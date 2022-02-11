Kyra Sedgwick Net Worth:

What is Kyra Sedgwick's Net Worth and Salary?

Kyra Sedgwick is an award-winning American actress who has a net worth of $45 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband of 30+ years, Kevin Bacon. Kyra Sedgwick has earned her net worth through her many acting roles in films, television and video. Her first acting role in television was at the age of 16, when she starred in the daytime soap, Another World. After that she began appearing in several films, made for television movies and videos. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Television.

Krya Sedwick is perhaps best-known for starring in the TNT crime series The Closer from 2005-2012. During the airing of this series, Sedgwick earned a Golden Globe for Best Leading Actress in 2007 and in 2010 was awarded a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. She also won two Satellite Awards for Best Actress in 2005 and 2006, as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Drama Diva in 2009.

Early Life

She was born in New York City on August 19, 1965. Her mother, Patricia is a speech teacher and educational/family therapist. Her father, Henry Dwight Sedgewick V made a living investing in business ventures. The actor Robert Sedgewick is her brother and Mike Stern, the Jazz guitarist, is her half brother. Her parents divorced when she was six years old and her mother later married Ben Heller, an art dealer. Kyra Sedgwick is a graduate of Friends Seminary and attended Sarah Lawrence College and the University of Southern California, where she earned her degree in theater.

Career

Sedgewick began her acting career in 1982 when she was sixteen, appearing as Julia Shearer on the TV soap opera "Another World." Her character was the rebellious teenage granddaughter of Liz Matthews. She played the role for one season, after that she guest starred on several TV shows such as "Miami Vice" and "Afterschool Special." Her first movie role was that of Halina in "War and Love" and she went on to appear in a TV version of "Lemon Sky" by Lanford Wilson in 1988.

Throughout the nineties, Kyra gained popularity as an actress when she appeared in several big-screen films like "Singles," "Something to Talk About," "Heart and Souls," and "Phenomenon." She starred alongside her husband Kevin Bacon in 1991's "Pyrated" and 2004's "The Woodsman." In 1992, she starred in the Emmy-award winning TV movie "Miss Rose White." In 2003, Sedgewick played Mae Colema in "Secondhand Lions" and then portrayed Stella Peck in "The Game Plan." She did voice work in the animated film "Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman," dubbing the voice of Batwoman.

From 2005 to 2012, Kyra starred in her most successful role yet: Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson on TNT's "The Closer." She began earning $300,000 per episode beginning in 2007. Kyra appeared in 109 episodes of "The Closer." She was nominated for and won several awards for her role, including a 2007 Golden Globe award for her performance as a lead actress. She also won a Primetime Emmy Award for work on "The Closer" in 2010. After "The Closer" ended in 2012 after the end of season seven, TNT announced that the decision to end the series was made entirely by Sedgwick. A sequel called "Major Crimes" continued in its place and consisted of mostly the same cast, minus Kyra. In 2015, she produced the TV series "Proof" for TNT, which lasted for one season. From 2014-2020, Sedgwick starred in the NBC comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," in which she played the character Madeline Wuntch. In 2019, Sedgwick starred alongside Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, and Sebastian Stan in the Drake Doremus-helmed "Endings, Beginnings." In May 2020, Sedgwick landed the lead role of Jean Raines in a comedy pilot for ABC called "My Village." The series was retitled "Call Your Mother" and was then green-lit by NBC for the 2020-2021 season. Unfortunately, in May 2021, it was canceled after just one season.

The Closer Salary

In the early seasons of "The Closer" Kyra earned $150 thousand per episode. For the middle seasons she earned $250,000. By the end of the show, she was earning $350,000 per episode. That worked out to $7.4 million per season.

Personal Life

Kyra Sedgwick first met Kevin Bacon on the set of the PBS version of "Lemon Sky." They were married in 1988 and have two children; Travis Sedgewick Bacon (born 1989), and Sosie Ruth Bacon (born 1992). They discovered on the show "Finding Your Roots" in 2012 that they are actually ninth cousins once removed.

After Barack Obama's presidential win in 2008, the couple appeared together in will.i.am's video "It's a New Day". They have also starred together in the films, Pyrates, Murder in the First, The Woodsman, and Loverboy.

Real Estate

In December 2011, Kyra and Kevin spent $2.5 million to buy a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to public records the couple also own a 40-acre rural property in Sharon, Connecticut which they bought in the 1990s. Furthermore, they own a large apartment with views of Central Park in New York City.

Kevin, Krya and Bernie Madoff

Kevin and Kyra were reportedly some of the highest profile victims of Bernie Maddoff's massive ponzi scheme. Kevin and Kyra reportedly lost a significant portion of their combined net worth from the scam. The losses were supposedly in the tens of millions of dollars, potentially as high as $30-40 million.