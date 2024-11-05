What is Kurtwood Smith's Net Worth?

Kurtwood Smith is an American actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Kurtwood Smith is best known for portraying Red Foreman on the hit sitcom "That '70s Show" and for becoming the voice of numerous characters in animated motion pictures and television shows such as "Turbo," "Men in Black: The Series" and "Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!"

Early Years

Kurtwood Larson Smith was born on July 3, 1943, in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, to George Smith and Mabel (Lund). His father was killed while serving with the United States military during World War II – his grave is in the Netherlands American Cemetery.

Smith graduated in 1961 from Canoga Park High School in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles, California. He then attended San Jose State College – a public university in San Jose, California – which he graduated from in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1969, he graduated from Stanford University – a private research university in Stanford, California – with a Master of Fine Arts degree. He immediately went to work as an instructor in the theater arts at Canada College – a public community college in Redwood City, California – and remained in that position until 1975.

Film

Kurtwood Smith broke into film with the role of a security guard in the 1980 American musical comedy "Roadie." In 1983, he played a choreographer in the John Travolta blockbuster American dance drama "Staying Alive." That same year, he portrayed a character named Clarence in the American-Canadian comedy "Going Berserk," starring Canadian actor and comedian John Candy.

In the 1987 American science fiction film "Robocop," Smith played Clarence Boddicker. The following year, he starred as Robert Griggs in the Sylvester Stallone American action film "Rambo III."

"The Dead Poets Society," a 1989 American coming-of-age drama, introduced Smith as the character of Mr. Perry while "Heart of Dixie" – based on the 1976 novel "Heartbreak Hotel" by Anne Rivers Siddons – portrayed him as Professor Flournoy that same year.

Smith teamed up with Sylvester Stallone again in the 1991 American comedy "Oscar" – a remake of the 1967 French film of the same name. He also appeared in the American science fiction film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" and the black-and-white comedy "Shadows and Fog," directed by American filmmaker Woody Allen. In 1993, he went on to star as Dr. Alan Harrison in the American thriller "Boxing Helena" and as Cliff Forrester in the psychological thriller "The Crush." He starred in the 1995 black comedy "To Die For" with Nicole Kidman, "Broken Arrow" with John Travolta in 1996, and "Prefontaine" with Jared Leto in 1997.

The 1998 American disaster film "Deep Impact" starred Smith as Otis Hefter. The 1999 American drama "Girl, Interrupted" brought him to the screen as Dr. Crumble.

The new century saw Smith taking on roles in "Teddy Bears' Picnic," "Evil Remains" and "Entry Level." In 2011, he starred as Orin Helgesson in the American comedy "Cedar Rapids." The following year, he played Geoffrey Shurlock in the American biographical drama "Hitchcock" based on the 1990 non-fiction book "Alfred Hitchcock and the Making of Psycho" by American writer Stephen Rebello.

In 2017, Smith portrayed Dr. Milton in the American supernatural horror film "Amityville: The Awakening" starring Bella Thorne and Jennifer Jason Leigh. That same year, he played Sherriff Bon Fuller in the American comedy film "El Camino Christmas." In 2022, he played Dr. Joseph Wanless in the American science fiction horror film "Firestarter" based on the 1980 novel of the same name by American author Stephen King.

Voice

The character of General Galapagos, in the animated television series "Eek! The Cat" – which was aired from 1993 to 1996 – was voiced by Kurtwood Smith. He voiced the same character in the animated series "The Terrible Thunderlizards," which aired from 1993 to 1997.

Smith voiced the character of Kanjar Ro in the American animated superhero film "Green Lantern: First Flight" in 2009. In 2013, he voiced the character of Indy CEO in the American animated sports comedy "Turbo" and, two years later, provided the voice of Gene in the American animated science fiction comedy "Regular Show: The Movie."

In 1999, Smith voiced the character of Robert Sullivan in the adult animated superhero series "Todd McFarlane's Spawn" and in 2001, voiced Agent James Bennet in "Batman Beyond" and a prosecutor in "The Justice League."

From 2001 to 2002, Smith again voiced Agent Bennet in 14 episodes of "The Zeta Project." He went on to voice the father of Grim in two episodes of "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy," Mr. Noodlander" in the animated series "Handy Manny" and Robert Johnson in the series "Squirrel Boy." In 2024, he voiced Alistair Clawbottom in three episodes of the animated sitcom "Monsters at Work."

Television

Kurtwood Smith made his debut on the small screen as a man in a laundromat in the American sitcom television series "Soap." He went on to appear in three episodes of the drama series "Lou Grant" in 1980 and 1981. In 1983, he appeared as Captain Scanlon in six episodes of the action crime series "The Renegades." Television appearances through the 1980s include roles in "The A-Team" starring Mr. T., "Newhart" starring Bob Newhart, and "21 Jump Street" starring Johnny Depp. During that time, Smith also appeared in the television films "The Midnight Hour," "Deadly Messages," and "The Christmas Gift," as well as the miniseries "North and South," in which he played Colonel Hiram Berdan.

Smith played Barry Jenkins in an episode of the family drama series "Picket Fences" in 1993. That same year, he appeared as Jack Lord in six episodes of the sitcom "Big Wave Dave's."

In 1996, he appeared in "The X-Files" as well as in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and Star Trek: Voyager." The following year, he had roles in the television films "A Bright Shining Lie" and "Safety Patrol." He became a member of the cast of "That '70s Show" – which aired from 1998 to 2006 – playing Red Foreman, the father of Eric (Topher Grace) and Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly). The series was nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and numerous Teen Choice Awards.

Roles followed in "Everybody Loves Raymond" in 2002, "Malcolm in the Middle" in 2004, followed by the supernatural procedural drama "Medium" and the American medical drama "House MD." From 2008 to 2009, Smith appeared in 16 episodes of the American sitcom "Worst Week" playing Dick Clayton. Thirteen episodes of the comedy-drama "CHAOS" followed, along with ten episodes of the comedy-drama series "Patriot." In 2023, he returned to the role of Red Foreman in a spin-off of "That '70s Show" titled "That '90s Show."

Personal Life

From 1964 to 1974, Kurtwood Smith was married to Cecilia Souza. In 1988, he married actress Joan Pirkle. He has one daughter, actress Laurel Garner.

Real Estate

In March 2005, Kurtwood paid $1.8 million for a home in Glendale, California. Today, this home is worth around $4 million.