Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1 Million Birthdate: Nov 27, 1971 (52 years old) Birthplace: Brooklyn Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.77 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kirk Acevedo's Net Worth

What is Kirk Acevedo's Net Worth?

Kirk Acevedo is an American actor who has a net worth of $1 million. Kirk Acevedo is known for his roles on such television series as "Oz," "Band of Brothers," "Fringe," and "Arrow." He has also acted in some films, including "The Thin Red Line," "Bait," "Dinner Rush," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," and "Insidious: The Last Key." In other media, Acevedo voiced Jackie Estacado in the 2007 video game "The Darkness."

Early Life and Education

Kirk Acevedo was born on November 27, 1971 in New York City. He has a brother named Richard. As a teenager, Acevedo attended the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, where he studied drama. For his higher education, he went to SUNY Purchase, where he earned his BFA degree.

Television Career

Acevedo first appeared on television in a 1994 episode of the Fox series "New York Undercover." He appeared in another episode, as a different character, the next year, and returned to the show again for a guest role in 1997. Also in 1997, Acevedo began playing incarcerated gang leader Miguel Alvarez on the HBO prison drama series "Oz." The role was a recurring one for the first season, and then a main role for the final five seasons through 2003. Acevedo appeared on some other shows during the original run of "Oz," including "The Sentinel" and "Third Watch." He also played Joe Toye in the 2001 miniseries "Band of Brothers." Acevedo had his next main role from 2005 to 2006, playing DA investigator Hector Salazar on the short-lived "Law & Order" spinoff "Law & Order: Trial by Jury." After appearing in guest roles on "Numb3rs," "24," and "Cold Case," he played the main role of Nicky Cottero on another short-lived NBC series, "The Black Donnellys." Acevedo landed a longer-running role in 2008 as FBI Special Agent Charlie Francis on the Fox science-fiction series "Fringe." Part of the main cast for the show's first two seasons, he became a recurring player for the third season from 2010 to 2011. In the latter year, Acevedo starred in the Syfy television film "Collision Earth" and began starring on NBC's short-lived remake of the British series "Prime Suspect."

Between 2012 and 2015, Acevedo appeared in episodes of various shows, including "The Mentalist," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Person of Interest," "The Walking Dead," "Grimm," "Legends," and "Blue Bloods." In 2015, he landed the main role of Jose Ramse on the Syfy series "12 Monkeys," loosely based on Terry Gilliam's 1995 film of the same name. Acevedo was part of the main cast of the show for its first three seasons, and then part of the recurring cast for the fourth and final season in 2018. During the original run of "12 Monkeys," he had two other major roles, on "Kingdom" and "Arrow." On the former show, he played the season-three recurring character Dominick Ramos. Meanwhile, on "Arrow," Acevedo played Ricardo Diaz, a recurring character in season six and a main role in season seven. He went on to appear in a guest role in the biographical drama miniseries "The Offer" in 2022. The year after that, Acevedo appeared in an episode of "Star Trek: Picard," the eighth series in the "Star Trek" television franchise.

Film Career

After starring in the short film "Kirk and Kerry" in 1997, Acevedo had his first major feature film role in Terrence Malick's 1998 epic war film "The Thin Red Line." He played Private Vincent Tella in the large ensemble cast. Acevedo next appeared on the big screen with a small part in the 2000 crime drama "Boiler Room." Later that year, he had roles in the action comedy "Bait" and the independent drama "Dinner Rush." Acevedo didn't appear on the big screen again until 2005, when he reunited with Terrence Malick for the director's historical romantic drama "The New World." Following that, he appeared in the 2006 biographical sports drama "Invincible." Acevedo then took a long break from the big screen. His next role was as Carver in the 2014 science-fiction action film "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," the second film in the "Planet of the Apes" reboot series. Four years after that, Acevedo played Ted Garza in the supernatural horror film "Insidious: The Last Key," the fourth installment in the "Insidious" franchise.

Personal Life

In 2005, Acevedo married actress Kiersten Warren. Together, they have two children, including actress Misti Traya from Warren's previous relationship.