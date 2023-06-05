Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Mar 24, 1979 (44 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.727 m) Profession: Actor, Film director, Screenwriter, Voice Actor, Model, Television Director, Film Producer, Editor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lake Bell's Net Worth

What is Lake Bell's net worth?

Lake Bell is an American actress and screenwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Lake Bell scored her first career role with a part in the 2002 movie, "Speakeasy," but she wouldn't gain recognition until a year later with a lead role in "War Stories." From there, Bell became a recurring cast member on "Boston Legal." She would go on to secure credits in numerous shows and movies, including "Childrens Hospital", "It's Complicated", "No Strings Attached", and "How to Make it in America".

She wrote and directed her first short movie in 2010 ("Worst Enemy") and debuted her first feature film as a director ("In A World…") at Sundance in 2013. Bell was named to "Maxim's" Hot 100 list in both 2008 and 2012.

Early Life

Bell was born on March 24, 1979 in New York City, New York. Her parents are Robin Bell, the owner of the design firm Robin Bell Design, and Harvey Siegel, an real estate developer. Her father is Jewish while her mother is Protestant. She attended The Chaplin School in New York and Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut. While a junior in high school, she spent the year abroad attending school in Rennes, France. After high school, she attended Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York but later transferred to Rose Bruford College in London in order to focus her studies on theater and the arts. While there, she acted in a number of theatrical productions like "The Seagull," "The Children's Hour," "Six Degrees of Separation," "Light Shining in Buckinghamshire," and "The Pentecost."

Career

After finishing her studies in London, Bell returned to the United States and landed a role in the film "Speakeasy" in 2002. She also appeared in two episodes of the medical drama, "ER." In 2003, she appeared in the psychological thriller, "I Love York Work." She then was cast alongside Jeff Goldblum as the female lead in the NBC show "War Stories." She also appeared in the NBC comedy drama "Miss Match" alongside Alicia Silverstone. In 2004, she landed a role in the wrestling film "Slammed." She then appeared In the final four episodes of the series "The Practice." Her character, Sally Heep, was carried over into the spinoff series, "Boston Legal." She remained a regular cast member on of the show until she left the series in 2005.

From 2005 to 2006, she played the lead role in the science fiction series "Surface." She also starred in the film "Rampage: The Hillside Strangler Murders" in 2006. In 2008, she played the female lead in the thriller "Under Still Water." For her work in that film, she won the Newport Beach Film Festival Award for Outstanding Performance in Acting. She also appeared in the romantic comedies "Over Her Dead Body" and "What Happens in Vegas" as well as in the crime drama "Pride and Glory" with Colin Farrell.

Her next prominent television role came when she was cast as the female lead in the satirical comedy "Childrens Hospital." She played the character of Dr. Cat Black. In the fourth season of the show, Bell directed two episodes. She remained on the show from 2008 to 2016, appearing in 57 total episodes. In 2009, she played the role of Alec Baldwin's wife in the romantic comedy "It's Complicated." She also guest-starred in an episode of "Wainy Days." In 2010, she voiced a character in the animated film, "Shrek Ever After." She also starred in the satirical film "Burning Palms" and appeared in the sitcom "The League." She was also cast as the lead character in the HBO series "How to Make It in America" which aired for two seasons from 2010 to 2011.

In 2011, Bell starred alongside Josh Lucas and Terrence Howard in the supernatural thriller "Little Murder." She also appeared in the film "No Strings Attached" and starred in the ensemble comedy "A Good Old Fashioned Orgy." In 2012, she had a lead role alongside Kate Bosworth in the thriller "Black Rock." In 2017, she appeared in the films "Shot Caller" and "Home Again." In 2021, she voiced a character in "Cryptozoo." She appeared in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in 2022.

In addition to her acting career, Bell has also worked as a writer. She wrote the short film "Worst Enemy" in 2010. It debuted at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and appeared in a number of other festivals. She made her writing and directing feature film debut at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival with "In a World…" She also starred in the film. In 2017, she released her next film, "I Do…Until I Don't." She also has directed episodes of television shows like "Casual," "Bless this Mess," and "Pam & Tommy."

Personal Life

In 2011, Bell began dating Scott Campbell, an artist and tattoo artist. They met when he appeared in an episode of the second season of "How to Make It in America." A year later, the couple got engaged on Bell's birthday in March of 2012. They were married in June of 203 at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, Louisiana. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nova, in October of 2014. In May of 2017, they welcomed their second child, a son named Ozgood. In October of 2020, the couple announced they were separating and Bell filed for divorce later that month. In July of 2022 it was rumored that Bell was dating comedian/actor Chris Rock.