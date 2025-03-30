What is Kim Delaney's Net Worth?

Kim Delaney is an American actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Kim Delaney has established herself as one of television's most enduring dramatic actresses over a career spanning more than four decades. Rising to prominence in the 1980s with her breakthrough role as Jenny Gardner on the daytime soap opera "All My Children," Delaney would go on to achieve her greatest fame as Detective Diane Russell on the acclaimed police drama "NYPD Blue," a role that earned her an Emmy Award. Her television success continued with leading roles in popular series including "Philly," "CSI: Miami," and a notable long-running stint on "Army Wives." Throughout her career, Delaney has demonstrated remarkable versatility, skillfully portraying complex characters ranging from tough law enforcement professionals to military spouses, establishing herself as a reliable and captivating presence on American television.

Early Life and Background

Born on November 29, 1959, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kim Delaney was raised in a close-knit Irish-American family. The daughter of Joan and Jack Delaney, she grew up with four brothers in the Philadelphia suburb of Roxborough. Her father worked as a union official for the United Auto Workers.

Before pursuing acting, Delaney began her career in the entertainment industry as a model. After graduating from J.W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School, she signed with the Elite modeling agency, which provided her entry into the world of fashion and entertainment. This early modeling work helped finance her subsequent acting studies and laid the groundwork for her transition to television.

Rise to Fame: "All My Children"

Delaney's acting career began in earnest when she was cast as teenager Jenny Gardner on ABC's popular soap opera "All My Children" in 1981. Her portrayal of the character—who went from humble beginnings to becoming one half of a popular romantic pairing with Greg Nelson (played by Laurence Lau)—quickly resonated with viewers.

During her three-year run on the show, Delaney's character became one of the soap's most beloved, and the "Jenny and Greg" romance developed a passionate following among fans. Her time on "All My Children" ended dramatically in 1984 when her character died in a jet ski explosion, a moment that became one of the show's most memorable departures and demonstrated the significant fan connection she had established.

Emmy-Winning Role: "NYPD Blue"

After several years of film roles and television appearances, Delaney found her signature role in 1995 when she joined the cast of Steven Bochco's groundbreaking police drama "NYPD Blue" during its second season. As Detective Diane Russell, Delaney portrayed a complex, flawed character struggling with alcoholism while proving herself in the predominantly male environment of a New York City police precinct.

Her nuanced performance earned critical acclaim and resulted in an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1997. Delaney's chemistry with co-star Jimmy Smits, who played Detective Bobby Simone, created one of television's most compelling couples, and her character's journey through addiction, recovery, and personal loss showcased her considerable dramatic range.

Delaney remained with "NYPD Blue" until 2001, with occasional returns in later seasons, cementing her place in television history as part of one of the medium's most influential dramas.

Later Career and Notable Roles

Following her departure from "NYPD Blue," Delaney took on the lead role in the legal drama "Philly," once again working with producer Steven Bochco. Though short-lived, the series allowed her to showcase her abilities as a series lead.

In 2007, Delaney began another significant chapter in her career when she joined the cast of Lifetime's "Army Wives" as Claudia Joy Holden, the respected wife of an Army colonel. For six seasons, she portrayed the unofficial leader of the show's central group of military spouses, dealing with the unique challenges faced by military families. Her character's death in 2012 marked another emotional departure for fans who had connected with Delaney's performance.

Other notable television appearances have included roles on "CSI: Miami," "The O.C.," and a return to her soap opera roots with a recurring role on "General Hospital" in later years.

Personal Life and Legacy

Throughout her career, Delaney has navigated the challenges of balancing professional success with personal struggles. She married Joseph Cortese in 1989, with whom she had a son, Jack, before divorcing in 1994. Her personal challenges, including reported struggles with alcohol similar to those faced by her "NYPD Blue" character, have occasionally made headlines.

Despite these challenges, Delaney's legacy as a television actress remains defined by her ability to create memorable, multi-dimensional female characters who resonated with audiences. Her work has helped pave the way for complex female roles in television dramas, and her longevity in an often fickle industry speaks to both her talent and her resilience.

Real Estate

In 2003, Kim paid $1.5 million for a home in Beverly Hills, California. She sold this home in April 2015 for $7.75 million.