What is Khandi Alexander's Net Worth?

Khandi Alexander is an American dancer, choreographer and actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Khandi Alexander is best known for playing medical examiner Dr. Alexx Woods on the CBS police series "CSI:Miami" and for her role as the drug-addicted Fran Boyd in the 2000 Home Box Office mini-series "The Corner" which won three Emmy Awards as well as a Peabody Award. She appeared in 29 episodes of "ER," 60 episodes of "News Radio," 145 episodes of "CSI: Miami," 20 episodes of "Scandal," and 38 episodes of "Treme."

Early Years

Born as Harriet Rene Alexander, on September 4, 1957 in Jacksonville, Florida, Khandi was the daughter of construction company owner Henry Alexander and his wife Alverina (Masters), an opera and jazz singer. Khandi grew up in Queens, New York and attended Queensborough Community College in New York City.

Stage

Khandi Alexander first appeared on Broadway starring in the 1975 America musical "Chicago." She later appeared in the 1978 musical revue "Dancin'" which was created, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, and in the musical "Dreamgirls."

Dance

From 1988 to 1992, Khandi Alexander was a choreographer for American singer Whitney Houston's international tours.

In 1988, Khandi appeared as a dancer in American singer Natalie Cole's video "Pink Cadillac."

Film

Khandi Alexander began her film career in the 1985 American thriller "Streetwalkin'. In 1993, she appeared in several movies, including "CB4," a black comedy starring Chris Rock; the American action film "Joshua Tree" starring Dolph Lundgren; "What's Love Got to Do with It," the biographical film based on the life of American singer Tina Turner; and the romantic drama "Poetic Justice," starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. In 1994, she appeared in the American crime drama film "Sugar Hill," starring Wesley Snipes and the comedy "Greedy," starring Michael J. Fox.

Khandi portrayed the character of Joanie in the 1998 Cameron Diaz film "There's Something About Mary" and the character of Latishia Arnold in the 2006 film "Rain," which was based on the V.C. Andrews novel of the same name. In 2018, she played Toni Morrison in the American drama film "Fahrenheit 451" based on the 1953 book by Ray Bradbury.

Television

Khandi Alexander began her television acting career in 1985, playing a variety of characters on the comedy series "FTV." She went on to appear in episodes of the American comedy series "Rags to Riches," the sitcom "A Different World," starring Lisa Bonet, and the sketch comedy "The Edge."

From 1995 to 1997, Khandi portrayed the character of Catherine Duke on the National Broadcasting Company series "Newsradio," about the professional lives of those employed at a radio station in New York City. From 1995 to 2001, she portrayed the character of Jackie Robbins on the American medical drama "ER."

From 2002 to 2009, Khandi starred as Dr. Alexx Woods in the Central Broadcasting Station's American police drama "CSI: Miami." From 2010 to 2013, she played the character of bar owner LaDonna Batiste-Williams in the HBO drama series "Treme." In 2013, she began playing Maya Lewis in the American Broadcasting Company's political thriller series "Scandal."

Khandi starred in numerous made-for-television movies including "To My Daughter with Love" in 1994, "Partners" in 1999, "Perfect Strangers" starring Rob Lowe in 2004 and Bessie," based on the life of American blues singer Bessie Smith in 2015. She also appeared as Fran Boyd – a drug-addicted mother – in the television mini-series "The Corner" in 2000, based on the 1997 non-fiction book "The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood" written by David Simon and Ed Burns.

In 2021, Khandi played Contessa Carmilla De Mornay in an episode of the American comedy-horror mock documentary "What We Do in the Shadows."

Awards & Nominations

Khandi Alexander has won numerous awards for her work in film and television, including a 2001 Black Reel Award for Best Actress for her work on "The Corner," a 2005 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on "CSI: Miami," a 2011 Vision Award for Best Performance – Drama for her work on "Treme" and a 2015 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Scandal."

Khandi's numerous nominations include those for a 1998 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on "NewsRadio, a 2000 Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Mini-series for her work on "The Corner, a 2001 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-series or Dramatic Special for her work on "The Corner," a 2002 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," a 2003 DVD Exclusive Award for Best Actress for her work on "Emmet's Mark," a 2006 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work on "CSI: Miami," a 2012 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Treme," a 2013 NAACP Image Award Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Treme,' a 2014 Vision Award for Best Performance – Drama for her work in "Treme," a 2015 Critic's Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-series for her work in "Bessie" and a 2015 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Scandal."