Kodi Smit-McPhee Net Worth:

What is Kodi Smit-McPhee's Net Worth and Salary?

Kodi Smit-McPhee is an Australian actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Kodi Smit-McPhee first gained widespread recognition as a child, when he starred in the films "The Road" and "Let Me In." He went on to appear in such titles as "A Birder's Guide to Everything," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "X-Men: Apocalypse," "Alpha," and "Dolemite is My Name," among many others. In 2021, Smit-McPhee earned the best reviews of his career for his performance in Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," for which he won the Golden Globe and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Early Life

Kodi Smit-McPhee was born on June 13, 1996 in Adelaide, Australia to Sonja and Andy. His father is an actor who was once a professional wrestler as well; his older sister Sianoa, meanwhile, is an actress and singer-songwriter. At the age of 16, Smit-McPhee was diagnosed with a form of arthritis that causes pain and impairs vision. As a result, he is blind in his left eye.

Start of Film Career

Smit-McPhee made his feature film debut in 2007 in the Australian drama "Romulus, My Father," costarring Eric Bana and Franka Potente. In the film, he played Raimond, the son of Romanian immigrants in post-World War II Australia. For his performance, Smit-McPhee earned the AFI Award for Best Young Actor. His next role came in 2009, when he starred opposite Viggo Mortensen in the big-screen adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's post-apocalyptic novel "The Road." The following year, Smit-McPhee starred opposite Chloë Grace Moretz in the romantic horror film "Let Me In," an English-language remake of the Swedish film "Let the Right One In." He also appeared in the Australian drama "Matching Jack." In 2012, Smit-McPhee was in the literary adaptation "Dead Europe," and voiced the main character Norman Babcock in the stop-motion animated fantasy film "ParaNorman."

Further Film Career

Smit-McPhee began landing roles more frequently in 2013. That year, he appeared in three films: "A Birder's Guide to Everything," "The Congress," and Julian Fellowes and Carlo Carlei's adaptation of Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet," in which he played Benvolio Montague. Smit-McPhee was subsequently in four films in 2014. They were "All the Wilderness," costarring Isabelle Fuhrman, Danny DeVito, Evan Ross, and Virginia Madsen; the science-fiction blockbuster sequel "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes"; the animated kids' comedy "Maya the Bee"; and another science-fiction film, "Young Ones," costarring Nicholas Hoult, Michael Shannon, and Elle Fanning. Smit-McPhee next starred in the 2015 Western film "Slow West," playing a young Scottish man searching for his lost love alongside an Irish bounty hunter, played by Michael Fassbender.

In 2016, Smit-McPhee returned to the world of Hollywood blockbusters to appear in the superhero film "X-Men: Apocalypse"; in it, he played Kurt Wagner and his alter-ego Nightcrawler. He would later reprise this role in the 2019 superhero film "Dark Phoenix." In between the two movies, Smit-McPhee starred in the prehistorical adventure film "Alpha," playing a young hunter who befriends an ailing wolf during the final ice age. He subsequently appeared in the supporting role of Nicholas Josef Von Sternberg in the biographical comedy "Dolemite is My Name," starring Eddie Murphy. The following year, he starred opposite Ryan Kwanten in the post-apocalyptic science-fiction film "2067." In 2021, Smit-McPhee gave his most critically acclaimed performance yet in Jane Campion's psychological Western "The Power of the Dog," an adaptation of the eponymous Thomas Savage novel. In the film, he plays Peter Gordon, the son of a widowed innkeeper who vows to protect his mother from her new brutish brother-in-law, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. One of the most lauded films of the year, "The Power of the Dog" earned 12 Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Smit-McPhee.

Television Career

On the small screen, Smit-McPhee first appeared in the 2006 ABC television film "Fatal Contact: Bird Flu in America." The same year, he was in the Australian biographical television film "The King: The Story of Graham Kennedy," and appeared in four episodes of the primetime Lifetime soap opera "Monarch Cove." Smit-McPhee's next major role came in 2015, when he starred as Thomas Johnson in the Australian miniseries "Gallipoli," adapted from the eponymous Les Carlyon novel to mark the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. Five years after that, Smit-McPhee starred alongside Peter Sarsgaard, David Strathairn, and Kyle Gallner on the short-lived true crime series "Interrogation." Among his other television roles, Smit-McPhee voiced the character of Ravi on the British preschool animated series "Poppy Cat," which ran from 2011 to 2016.

Personal Life

Since 2014, Smit-McPhee has been in a relationship with girlfriend Rebecca Phillipou.