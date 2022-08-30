Kiernan Shipka Net Worth:

What is Kiernan Shipka's Net Worth and Salary?

Kiernan Shipka is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Kiernan Shipka's career in the entertainment industry began when she was a baby. She started appearing in print advertisements before her family moved from Chicago to Los Angeles to help her pursue an acting career. Shipka made her on-screen debut in a few 2006 episodes of "Monk" as a little girl. She also appeared in "Dimension", "The Angriest Man in Suburbia", "Cory in the House", "MADtv", "Heroes", and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" before landing the part of Sally Draper on the hit TV series "Mad Men". Kiernan Shipka appeared in 89 of Mad Men's 92 episodes.

Her other TV and film credits include "Lower Learning", "A Rag Doll Story", "Land of the Lost", "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore", "The Ryan and Randi Show", "We Rise Like Smoke", "Very Good Girls", "Child Star Psychologist 2 with Kiernan Shipka", "The Edge of the Woods", "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23", "The Legend of Korra", "Sofia the First", "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "Riverdale," and "Feud: Bette and Joan."

Early Life

Shipka was born on November 10, 1999 in Chicago, Illinois. Her mother is Erin Ann Brennan and her father is John Young Shipka, who works as a real estate developer. Shipka was interested in the arts and entertainment from a young age. She began taking ballroom dancing classes when she was five years old. When she was six, her family decided to relocate to Los Angeles, California in order for her to pursue a career in acting, though she had already been featured in various print advertisements, commercials, and television shows as a baby.

Career

Shipka booked her first major role in 2007 when she was cast as the daughter of the lead character in AMC's series "Mad Men," playing the role of Sally Draper. For the first three seasons of the show, she was a recurring character before becoming a series regular in season four. As part of the show's ensemble case, she won the Screen Actor Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in both 2008 and 2009. Shipka specifically received substantial praise for her work in the series. She remained on the show until it ended in 2015.

In 2014, Shipka starred in the Lifetime move "Flowers in the Attic." She also was cast in the horror film "The Blackcoat's Daughter." As she continued booking more and more roles, she was named one of "The 25 Most Influential Teens of 2014" by Time magazine. She was also included on IndieWire's list of "20 Actors to Watch That Are Under 20."

After she finished her work on "Made Men," Shipka was cast as character B.D. Hyman, the daughter of Bette Davis, in the FX television series "Feud: Bette and Joan" in 2017. The following year, in 2018, Shipka booked the starring role as Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The series is based on the comic series of the same name and was released in October. The show ultimately ran for 36 episodes and concluded in December of 2020. While on the show, she received nominations recognizing her work at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Saturn Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. She reprised her role of Sabrina in an episode of season six of the popular teen series "Riverdale" in December of 2021.

While on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Shipka also co-starred in the 2019 Christmas romantic comedy film, "Let it Snow." The film was directed by Luke Snellin and based on the book of the same name. The same year, she played a deaf teenager opposite of actor Stanley Tucci in the horror film "The Silence." The film is based on the 2015 novel by Tim Lebbon of the same name. To prepare for the role, Shipka learned American Sign Language.

Outside of on-screen roles, Shipka also has lent her voice to several projects. She voiced a character in the 2014 video game "The Legend of Korra." She also voiced a character in the 2016 game "Marvel Avengers Academy."

Personal Life

Shipka was rumored to be dating Charlie Oldman in 2019 after the two were spotted having dinner together. However, by 2020, she was linked to Christian Coppola. The two have been seen together at numerous high profile events and Shipka has posted pictures posing with him with captions that suggest the two are in a relationship.