Lane Garrison net worth: Lane Garrison is an American actor who has a net worth of $100 thousand. He is best known for starring as David "Tweener" Apolskis on the TV series Prison Break.

Lane Garrison was born in Dallas, Texas in May 1980. He made his acting debut in the film 4 Faces in 1999. Garrison starred as David "Tweener" Apolskis on the television series Prison Break from 205 to 2007. In 2013 he had a recurring role as Buck Barrow on the TV mini-series Bonnie & Clyde. Lane Garrison had a recurring role on the series The Messengers as Ronnie in 2015. In 2019 he had a recurring role as Ray on the television series Yellowstone. Lane Garrison has appeared in films including Quality of Life, Shooter, Crazy, Camp X-Ray, and The Iron Orchard. In 2016 he was nominated for a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series for Roots.