King Bach net worth

What is King Bach's Net Worth?

King Bach is a Canadian-born actor, comedian, and internet personality who has a net worth of $3 million. King Bach first gained recognition for his videos on the video sharing platform Vine, on which he was the most-followed user in 2015. He went on to become an actor, appearing in such films as "Meet the Blacks," "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," "The Babysitter," and "Greenland." Bach also maintains popular accounts on the video sharing platforms TikTok and YouTube.

Early Life and Education

King Bach was born as Andrew Bachelor on June 26, 1988 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to Jamaican parents Ingrid and Byron, both of whom worked as accountants. He has a younger sister named Christina. When he was two years old, Bachelor moved with his family to West Palm Beach, Florida. He was educated at Coral Springs Charter School before attending Florida State University. In college, Bachelor competed in the high jump and did sketch comedy; he graduated in 2010 with a degree in business management. Subsequently, he began a graduate program at the New York Film Academy, but dropped out and moved to Los Angeles. There, Bachelor joined the improv group the Groundlings.

Vine

Bachelor first rose to national recognition for the videos he uploaded to the video sharing service Vine. Using the pseudonym King Bach, he accumulated over 11 million followers and more than six billion loops on the platform, making him Vine's most-followed user in 2015. Vine was ultimately shut down in early 2017.

Television Career

In 2012, Bach made his first appearance on television with a recurring role on the series "House of Lies." Two years later, he had his first main role, playing Trayvon on the Adult Swim sitcom "Black Jesus." Bach also played the recurring part of Dr. T.J. Gigak on the comedy series "The Mindy Project" during the same time. He subsequently appeared in episodes of various shows, including "Key & Peele" and "The Soul Man," and had a main role on the short-lived Hulu sitcom "Resident Advisors." In 2016, Bach appeared on the anthology series "Easy" and lent his voice to the adult animated sketch comedy series "TripTank." The year after that, he was in episodes of "Workaholics" and "Angie Tribeca"; starred in the Christmas television film "Angry Angel"; and wrote, directed, and acted in "Dead House."

Bach had his next main role on a series in 2020 when he starred on Netflix's "Sneakerheads" alongside Allen Maldonado. However, the show only lasted for six episodes. Also in 2020, he acted in an episode of "The Walking Dead" and appeared as himself on the satirical series "The Real Bros of Simi Valley." Bach's subsequent credits have included episodes of the Shudder horror anthology series "Creepshow" and the ABC sitcom "Black-ish."

Film Career

Bach made his feature film debut in 2015 with a cameo appearance in the drama "We Are Your Friends." He had bigger roles the following year in two parody films: "Fifty Shades of Black," which lampoons the erotic drama "Fifty Shades of Grey," and "Meet the Blacks," a sendup of the horror film "The Purge." In early 2017, Bach appeared in the stoner comedy "Grow House." Later in the year, he starred in the comedy "Where's the Money" and had a supporting role in the Netflix teen black comedy horror film "The Babysitter." Bach continued to work with Netflix over the ensuing years, appearing in such films as the romcoms "When We First Met" and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"; the science-fiction adventure film "Rim of the World"; the action comedy "Coffee & Kareem"; and the coming-of-age film "The F**k-It List." He also reprised his role from "The Babysitter" in the 2020 sequel "The Babysitter: Killer Queen."

Among his other film credits, Bach appeared in the disaster thriller "Greenland," starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin. He was also in the romcoms "Holidate" and "Love, Weddings & Other Disasters," and appeared as himself in the action comedy "Airplane Mode." In 2021, Bach reprised his role from "Meet the Blacks" in the sequel "The House Next Door." The same year, he appeared in the Hulu buddy comedy "Vacation Friends" and the college football drama "National Champions." Bach's other credits include "Legend of the White Dragon."

Music Career

Elsewhere in the entertainment industry, Bach has released some music. In 2019, he put out his debut album, "Medicine," which was supported by the singles "Say Daddy" and "HTH." Bach went on to release a number of further songs, including 2021's "See Me Now."

YouTube and TikTok

With Vine defunct, Bach maintains popular channels on the video sharing platforms YouTube and TikTok. His YouTube channel BachelorsPadTv has amassed more than 2.4 million followers, while his TikTok account has over 27.8 million followers.