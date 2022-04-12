LaKeith Stanfield Net Worth:

What is LaKeith Stanfield's Net Worth and Salary?

LaKeith Stanfield is an actor and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. LaKeith Stanfield made his feature film debut in the 2013 independent drama "Short Term 12." Since then, he has appeared in such films as "Selma," "Get Out," "Sorry to Bother You," "Knives Out," and "Judas and the Black Messiah," the lattermost of which garnered him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Stanfield is also known for his role on the FX television series "Atlanta."

Early Life

LaKeith Stanfield was born on August 12, 1991 in San Bernardino, California, and was raised in Riverside and Victorville. He grew up in a poor family that he has described as highly dysfunctional. At the age of 14, Stanfield decided to become an actor upon joining the drama club at his high school. He went on to attend the John Casablancas Modeling and Career Center in Los Angeles, where he started to audition for commercials. Before breaking out as an actor, Stanfield had a variety of odd jobs; among them, he did roofing and gardening, and worked for AT&T and a legal marijuana dispensary.

Film Career

In 2008, Stanfield appeared in Destin Daniel Cretton's short film "Short Term 12," based on Cretton's experiences working in a group home for troubled teens. When Cretton adapted the short into a full-length feature in 2013, Stanfield was the only cast member to reprise his role. "Short Term 12" was a huge critical success, winning both the Grand Jury and Audience Awards for Narrative Feature at South by Southwest. Stanfield, meanwhile, received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his supporting performance. Next, in 2014, he appeared in the action-horror sequel "The Purge: Anarchy" and the historical drama "Selma," in which he portrayed civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson. Stanfield subsequently portrayed Snoop Dogg in the 2015 drama "Straight Outta Compton." The same year, he had roles in the coming-of-age dramedy "Dope"; the biographical drama "Miles Ahead," directed by and starring Don Cheadle; and "Memoria," starring James Franco. In 2016, Stanfield was in the thrillers "Live Cargo" and "Snowden." The following year was his biggest one yet as an actor, with six credits. Among them were the biographical crime drama "Crown Heights," in which he starred as the wrongfully convicted Colin Warner; the satirical war film "War Machine," in which he played a disillusioned Marine; and the supernatural crime thriller "Death Note," in which he starred as an enigmatic detective. Stanfield also had a memorable supporting role in Jordan Peele's horror film "Get Out."

Stanfield had one of his most notable and acclaimed starring roles yet in 2018, when he played a man who gets ensnared in an evil corporate plot in the black comedy "Sorry to Bother You." The same year, he had supporting roles in the action-thriller "The Girl in the Spider's Web" and the drama "Come Sunday." In 2019, Stanfield appeared in the romantic comedy "Someone Great," the crime thriller "Uncut Gems," and the mystery film "Knives Out." Subsequently, he starred opposite Issa Rae in the 2020 romantic drama "The Photograph." The following year, Stanfield earned some of the best reviews of his career for his performance in the biographical crime drama "Judas and the Black Messiah." Portraying William O'Neal, the real-life FBI informant who helped facilitate the assassination of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, Stanfield received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. His next role was as outlaw Cherokee Bill in "The Harder They Fall," which is notable for being one of the few titles in the Western genre to feature a predominantly Black cast. Other actors in the film include Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler, and Delroy Lindo.

Television Career

On television, Stanfield became best known in 2016 for his role as Darius Epps on the FX series "Atlanta," created by and starring Donald Glover. Alongside Glover and other cast mates including Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz, Stanfield shared a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Among his other television credits, Stanfield lent his voice to multiple episodes of the adult animated dramedy "BoJack Horseman" between 2019 and 2020. Following this, he voiced the titular character on the Netflix anime series "Yasuke," based on the African historical figure. Stanfield also served as a cohost on some episodes of the sketch comedy series "The Eric Andre Show."

Music Career

As a musician, Stanfield performs using the stage name Htiekal; his debut album is entitled "Self Control." He is also a member of the band Moors. Beyond his own music, Stanfield has appeared in a number of music videos for other artists. In 2014, he was in the video for Gary Clark Jr.'s "When My Train Pulls In." The following year, he appeared in the video for "Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)" by Run the Jewels. Stanfield has also been in the music videos for "Moonlight," by Jay-Z; "Cold Little Heart," by Michael Kiwanuka; and "I Hate U," by SZA.

Personal Life

Since 2015, Stanfield has been dating actress Xosha Roquemore; together, they had a daughter in 2017. He resides in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, California.