What is Kristen Alderson's net worth?

Kristen Alderson is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Rising to prominence at age six as Starr Manning on ABC's "One Life to Live," Kristen Alderson captivated audiences for fourteen years before transitioning the character to "General Hospital" following OLTL's cancellation. After legal complications, she originated the role of Kiki Jerome on GH, demonstrating her versatility and earning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress. Beyond soaps, Alderson has showcased her talents on Broadway, in Off-Broadway productions, and most recently in Lifetime movies. Her authentic performances, musical abilities, and growth from precocious child actress to respected performer have endeared her to generations of viewers, while her openness about her personal journey—including motherhood and her relationship with fiancé Taylor Crousore—continues to connect her with fans who have followed her evolution from soap opera darling to multifaceted entertainment professional.

Early Life and Broadway Beginnings

Born May 29, 1991, in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania to Richard and Kathy Alderson, Kristen showed remarkable interest in performing from an early age. At just four years old, her dance class appeared on a local television talent show called "Al Alberts Showcase," where she was individually selected to perform weekly. This exposure led to an agent suggesting she audition for the Broadway production of "Annie." At five years old, Alderson secured the role of Molly in the Broadway revival, marking her professional debut in 1997. She also toured nationally with the production, gaining valuable stage experience that would serve as a foundation for her career.

Alderson attended Catholic school in Pennsylvania through seventh grade before transitioning to on-set tutoring to accommodate her growing acting career. Later, she attended a high school in New York City tailored for students involved in the performing arts, balancing her education with her flourishing acting career. Her younger brother Eddie Alderson would also enter the entertainment industry, later joining her on "One Life to Live" as Matthew Buchanan.

Soap Opera Stardom

In 1998, after returning from the "Annie" tour, six-year-old Alderson auditioned for and won the role of Starr Manning on "One Life to Live." Her character, the daughter of infamous Todd Manning and Blair Cramer, quickly became a fan favorite. Initially cast in a recurring role, Alderson was placed on contract in April 2001, making her the youngest soap star to ever have a contract at the time. Her portrayal of Starr evolved from a mischievous child to a complex teenager dealing with issues like first love, teen pregnancy, and family drama.

During her fourteen-year tenure on OLTL, Alderson participated in several musical episodes, showcasing her singing abilities in productions like "Babes Behind Bars," "Prom Night: The Musical," and "Starr X'd Lovers." In 2005, she won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Teen for her work on the series. She also contributed to charity albums, including "One Life: Many Voices for Hurricane Relief" and "A Holiday Affair," further demonstrating her musical talents.

When ABC announced the cancellation of "One Life to Live" in 2011, Alderson was among a select group of actors chosen to transfer their characters to the network's remaining soap, "General Hospital." Making her GH debut in February 2012, she continued portraying Starr Manning until March 2013, when legal conflicts between ABC and Prospect Park (which had acquired the rights to OLTL characters) forced the character's exit.

Career Evolution and Achievements

Rather than departing GH, Alderson took on a new role as Kiki Jerome starting in May 2013. Her performance as Starr on General Hospital earned her the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in 2013—her first win after multiple pre-nominations during her OLTL years. She received additional Emmy nominations for her work as Kiki in 2014 and 2015.

In January 2015, Alderson decided to leave General Hospital and returned to Pennsylvania. After stepping away from television, she explored various career paths, including waitressing and obtaining a real estate license, before returning to performing. In 2018, she starred as Cindy Lou in the Off-Broadway play "The Marvelous Wonderettes" at New York's Theatre Row.

In 2022, Alderson returned to live theater in "NEWSical The Musical" at Las Vegas' Majestic Repertory Theatre, co-starring with her now-fiancé Taylor Crousore. The production later played at other venues including Denver's Garner Galleria Theatre and Off-Broadway at New York's AMT Theater in 2023. After a nine-year absence from television, Alderson made her TV movie debut in February 2024, starring in the Lifetime thriller "The Man in the Guest House" as Ashley Burke.

Personal Life and Recent Developments

Throughout her career, Alderson has maintained close connections with her former soap opera colleagues. Her relationship with former GH co-star Chad Duell was well-publicized during her time on the show, but ended in 2015. In July 2023, Alderson became engaged to actor and comedian Taylor Crousore, who proposed at Hudson River Park's Pier 84—the location of their first meeting two years earlier.

In 2023, the couple launched a podcast called "Expecting You" about preparing for the birth of their first child. On January 29, 2024, Alderson and Crousore welcomed their daughter, Kiera Sky Crousore, just weeks before the premiere of Alderson's Lifetime movie.

Alderson has expressed openness to returning to daytime television, particularly to "General Hospital" as Starr Manning if the opportunity arose. Her continued connection with fans through social media and public appearances demonstrates the lasting impact she's made in the entertainment world, particularly among soap opera viewers who watched her grow up on screen from a precocious six-year-old to an accomplished actress and now a mother.