Richest CelebritiesActors
Kris Marshall net worth: Kris Marshall is an English actor who has a net worth of $2 million. He is known for starring in several films and TV series including My Family and Death in Paradise.

Kris Marshall was born in Bath, Somerset, England in April 1973. He made his debut in the film Closing Numbers in 1993. Marshall starred as Nick Harper on the television series My Family from 2000 to 2005. In 2005 he starred as Dudley Sutton on the TV mini-series Funland. Kris Marshall starred as DS Luke Stone on the series Murder City from 2004 to 2006. In 2011 he starred as Ethan on the television series Traffic Light. Marshall starred as DI Humphrey Goodman on the TV series Death in Paradise. He has appeared in several films including Love Actually, The Merchant of Venice, and Citizen Khan. He won a British Comedy Award in 2002 for Best Comedy Newcomer.

