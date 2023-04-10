What Is Kimberly Elise's Net Worth?

Kimberly Elise is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Kimberly Elise played Maureen Scofield on the CBS crime drama "Close to Home" (2005–2007) and Sloane Hayes on the VH1/BET sports drama "Hit the Floor" (2013–2016), and she had recurring roles as Dr. Swender on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" (2009), Dianne Brooks on the Fox musical drama "Star" (2019), and Estelle Jones on the Apple TV+ series "The Mosquito Coast" (2021). Kimberly made her big screen debut in 1996's "Set It Off," and since then she has turned in a steady string of critically-acclaimed performances in films such as "Beloved" (1998), "John Q" (2002), "Woman Thou Art Loosed" (2004), "The Manchurian Candidate" (2004), "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2005), "For Colored Girls" (2010), and "Ties That Bind" (2011) as well as the TV movies "The Ditchdigger's Daughters" (1997), "Bojangles" (2001), and "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story" (2009).

Early Life

Kimberly Elise was born Kimberly Elise Trammel on April 17, 1967, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kimberly has three siblings and is the daughter of Marvin Trammel, the owner of an executive search firm, and elementary school teacher Erma Jean Johnson. Elise earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from the University of Minnesota, and she was a Directing Fellow at The American Film Institute.

Career

In the mid-1990s, Kimberly guest-starred on "Newton's Apple" (1995), "In the House" (1995), and "The Sentinel" (1996), and her first film was 1996's "Set It Off." She won a CableACE Award for the 1997 TV movie "The Ditchdigger's Daughters," then she co-starred with Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and Thandiwe Newton in the 2008 Jonathan Demme-directed film "Beloved," which earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination. Elise appeared in the films "Bait" (2000), "Woman Thou Art Loosed" (2004), "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2005), and "Pride" (2007) and the TV movies "Bojangles" (2001) and "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story" (2009), and she co-starred with Denzel Washington in "John Q" (2002), "The Manchurian Candidate" (2004), and "The Great Debaters" (2007). Kimberly guest-starred on "The Wonderful World of Disney" (2000), "The Twilight Zone" (2002), "Soul Food" (2002–2003), "Girlfriends" (2003), "Private Practice" (2007), and "Masters of Science Fiction" (2007), and from 2005 to 2007, she played Maureen Scofield on the CBS series "Close to Home," which aired 44 episodes over two seasons and earned her an NAACP Image Award. In 2009, she had a recurring role as Dr. Swender on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy."

Elise won several awards for the 2010 drama "For Colored Girls," then she appeared in the films "Ties That Bind" (2011), "Highland Park" (2013), "Event 15" (2013), "Dope" (2015), "Back to School Mom" (2015), and "Almost Christmas" (2016) and the TV movies "A Day Late and a Dollar Short" (2014) and "Confirmation" (2016). From 2013 to 2016, she starred as Sloane Hayes on the VH1/BET series "Hit the Floor," which ran for four seasons, then she had recurring roles as Dianne Brooks on Fox's "Star" (2019) and Estelle Jones on Apple TV+'s "The Mosquito Coast" (2021). In 2018, Kimberly appeared in the remake of the 1974 film "Death Wish," and the following year, she co-starred with Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones in the science-fiction film "Ad Astra" and played the title role in the TV movie "Carole's Christmas." In 2021, she guest-starred on the HBO Max anthology series "Love Life," and in 2023, she appeared in the comedy "A Snowy Day in Oakland."

Personal Life

Kimberly married Maurice Oldham on April 21, 1989, and they welcomed two daughters together, AjaBleu (born June 25, 1990) and Butterfly (born October 19, 1998). Elise and Oldham divorced in September 2005, and Maurice passed away from a "massive blood clot" in 2007. Kimberly is vegan, and she has teamed up with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) several times to promote the vegan lifestyle. Elise is very religious and often shares Bible verses on her Instagram account. After Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022, Kimberly was met with numerous negative comments after she wrote on Instagram, "Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod."

Awards and Nominations

Elise has been nominated for 10 NAACP Image Awards, winning Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2006) and "For Colored Girls" (2011), Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for "Close to Home" (2007), and Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special for "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story" (2010). She was also nominated for "Close to Home" in 2006, and her other nominations were for "Beloved" (1999), "Bojangles" (2002), "John Q" (2003), "Soul Food" (2003), and "Woman Thou Art Loosed" (2005). Kimberly has earned seven Black Reel Award nominations, taking home the prize for Network/Cable – Best Supporting Actress for "Bojangles" (2002), Best Actress, Independent Film for "Woman Thou Art Loosed" (2005), and Best Actress for "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2006). She also received nominations for "John Q" (2003), "The Manchurian Candidate" (2005), "For Colored Girls" (2011), and "A Day Late and a Dollar Short" (2015).

In 2005, Elise won a BET Comedy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Theatrical Film and a Black Movie Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Diary of a Mad Black Woman." That year she also earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead for "Woman Thou Art Loosed" and BET Award nominations for Best Actress for that film as well as "The Manchurian Candidate." Kimberly won a CableACE Award for Supporting Actress in a Movie or Miniseries for "The Ditchdigger's Daughters" in 1997, and in 1999, she received a Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Most Promising Actress and a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Drama for "Beloved." She has also won an African-American Film Critics Association award for Best Supporting Actress for "For Colored Girls" (2010), a Ghana Movie Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Ties That Bind" (2011), and MovieGuide Awards for Best Actress and Most Inspiring Performance in Television for "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story" (2010).

Real Estate

In 2006, Kimberly paid $1.4 million for a 3,571 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills. She put the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on the market for $1.595 million in 2014, and it sold for $1.42 million in 2017.