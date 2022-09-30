What is Kim Fields' Net Worth?

Kim Fields is an American actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Kim Fields is well known for her role as the character "Tootie" on the NBC sitcom, "The Facts of Life." She also appeared on "Living Single" and later appeared on "The Upshaws." She began her professional performance career on television, appearing in the short-lived series, "Baby, I'm Back" in the late 70s, and in various guest-starring roles on such shows as "Good Times" and "Mork & Mindy". In 1979, she was cast in the role that would make her as a star, as Tootie on "The Facts of Life". She would play the role until 1988, and also guest-starred on "Diff'rent Strokes", playing the same character. Throughout the early to mid-80s, she also appeared in various television films.

After taking time off to attend college, the 90s proved to be very busy, and she guest starred on multiple shows, including "Martin", "Roc", "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", "The Crew", and "Kenan & Kel". She also starred in the hit sitcom, "Living Single" for four years. In 2015, it was announced that she was chosen as one of the newest cast members on the hit Bravo reality series, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". She joined the show alongside Amiya Scott on the heels of the departure of one of the most famous housewives in the franchise, NeNe Leakes.

She directed multiple episodes of the TV series "Kenan & Kel" from 1996 to 2000 and also directed eight episodes of the series Tyler Perry's "House of Payne" from 2009 to 2012. She won two Young Artist Awards for The Facts of Life.

Early Life

Fields was born on May 12, 1969 in New York City to mother Chip Fields-Hurd, who was an actress and director. She grew up with her younger sister, Alexis, who also went on to become an actress. She began acting from an early age, appearing in a number of television commercials and a few episodes of popular shows like "Good Times."

Career

Fields' career really kicked off when she landed the ole of Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey on the NBC sitcom, "The Facts of Life." She remained on the show during the entirety of its on-air run from 1979to 1988. When the show began production, the producers had to get create when Fields appeared on screen as she was quite short in comparison to the other actors. She sometimes wore roller skates during the first season so that difficult camera angles could be avoided. However, she did eventually grow taller, even losing out on a role on "Diff'rent Strokes" because she was taller than star Gary Coleman. On "The Facts of Life," Fields became well-known for her character's popular catchphrase, "We're in troouu-ble," which she said often during the show.

While on "The Facts of Life," Fields became interested in pursuing a simultaneous career in music. She released two singles on the Critique Records label. First, she released the disco-inspired track, "He Loves Me He Loves Me Not," which went on to become a minor club hit. She then released "Dear Michael," which reached the 50th spot on the R&B charts.

After a break from acting to attend college, Fields returned to the screen in an episode of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," in 1993 in which she played a love interest of Will Smith. The same year, she landed a starring role on the hit Fox sitcom, "Living Single." Fields remained on the show until it was cancelled in 1998.

After "Living Single" was cancelled, Fields turned her attention back to her music career. She began performing with an R&B group called Impromp 2. She also tried her hand at directing. She started by directing a few episodes of the Nickelodeon show, "Kenan & Kel," and also appeared in two episodes of the show. She went on to work as a director on the sitcoms "Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne," and "Let's Stay Together."

Throughout the mid-2000s, Fields appeared on television shows like "One on One," The Golden Palace," and "The Comeback." She appeared together with her former "The Facts of Life" co-star, Lisa Whelchel, on "Good Morning Texas" in 2007 in order to promote her appearance in "Issues: We've All Got "Em," in which Whelchel was introduced as a surprise guest.

After marrying her husband, Christopher Morgan, the couple have collaborated on a number of projects together. In 2010, the two produced and directed a Christmas television special called "Holiday Love." A second episode of the show subsequently aired in 2011.

In August of 2015, Bravo announced that Fields would be joining the cast of its reality television show, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for its eighth season. However, after one season, Fields announced in 2016 that she would not be returning to the show. Around the same time, she announced that she would be joining the cast as one of the celebrities on the 22nd season of "Dancing with the Stars." She was partnered with professional dancer Sasha Farber. She ultimately came in eighth place in the competition.

In 2017, Fields landed the role of Theresa Newman in the Christian Film, "A Question of Faith." It marked Fields' first co-starring appearance in a film.

In March of 2020, Fields joined the cast of "The Upshaws," sitcom created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes. The series premiered on Netflix in May of 2021. It was renewed for a second season a few months later. The second season premiered on Netflix in June of 2022. Fields plays the starring role of Regina Upshaw, the matriarch of the family.

Personal Life

After "The Facts of Life," Fields took a break from acting to attend Pepperdine University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1995, Fields married film producer Johnathan Franklin. The couple remained married until 2001. She later began dating boyfriend Christopher Morgan, who worked as an actor on Broadway. The two welcomed a son together in 2007, which the announced in "People" magazine. In July of 2007, the two were married in a private ceremony. While appearing on the talk show, "The Real," in 2013, Fields announced the couple was expecting a second son, who arrived in 2014.