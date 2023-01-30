Kimberly J. Brown Net Worth:

What Is Kimberly J. Brown's Net Worth?

Kimberly J. Brown is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Kimberly J. Brown is best known for playing Marnie Piper in the Disney Channel Original Movies "Halloweentown" (1998), "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge" (2001), and "Halloweentown High" (2004). Kimberly began her acting career as a child, and by the age of 9, she had appeared in three Broadway productions ("Les Miserables," "Showtime," and "Four Baboons Adoring the Sun"). Brown has had recurring roles as Marah Lewis on "Guiding Light" (1993–1998; 2006), Shana Taylor on "Low Winter Sun" (2013), and Chloe Jennings on "General Hospital" (2021), and she has appeared in the films "Tumbleweeds" (1999), "Bringing Down the House" (2003), and "Be Cool" (2005), the Stephen King miniseries "Rose Red" (2002), and the TV movies "Ellen Foster" (1997), "Quints" (2000), and "My Sister's Keeper" (2002). Kimberly runs the Etsy shop CraftilyCreative, which sells "Halloweentown"-themed merchandise and other items, and in 2016, Brown and Diane Yslas published the children's book "Poppin's Pumpkin Patch Parade."

Early Life and Education

Kimberly J. Brown was born Kimberly Jean Brown on November 16, 1984, in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Kimberly has three brothers, Roman, Richard, and Dylan, and she began appearing in commercials at the age of 5 after signing with Ford Models. Brown graduated from college with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.

Career

In 1990, Kimberly guest-starred in an episode of "The Baby-Sitters Club," and from 1993 to 1998, she had a recurring role as Marah Lewis on the CBS soap opera "Guiding Light." She earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Guiding Light" in 1996, and 10 years later, she returned to the show for five episodes. Brown had an uncredited role in the 1994 film "Princess Caraboo," and in 1997, she voiced Miyu Yamano in the English dub of the Japanese horror manga series "Vampire Princess Miyu" and appeared in the TV movie "Ellen Foster." She then guest-starred on "Unhappily Ever After" (1998), "Two of a Kind" (1998–1999), and "Touched by an Angel" (1999), and in 1998, she starred as witch Marnie Piper in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Halloweentown" alongside Debbie Reynolds. Kimberly reprised her role in 2001's "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge" and 2004's "Halloweentown High," but the part of Marnie was played by Sara Paxton in 2006's "Return to Halloweentown." Brown told E! News in 2017, "I was definitely disappointed for the fans and a little personally disappointed because I love Marnie and have loved being able to participate in her adventures as much as people have seemed to love watching her go through them." Executive producer Sheri Singer said of the decision to recast Kimberly, "It was not something we wanted to do. We could not come to terms that we felt were fair."

In 1998, Brown provided the voice of female ants in the Disney-Pixar film "A Bug's Life," and she earned critical acclaim and an Independent Spirit Award for her performance as Ava Walker in 1999's "Tumbleweeds." She appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Quints" (2000), the Hallmark Channel Original Movie "My Sister's Keeper" (2002), and the Stephen King miniseries "Rose Red," and he guest-starred on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2003. Kimberly co-starred with Steve Martin, Queen Latifah, and Eugene Levy in 2003's "Bringing Down the House," which grossed $164.7 million at the box office, and she appeared in 2005's "Be Cool" alongside John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, and Cedric the Entertainer. She starred in the 2006 horror movie "Big Bad Wolf" and the 2010 German film "Friendship!," and in 2013, she had a recurring role as Shana Taylor on the AMC crime drama "Low Winter Sun." Brown guest-starred on "Mondays" in 2018, appeared in the TV movie "Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder" in 2019, and landed a recurring role as Chloe Jennings on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital" in 2021.

Personal Life

After reconnecting with "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge" co-star Daniel Kountz for a project for Kimberly's YouTube channel, Brown and Kountz began a romantic relationship. Kimberly announced their engagement in June 2022, posting a photo of herself with Daniel on Instagram with the caption "Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée? ☺️💍❤️ #isaidyes." The couple adopted a mini goldendoodle puppy named Luna in May 2022.

Awards and Nominations

In 1996, Brown earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for "The Guiding Light," and in 2000, she won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Debut Performance for "Tumbleweeds." She won a Golden Apple Award for Youth Female Discovery of the Year in 1999, and in 2000, she received an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Youth Performance for "Tumbleweeds." Kimberly earned two YoungStar Award nominations, winning Best Performance by a Young Actress in a Daytime TV Program for "The Guiding Light" in 2007. Her other nomination was for Best Young Actress/Performance in a Motion Picture Drama for "Tumbleweeds" (2000).

Brown won Young Artist Awards for Best Performance in a Daytime Drama – Young Performer for "The Guiding Light" (1998) and Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actress for "Tumbleweeds" (2000). She also earned seven other Young Artist Award nominations: Best Performance in a Daytime Drama – Young Actress and Best Performance in a Day Time Serial – Young Performer for "The Guiding Light" (1997 and 1999, respectively), Best Performance in a TV Movie/Pilot/Mini-Series – Supporting Young Actress for "Ellen Foster" (1998), Best Performance in a TV Movie/Pilot/Mini-Series or Series – Leading Young Actress for "Halloweentown" (1999), Best Performance in a TV Movie (Comedy) – Leading Young Actress for "Quints" (2001), Best Performance in a TV Movie or Special – Leading Young Actress for "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge" (2002), and Best Performance in a TV Movie, Mini-Series or Special – Leading Young Actress for "My Sister's Keeper" (2003).