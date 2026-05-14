What is Kiele Sanchez's net worth?

Kiele Sanchez is an American actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand.

Kiele Sanchez is best known for starring in the A&E crime drama "The Glades," playing Nikki Fernandez on "Lost," and appearing in the MMA drama "Kingdom." Across film and television, Sanchez has often played sharp, resilient women who are drawn into danger, mystery, or emotional conflict. She first gained attention in the early 2000s with roles on shows such as "That Was Then," "Married to the Kellys," and "Related," before joining the third season of "Lost," one of the most talked-about television dramas of its era. She later became a series lead on "The Glades" and took on one of her strongest roles as Lisa Prince on "Kingdom." Her film credits include "A Perfect Getaway," "30 Days of Night: Dark Days," and "The Purge: Anarchy." Sanchez has maintained a steady career across network television, cable drama, genre films, and streaming projects, building a résumé defined by intensity, emotional vulnerability, and screen presence.

Early Life

Kiele Michelle Sanchez was born on October 13, 1977, in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in the Chicago area and is of Puerto Rican, Polish, and French ancestry. Her father, Oscar Sanchez, worked as a racetrack jockey agent.

Sanchez developed an interest in acting while attending Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, Illinois. As a teenager, she performed in a school production of "The Grapes of Wrath," an experience that helped her overcome stage fright. Her early interest in performance eventually pushed her toward a professional acting career.

Early Career

Sanchez first attracted industry attention in 2000 when she appeared as a finalist on MTV's "Wanna Be a VJ" competition. Although she did not win, the exposure helped lead to representation and a move toward acting work in Los Angeles.

Her early television credits included the short-lived drama "That Was Then" and the sitcom "Married to the Kellys." She also appeared in the 2003 comedy film "Stuck on You," directed by the Farrelly brothers. In 2005, Sanchez was cast as Anne Sorelli on the WB comedy-drama "Related," about four sisters navigating adulthood, relationships, and family tension in New York City.

"Lost" and Breakthrough Roles

Sanchez joined "Lost" during the show's third season as Nikki Fernandez, one of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815. The character was introduced alongside Paulo, played by Rodrigo Santoro, as part of an attempt to explore previously unseen castaways on the island. Although Nikki's storyline was brief, her appearance on "Lost" gave Sanchez a role in one of the most culturally significant TV dramas of the 2000s.

She later appeared in projects such as "Samantha Who?," "A Perfect Getaway," and "30 Days of Night: Dark Days." These roles helped establish her as a familiar presence in thriller, horror, and mystery-driven material.

"The Glades" and "Kingdom"

From 2010 to 2013, Sanchez starred as Callie Cargill on "The Glades," an A&E crime drama set in Florida. Callie, a nurse and medical student, became the central romantic interest of detective Jim Longworth, played by Matt Passmore. The show became one of A&E's notable scripted successes and gave Sanchez one of her longest-running television roles.

In 2014, Sanchez joined the Audience Network drama "Kingdom," starring Frank Grillo, Jonathan Tucker, Matt Lauria, Nick Jonas, and Joanna Going. She played Lisa Prince, the manager of a mixed martial arts gym and one of the show's emotional anchors. "Kingdom" gave Sanchez more layered dramatic material, exploring addiction, ambition, family dysfunction, trauma, and the physical and psychological cost of combat sports.

Film and Later Television Work

Sanchez has also appeared in a number of genre films. In "A Perfect Getaway," she acted alongside Steve Zahn, Milla Jovovich, Timothy Olyphant, and Chris Hemsworth in a tropical thriller about honeymooners caught in a possible murder plot. In "30 Days of Night: Dark Days," she took over the role of Stella Oleson in the sequel to the vampire horror film "30 Days of Night."

She appeared in "The Purge: Anarchy" and later worked with her husband Zach Gilford on "Criminal Minds: Evolution," where the two played an on-screen married couple connected to the show's Elias Voit storyline. Sanchez also appeared in Mike Flanagan's "The Fall of the House of Usher," adding another high-profile streaming project to her résumé.

Personal Life

Sanchez was previously married to writer and director Zach Helm. After that marriage ended, she began dating actor Zach Gilford, best known for playing Matt Saracen on "Friday Night Lights." Sanchez and Gilford met while working on the television pilot "The Matadors," became engaged in 2011, and married in 2012.

The couple later welcomed two children. In 2015, Sanchez publicly shared that she had suffered a late-term miscarriage. Their daughter was born via surrogate in 2017, and their son was born in 2021. In April 2025, Gilford filed for divorce from Sanchez after 12 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. He sought joint legal and physical custody of their children.