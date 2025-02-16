What is Kim Darby's Net Worth?

Kim Darby is an American actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Kim Darby is an American actress best known for her role as Mattie Ross in the 1969 Western classic "True Grit," starring opposite John Wayne. Her portrayal of the determined 14-year-old girl seeking revenge for her father's murder earned her widespread recognition, despite being 21 years old at the time of filming. Though "True Grit" remains her most famous role, Darby has maintained a steady acting career spanning several decades, appearing in numerous television shows and films from the 1960s through the 2000s.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born Deborah Zerby in 1947 in Los Angeles, California, Darby came from a show business family – her parents were professional dancers who performed in ice skating shows. She began acting as a child under the name Derby Zerby, making appearances in television shows during the early 1960s. Her early work included guest roles on popular series such as "Mr. Novak" and "Star Trek."

The True Grit Era

Darby's casting in "True Grit" came at a pivotal moment in her career. Her performance as Mattie Ross showcased her ability to hold her own against veteran actors like John Wayne and Glen Campbell. The film's success brought her significant attention in Hollywood, though the pressure of sudden fame reportedly proved challenging for the young actress.

Television Career

Throughout her career, Darby has been particularly prolific in television work. She appeared in numerous TV movies and series, including "The X-Files," "The Streets of San Francisco," and "Murder, She Wrote." Her television work demonstrated her versatility as an actress and her ability to adapt to changing entertainment trends across different decades.

Film Work Beyond True Grit

While "True Grit" remained her most notable film role, Darby continued to work in cinema, appearing in films such as "The Strawberry Statement" (1970), "Better Off Dead" (1985), and various independent productions. Her film choices often showed a willingness to take on diverse roles across different genres.

Personal Life

Darby's personal life has included multiple marriages, including a brief union with James Westmoreland in 1963. She largely kept her private life out of the public eye, though she has been open about some of the challenges she faced as a young actress in Hollywood. She has one daughter, Heather, born in 1969.

Teaching and Later Career

In later years, Darby began teaching acting classes, sharing her extensive experience with new generations of performers. She continued to act periodically while maintaining her teaching career, showing her commitment to both performing and nurturing new talent in the entertainment industry.

Legacy

Kim Darby's legacy in film history is primarily centered on her role in "True Grit," which remains a classic of American cinema. Her portrayal of Mattie Ross helped establish a template for strong female characters in Westerns, and the film's enduring popularity has kept her performance in the public eye. While she never achieved the same level of fame as her breakthrough role, her long-running career in television and film demonstrates her resilience and versatility as an actress.