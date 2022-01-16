Kristy McNichol Net Worth:

What Is Kristy McNichol's Net Worth?

Kristy McNichol is a former American actress, singer, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. McNichol made her TV acting debut in a 1973 episode of "Love, American Style," and she went on to appear in more than 35 films and television shows. Kristy gave an Emmy-winning performance as Letitia "Buddy" Lawrence on the ABC series "Family" (1976–1980), and she starred as Patricia Apple on the CBS drama "Apple's Way" (1974–1975) and Barbara Weston on NBC's "Empty Nest" (1988–1995). McNichol, who retired from acting in 2001, also appeared in the films "Little Darlings" (1980), "Only When I Laugh" (1981), and "Dream Lover" (1986), and she voiced Sgt. Angela "Angie" Romar on The WB animated series "Invasion America" (1998). Kristy served as an associate producer on the 1989 short film "Dirty Tennis," and she was a co-executive producer on the 1993 TV movie "Mother of the Bride."

Early Life

Kristy McNichol was born Christina Ann McNichol on September 11, 1962, in Los Angeles, California. Her father, James, was a carpenter, and her mother Carolyn, worked odd jobs such as cosmetics salesperson and secretary; they divorced when McNichol was 3 years old. Kristy's older brother, Jimmy, is an actor and singer, and In 1978, the siblings released the album "Kristy and Jimmy McNichol," co-hosted the "ABC All-Star Saturday Preview Special," and performed on the special "The Carpenters: A Christmas Portrait." McNichol also has a younger brother named Tommy.

Career

Kristy and Jimmy appeared together in commercials before striking out on their own, and McNichol guest-starred on "Love, American Style" in 1973 and "Run, Joe, Run" in 1974. From 1974 to 1975, she starred as Patricia Apple on "Apple's Way," and she appeared on "ABC Afterschool Specials" in 1975, 1976, and 1977. Kristy guest-starred on "Starsky & Hutch" (1976 and 1978), "The Bionic Woman" (1976), and "The Love Boat" (1977), and from 1976 to 1980, she played Letitia "Buddy" Lawrence on "Family," which aired 86 episodes over five seasons and earned her two Emmys. Her first feature film was 1977's "Black Sunday," but her scenes were cut, so she didn't make it to the big screen until 1978's "The End." McNichol appeared in the TV movies "Like Mom, Like Me" (1978), "Summer of My German Soldier" (1978), "My Old Man" (1979), and "Blinded by the Light" (1980), and she had a lead role in the 1980 film "Little Darlings" alongside Tatum O'Neal. Kristy then appeared in the films "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" (1981), "White Dog" (1982), "The Pirate Movie" (1982), and "Just the Way You Are" (1984), and she received a Golden Globe nomination for 1981's "Only When I Laugh."

McNichol had an emotional breakdown while filming "Just the Way You Are" in France, and filming went on hiatus for a year while she recovered. She told "People" magazine, "I couldn't eat, and the whole month I was in France I hardly slept. When I did sleep, I was dreaming strange things. I was crying all the time. My weight dropped down to about 96 lbs. Nonstop crying. Nonstop anxiety. I was always shaking like a leaf. Freaking out, crying, confused, I didn't know what was going on. I was so sick. It was the hardest thing I've ever done to try and get through that film." Kristy appeared in the TV movies "Love, Mary" (1985) and "Women of Valor" (1986), and she played the lead role of Kathy Gardner in the 1986 thriller "Dream Lover." In 1988, McNichol landed the role of Barbara Weston on "The Golden Girls" spin-off "Empty Nest." She left the series after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1992, but she returned for the series finale in 1995; she also played Barbara in two episodes of "The Golden Girls."

While starring on "Empty Nest," Kristy appeared in the films "You Can't Hurry Love" (1988), "Two Moon Junction" (1988), and "The Forgotten One" (1989) and the TV movies "Children of the Bride" (1990) and "Baby of the Bride" (1991). In 1993, she starred in and produced the TV movie "Mother of the Bride," then she lent her voice to "Extreme Ghostbusters" in 1997 and "Invasion America" in 1998. In mid-2001, McNichol announced her retirement from acting, stating, "I retired from my career after 24 years. My feeling was that it was time to play my biggest part – myself! I must say that it has been the best thing that ever happened to me." After retiring, Kristy taught acting classes at a Los Angeles private school. In 2013, she teamed up with her brother Jimmy to host the documentary "Planet View," which Jimmy wrote, directed, and produced.

Personal Life

In 2012, Kristy publicly revealed that she is a lesbian and shared a photo of herself with her partner of 20 years, Martie Allen. McNichol's publicist said that Kristy made the statement because she was upset about children being bullied, stating, "She hopes that coming out can help kids who need support. She would like to help others who feel different."

Awards and Nominations

McNichol earned four Primetime Emmy nominations for "Family," winning Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1977 and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1979. She has received Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for "Family" (1976) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture for "Only When I Laugh" (1982), and she won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Young Motion Picture Actress in 1980. Kristy was nominated for four Young Artist Awards, taking home the prize for Best Young Motion Picture Actress for "Only When I Laugh" in 1982; her other nominations were for Best Juvenile Actress in a TV Series or Special for "Family" (1980), Best Young Actress in a Major Motion Picture for "Little Darlings" (1981), and Best Young Actress – TV Special for "My Old Man" (1981). She won a Bravo Otto award for Best Actress in 1980 and was nominated for Best Female TV Star in 1979, and she received a Jupiter Award nomination for Best International Actress for "Little Darlings" in 1980.