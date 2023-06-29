Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: May 5, 1940 (83 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Author, Artist, Visual Artist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lance Henriksen's Net Worth

What is Lance Henriksen's net worth and salary?

Lance Henriksen is an American actor and artist who has a net worth of $5 million. Lance Henriksen is best known for his portrayal of the android Bishop in the "Alien" film franchise, as well as his collaborations with acclaimed director James Cameron.

Lance Henriksen's first job was as a designer of theatrical sets. He received his first role because he built the set for the production. In his early 30's, Henriksen graduated from the prestigious Actors Studio and began a career in acting in New York. His first major acting role was in 1972 in the film, "It Ain't Easy". From there he went on to play a number of supporting roles in films like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind", "Damien: Omen II", "The Right Stuff", and "The Terminator".

One of Henriksen's favorite films to work on was 1993's "Hard Target", later stating that he especially enjoyed working with the director, John Woo. In 1996, Henriksen starred in the television series "Millennium" that was written and produced by Chris Carter, the creator of The X-Files. For his role in Millennium, Henriksen's performance earned him a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite New Male TV Star and three consecutive Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series.

In the years after Millennium (which concluded in 1999), Henriksen has become an active voice actor, lending his distinctive voice to animated features and video game titles. As a voiceover actor he has appeared in "Disney's Tarzan", "Superman: Brainiac Attacks", and "Transformers: Animated". He has also done voiceovers for video games like "Godkiller", "Red Faction II", "GUN", "Run Like Hell", and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2". In addition to his television and voice acting work, Henriksen continues to be involved in films.

Early Life

Lance Henriksen was born on May 5, 1940 in New York City. His father was a Norwegian merchant sailor and boxer nicknamed "Icewater. " His mother, Margueritte Werner, struggled at times to find work as a dance instructor, waitress, and model. His parents divorced when Lance was two. Henriksen was raised by his mother. He was a rebel as a child, and found himself in trouble at various schools. He even spent some time in a children's home. Henriksen left home at the age of twelve and dropped out of school. This left him unable to read until he was 30 when he taught himself to read by studying film scripts.

He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s, where he embarked on his journey in the film and television industry.

Aliens

Henriksen's breakthrough came in 1986 when he portrayed the synthetic android Bishop in James Cameron's sci-fi thriller "Aliens." His nuanced performance earned critical acclaim and solidified his status as a sought-after character actor. The role of Bishop showcased Henriksen's ability to bring humanity and complexity to non-human characters, garnering him widespread recognition and a loyal fanbase.

Collaboration with James Cameron

Henriksen's partnership with director James Cameron proved to be a fruitful one. He appeared in three more Cameron-directed films: "The Terminator" (1984), "Aliens" (1986), and "The Abyss" (1989). Each collaboration demonstrated their creative synergy and resulted in memorable performances. Henriksen's portrayal of the gritty detective Frank Black in the television series "Millennium" (1996-1999), which was created by Chris Carter, further showcased his talent for delivering powerful and multifaceted characters.

Exploring Various Genres and Characters

Throughout his career, Lance Henriksen has demonstrated his versatility by taking on a wide array of roles across different genres. From science fiction to horror, crime thrillers to dramas, Henriksen has consistently delivered memorable performances. His roles in films such as "Near Dark" (1987), "Hard Target" (1993), and "Powder" (1995) showcased his ability to portray complex and compelling characters with depth and authenticity.

Recurring Collaborations with Notable Directors

Henriksen has developed recurring collaborations with several esteemed directors. He has worked multiple times with Kathryn Bigelow, starring in her films "Near Dark" (1987) and "Blue Steel" (1990). Henriksen also formed a creative partnership with director Jim Mickle, appearing in films like "Stake Land" (2010) and "Cold in July" (2014). These collaborations reflect the trust and respect Henriksen has garnered from acclaimed directors who recognize his immense talent.

Embracing Television and Voice Acting

In addition to his film work, Lance Henriksen has made significant contributions to the television and voice acting realms. Alongside his role in "Millennium," he has appeared in various TV shows, including "Into the Badlands" and "The Blacklist." Henriksen's distinct voice has also lent itself to voice acting, notably as the character Kerchak in Disney's animated film "Tarzan" (1999). His contributions to these mediums have further expanded his reach and showcased his versatility as a performer.

Personal Life

He has been married and divorced twice, once to Mary Jane Evans in 1985, and again to Jane Pollack in 1995. He has two children.