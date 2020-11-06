Kim So Yeon net worth: Kim So Yeon is a South Korean actress who has a net worth of $10 million. She is best known for starring on TV series including All About Eve, Iris, Prosecutor Princess, and Happy Home.

Kim So Yeon was born in Seoul, South Korea in November 1980. She married Lee Sang-woo in 2017. In 1998 she starred as Kim Seo Joo on the television series Winners. Kim So Yeon starred as Ma Hye Ri on the TV series Prosecutor Princess in 2010. In 2012 she starred as Hae In on the series The Great Seer. Kim So Yeon starred as Kim Seon-hwa on the television series Iris from 2009 to 2013. She starred as Park Jae-kyung on the TV mini-series 2 Weeks in 2013 and as Shin Joo-yeon on the TV series I Need Romance 3 in 2014. Kim So Yeon starred as Kim Soon-jung on the series Falling for Innocence in 2015. In 2019 she starred as Kang Mi-Ri on the television series Mother of Mine. In 2020 Kim So Yeon starred as Cheon Seo Jin on the TV series The Penthouse: War in Life.