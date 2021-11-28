Krysten Ritter Net Worth:

splits: 8

What Is Krysten Ritter's Net Worth?

Krysten Ritter is an American actress, musician, writer, director, producer, and former model who has a net worth of $8 million. Ritter is most widely recognized for playing Jane Margolis on "Breaking Bad" (2009–2010), Chloe on "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23" (2012–2013), and Jessica Jones on "Jessica Jones" (2015–2019) and "The Defenders" (2017).

Krysten has more than 50 acting credits to her name, including the films "She's Out of My League" (2008), "Vamps" (2012), and "Nightbooks" (2021) and the television series "Veronica Mars" (2005–2006), "Gilmore Girls" (2006–2007), and "Gravity" (2010). She wrote and co-produced the 2011 film "Life Happens," and she directed and co-executive produced the 2021 TV series "The Girl in the Woods." Ritter also directed the 2019 "Jessica Jones" episode "A.K.A You're Welcome" and produced the TV movies "Assistance" (2013), "Mission Control" (2014), and "The Demons of Dorian Gunn" (2018). Krysten and William Thomas Burnett, a childhood friend, released the album "Ex-Vivian" in 2012, and she published the psychological thriller "Bonfire" in 2017.

Early Life

Krysten Ritter was born Krysten Alyce Ritter on December 16, 1981, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Shickshinny, Pennsylvania, with her mother, Kathi, stepfather, and half-sister, and her father, Garry, lived in Benton, Pennsylvania. Krysten attended Northwest Area High School, graduating in 2000, and she was discovered by a modeling agent at the Wyoming Valley Mall at age 15. As a high school student, Ritter modeled in New York and Philadelphia. She signed with Wilhelmina Models and Elite Model Management, and after moving to New York City, she began appearing in international ads and modeled for catalogs, magazines, and runway shows in New York, Tokyo, Milan, and Paris.

Career

Krysten made her big screen debut with an uncredited role as a model in 2001's "Someone Like You," then she appeared in the films "Garmento" (2002), "The Look" (2003), and "Mona Lisa Smile" (2003) and guest-starred on "Whoopi" (2004), "Law & Order" (2004), "One Life to Live" (2004), "Tanner on Tanner" (2004), and "Jonny Zero" (2005). In 2005, she landed a recurring role as Gia Goodman on the teen mystery drama "Veronica Mars," appearing in eight episodes, and she reprised her role in the 2014 movie of the same name. From 2006 to 2007, Ritter played Lucy in eight episodes of "Gilmore Girls," and around this time, she appeared in the films "Slingshot" (2005) and "Heavy Petting" (2007) and was the first of four actresses to star as Allison Stark on Fox's "'Til Death" (2006–2007). In 2008, she co-starred with Katherine Heigl and James Marsden in "27 Dresses" and with Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher in "What Happens in Vegas." Both films were hits, with "27 Dresses" grossing $162.7 million at the box office and "What Happens in Vegas" bringing in "$219.3 million. From 2009 to 2010, Krysten had a recurring role as Jane Margolis, the ill-fated girlfriend of Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman, on the AMC series "Breaking Bad." Her character also appeared in a flashback in the 2019 Netflix film "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."

Ritter played Suze Cleath-Stuart in 2009's "Confessions of a Shopaholic," and in 2010, she appeared in the films "She's Out of My League" and "How to Make Love to a Woman" and starred as Lily Champagne on the Starz series "Gravity." She wrote, co-produced, and starred in 2011's "Life Happens," and from 2012 to 2013, she played the titular "B" on ABC's "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23." The series aired 26 episodes over two seasons and also starred Dreama Walker, Eric André, and James Van Der Beek, who played a fictionalized version of himself. Krysten appeared in the films "Margaret" (2011), "BuzzKill" (2012), "Refuge" (2012), "Listen Up Philip" (2014), "Asthma" (2014), "Search Party" (2014), and "Big Eyes" (2014), and she and Alicia Silverstone played vampires living in Manhattan in 2012's "Vamps." In 2013, Ritter lent her voice to "Robot Chicken" and "The Cleveland Show" and appeared on "The Eric Andre Show," and she guest-starred on "The Blacklist" in 2014. From 2015 to 2019, she starred as the title role on the Marvel series "Jessica Jones," which ran for 39 episodes on Netflix. She also played Jessica Jones in the 2017 miniseries "The Defenders." In 2017, Krysten appeared in the film "The Hero," and she played Natacha, The Witch in the 2021 Netflix fantasy film "Nightbooks." In September 2021, it was announced that she had been cast as Sherry Cleckler, the best friend of serial killer Candy Montgomery, in the HBO Max miniseries "Love and Death."

Personal Life

Krysten began a relationship with musician Adam Granduciel in August 2014, and they welcomed son Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky on July 29, 2019. Ritter often speaks out for animal rights, and she has appeared in ads for PETA. She enjoys knitting, and she graced the Late Winter 2018 cover of "Vogue Knitting."

Awards and Nominations

In 2012, Ritter won the Excellence in Acting award at the Vail Film Festival, and she received a Webby Award for Best Actress for "Jessica Jones" in 2016. She has earned three Saturn Award nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films: Best Actress on Television for "Jessica Jones" in 2016, Best Supporting Actress on Television for "The Defenders" in 2018, and Best Actress in a Streaming Presentation for "Jessica Jones" in 2019. "Jessica Jones" also earned Krysten a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series (2016), a GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics nomination for TV Performance of the Year – Actress (2016), and IGN Summer Movie Award nominations for Best TV Actress and Best TV Hero (2015). In 2012, she received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Villain for "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23."

Real Estate

In 2013, Ritter paid $655,000 for an 1,100 square foot, two-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills that was previously owned by Hank Azaria. In 2020, Krysten and Adam purchased a 4,040 square foot home in the San Fernando Valley for around $3.1 million. The "modern farmhouse" style home includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, built-in bookshelves, and several fireplaces.