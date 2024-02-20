What is Kingsley Ben-Adir's Net Worth?

Kingsley Ben-Adir is a British actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Kingsley Ben-Adir is known for his roles in such television series as "Vera," "Peaky Blinders," "The OA," and "Secret Invasion." He has also appeared in films, notably portraying iconic figures such as Malcolm X in "One Night in Miami…" and Bob Marley in "Bob Marley: One Love." Ben-Adir previously acted on stage in London.

Early Life and Education

Kingsley Ben-Adir was born on November 20, 1986 in London, England. It's unclear if his name is a reference to iconic British actor Ben Kingsley. He is of Trinidadian descent on his mother's side and of English descent on his father's side. Growing up, Ben-Adir attended Rhyl Street Primary School. He went on to attend William Ellis School, and then the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Ben-Adir graduated from the latter school in 2011.

Television Career

Ben-Adir made his television debut in a 2013 episode of the ITV series "Agatha Christie's Marple." He had his first main role the next year, playing Dr. Marcus Sumner in the fourth season of the ITV series "Vera." Ben-Adir remained on the show for seasons five and six, and later returned for the show's eighth season in 2018. Meanwhile, he made appearances on "Midsomer Murders," "Ordinary Lies," and "Death in Paradise," and had a supporting role in the television film "Diana and I." From 2017 to 2019, Ben-Adir played Colonel Ben Younger in the fourth and fifth seasons of the BBC series "Peaky Blinders." In 2018, he played Khalid Walker in the first season of "Deep State," and in 2019 played Karim Washington in the second and final season of Netflix's "The OA."

In 2020, Ben-Adir appeared in four series. The first was Hulu's romcom "High Fidelity," based on the novel and film of the same name. He played Russell 'Mac' McCormack, an ex-boyfriend of Zoë Kravitz's protagonist Rob. Next, Ben-Adir appeared in an episode of the romantic comedy anthology series "Love Life." He went on to portray US President Barack Obama in the political drama miniseries "The Comey Rule," based on a book by former FBI director James Comey. Ben-Adir's final credit of 2020 was the AMC science-fiction anthology series "Soulmates," in which he appeared in the pilot episode. The show was ultimately canceled after six episodes. Ben-Adir didn't have another television role until 2023, when he played rebel leader Gravik in the Disney+ miniseries "Secret Invasion," based on the Marvel Comics storyline.

Film Career

Ben-Adir's first feature film was 2012's "City Slacker." He subsequently had an uncredited part in the 2013 action horror film "World War Z," starring Brad Pitt. In 2016, Ben-Adir appeared in the crime drama "Trespass Against Us," and in 2017 was in Guy Ritchie's action-adventure fantasy "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." His subsequent credits were the 2018 action thriller "The Commuter," starring Liam Neeson, and the 2019 Disney+ Christmas fantasy comedy "Noelle," starring Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick.

Ben-Adir gave his most acclaimed performance yet in the 2020 drama "One Night in Miami…," directed by Regina King and based on the play by Kemp Powers. For his portrayal of famed minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X, he won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor. Ben-Adir returned to the big screen in 2023 to play Basketball Ken in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster fantasy comedy "Barbie." After that, he portrayed legendary Jamaican singer-songwriter and musician Bob Marley in the biographical drama "Bob Marley: One Love," released in early 2024.

Stage Career

Ben-Adir started his acting career on stage in 2011 in the play "The Riots" at London's Tricycle Theatre. The next year, he played Demetrius in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Ben-Adir appeared in another Shakespeare production in 2013, this time at the Old Vic: "Much Ado About Nothing." The same year, he acted in "God's Property" at the Soho Theatre. In 2014, Ben-Adir appeared in the Bush Theatre's production of "We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, From the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915."