What is Kyla Pratt's Net Worth?

Kyla Pratt is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $1 million.

Kyla Pratt is best known for playing Breanna Barnes on the UPN sitcom "One on One," voicing Penny Proud on Disney Channel's "The Proud Family," and playing Maya Dolittle in the "Dr. Dolittle" film franchise. One of the most recognizable child and teen stars of the early 2000s, Pratt successfully moved between sitcoms, family films, voice acting, and young-adult comedy while building a career that has remained active for decades.

Pratt first became widely known as the daughter of Eddie Murphy's character in "Dr. Dolittle" and "Dr. Dolittle 2." She later became the lead of the franchise's direct-to-video sequels, including "Dr. Dolittle 3," "Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief," and "Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts." On television, she became a millennial favorite through "One on One" and "The Proud Family," both of which gave her starring roles during a key period in family and teen television. She later reprised Penny Proud in Disney+'s revival series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," which brought one of her signature roles to a new generation.

Early Life

Kyla Alissa Pratt was born on September 16, 1986, in Los Angeles, California. She began acting as a child and entered the entertainment business through commercials and small television roles. By the mid-1990s, she was already working steadily on network television, appearing in guest parts on sitcoms, dramas, and family shows.

Her early credits included appearances on "Where I Live," "The Parent 'Hood," "In the House," "Sister, Sister," "ER," "Smart Guy," "Family Matters," and "Walker, Texas Ranger." Like many successful child actors, Pratt built her résumé gradually before landing the roles that made her famous.

Breakthrough Roles

Pratt's film breakthrough came in 1998 when she appeared in "Dr. Dolittle" as Maya Dolittle, the daughter of Eddie Murphy's title character. The movie was a box-office hit and introduced Pratt to a much wider audience. She returned for "Dr. Dolittle 2" in 2001, then became the central star of the later sequels after Murphy exited the franchise.

Her work as Maya helped make her one of the most visible young actresses in family comedy. The role was a natural fit for Pratt's screen personality: bright, funny, expressive, and grounded enough to keep broad family material relatable.

"The Proud Family"

In 2001, Pratt began voicing Penny Proud on the Disney Channel animated series "The Proud Family." Penny was a smart, sometimes stubborn, socially ambitious teenager trying to navigate school, friends, family, crushes, and her hilariously embarrassing father, Oscar Proud. Pratt's voice performance gave Penny warmth, humor, and personality, helping make the character one of Disney Channel's most memorable animated leads.

"The Proud Family" became a cult favorite and a defining show for many young viewers in the early 2000s. Pratt returned for "The Proud Family Movie" and later reprised the role in the Disney+ revival "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." The revival brought back original cast members including Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, and Alisa Reyes, while adding new guest voices and updated storylines.

"One on One"

Pratt's biggest live-action television role came with "One on One," which premiered in 2001. She starred as Breanna Barnes, a teenager who moves in with her father, Flex Washington, played by Flex Alexander. The show mixed family comedy, teen storylines, dating, school, sports, and father-daughter conflict.

"One on One" ran for five seasons and became one of UPN's signature sitcoms. Pratt's chemistry with Flex Alexander was central to the show's appeal, and Breanna became one of her most beloved characters. The series helped establish Pratt as more than a child actress; she was now a sitcom lead capable of carrying a long-running show.

Other Film and Television Work

Outside of "Dr. Dolittle," "The Proud Family," and "One on One," Pratt appeared in films including "Love & Basketball," "Fat Albert," and "Hotel for Dogs." She also continued working in television, appearing in projects such as "Let's Stay Together," "Recovery Road," "Black Ink Crew: Compton," and "Call Me Kat."

Pratt has also done voice work beyond Penny Proud, including roles in animated family programming and specials. Her ability to move between live-action comedy, film, and animation has been one of the reasons she has remained recognizable long after her early child-star years.

Music

Pratt has occasionally shown her singing ability in connection with her acting work. She performed songs for "The Proud Family" and "Dr. Dolittle" projects and contributed to soundtrack material connected to her Disney and family-film career. Although she did not pursue music as her primary profession, singing has been a recurring part of her screen work.

Personal Life

Pratt has been in a long-term relationship with Danny Kirkpatrick, a tattoo artist, rapper, and reality television personality. The couple has two daughters. Pratt has generally kept her family life relatively private while continuing to work in entertainment.