved by the Bell' reunion as well as other cast members events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision." Voorhies later said that her appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show" contributed to the "Saved by the Bell" producers "rethinking [her] value to the production" and that getting to play Lisa Turtle again helped with her Schizoaffective Thought Disorder.

Awards and Nominations

Lark has been nominated for six Young Artist Awards. She received a Best Young Actress in a Cable Family Series nomination for "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" in 1989 and four Best Young Actress in an Off-Primetime Family Series nominations for "Saved by the Bell," winning in 1990 and 1993. Lark and her co-stars also earned a nomination for Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in 1990.