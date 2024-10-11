What is Krista Allen's Net Worth?

Krista Allen is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $4 million. Krista Allen is known for her roles in such television series as "Emmanuelle in Space," "Days of Our Lives," "Baywatch," "What About Brian," and "The Bold and the Beautiful." She has also acted on the big screen in such films as "Totally Blonde," "Shut Up and Kiss Me," and "The Final Destination." In other activities, Allen is a director and spokesperson for the nonprofit R.I.S.E. & Stand.

Early Life and Education

Krista Allen was born on April 5, 1971, in Ventura, California and was raised in Houston, Texas. She had a dysfunctional family, and her parents divorced when she was young. At the age of 14, Allen ran away from home and lived with friends for a couple of years. Around this time, she competed in beauty pageants and began working as a model. Allen also taught aerobics. For her higher education, she attended Austin Community College, where she studied to become a schoolteacher. After graduating, she moved to Los Angeles, met a manager, and began acting.

Television Career

Allen made her professional acting debut in 1994 as the star of the erotic science-fiction television film series "Emmanuelle in Space," which was comprised of seven episodes. The next year, she had recurring roles on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" and the syndicated series "High Tide." Allen had her biggest year yet on the small screen in 1996, when she appeared in episodes of "Silk Stalkings," "Diagnosis: Murder," "Married… with Children," "Weird Science," and "Pacific Blue," and began playing the main role of Billie Reed on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives." Taking over the role from Lisa Rinna, Allen played Billie Reed until her contract expired in late 1999. Kicking off the new millennium, she had guest roles on "The X-Files" and "18 Wheels of Justice" and recurring roles on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "Baywatch." Allen subsequently became a series regular on "Baywatch" for its final season. She went on to have guest roles on numerous shows in the years after that, including "Spin City," "Charmed," "Inside Schwartz," "Friends," "Smallville," "Fastlane," "Just Shoot Me!," "Frasier," "The Lyon's Den," and "I'm with Her."

In 2005, Allen had main roles on the short-lived series "Unscripted" and "Head Cases." She also appeared in episodes of "Monk" and "Jake in Progress." The next year, Allen began playing the recurring role of Bridget Keller in the second and final season of the ABC series "What About Brian." She went on to have recurring roles on the short-lived series "The Starter Wife" (2008) and "The Philanthropist" (2009). In 2010, Allen appeared in the television film "Jesse Stone: No Remorse," and in 2011 she had guest roles on "The Protector" and "Love Bites." She subsequently played the recurring role of Jennifer Bell in the second and final season of the Canadian series "The L.A. Complex." After appearing in episodes of such shows as "Rules of Engagement," "Melissa & Joey," "Mistresses," and "Castle," Allen had a main role on the short-lived sitcom "Significant Mother" in 2015. Starting in 2018, she starred in a string of Lifetime television films, including "Party Mom," "The Perfect Mother," and "The Wrong Stepfather." Allen then returned to soap operas to play the main role of Taylor Hayes on "The Bold and the Beautiful," a role she held from 2021 to 2023.

Film Career

Allen's first film was the 1996 direct-to-video action movie "Raven," starring Burt Reynolds. The next year, she starred in the direct-to-video horror film "The Haunted Sea" and had a brief part in the Jim Carrey comedy "Liar Liar." Allen had her next substantial role in 2001, as the star of the comedy "Totally Blonde." She then had a small role in George Clooney's directorial debut, the 2002 biographical spy film "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." In 2003, Allen appeared in the comedy "Anger Management" and the science-fiction action film "Paycheck." She subsequently starred in two comedy films in 2004, "Shut Up and Kiss Me" and "Meet Market." The year after that, Allen was in the action horror comedy "Feast." Toward the end of the decade, she had roles in "The Third Nail," "Shannon's Rainbow," and "The Final Destination."

Commencing the 2010s, Allen appeared in the thriller "Black Widow." She was next in "Little Women, Big Cars" and its sequel, "Little Women, Big Cars 2." In 2014, Allen appeared in the thrillers "Locker 13" and "Fatal Instinct." The following year, she was in the independent comedy "Spare Change." Later, in 2018, Allen starred as an alien named Andromeda in the comedy "Eleven Eleven," co-starring Charles Baker. Her subsequent credits included the found-footage horror film "Case 347" and the comedy "The 420 Movie: Mary & Jane," both in 2020. Since then, Allen has appeared in such films as the thrillers "Paradise Cove" and "Shadows" and the comedy "For the Hits."

Other Endeavors

Allen has several other endeavors beyond her acting career. For a while, she headlined clubs as a stand-up comedian and worked as a writer on comedy projects for HBO and Netflix. Allen also had a T-shirt line called Superexcellent. In the late 2010s, she returned to school to study neuroscience and epigenetics, and became a licensed therapist. Allen works in the field of complex trauma and addiction recovery, and also serves as an epigenetics coach.

Elsewhere, Allen hosts a podcast called "I'm Fine," on which she reviews self-help books. Previously, she had a vegan-based blog called "Veggie Boom Boom." On the philanthropic side of things, Allen serves as a director and spokesperson for R.I.S.E. & Stand, a nonprofit that raises awareness of domestic abuse, human trafficking, and animal cruelty. She also works as an ambassador for Crisis Care L.A., and has done speaking engagements for at-risk youth.

Personal Life

In 1996, Allen married Justin Moritt. The pair had a son named Jake before divorcing in 1999. In the '00s, Allen was in an on-and-off relationship with George Clooney, with whom she had worked on the film "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." After that, in 2010, she married her second husband, Mams Taylor. The couple separated the following year and got divorced in early 2012. Later, in 2015, it was reported that Allen was in a relationship with actor Nathan Fillion.

In early 2018, Allen announced that a woman had broken into her home in Los Angeles and attacked her two dogs. She called 911 before reportedly pinning down the intruder, who had consumed alcohol and pills in the house and was trying to steal a vibrator. Allen had another brush with danger in 2019 when she and her former "Baywatch" co-star Donna D'Errico were targeted by a scammer who nearly robbed them of $300,000 in total.