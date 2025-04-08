Last Updated: April 8, 2025
$4 Million
  1. What Is Kevin Michael Richardson's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Television Voice Acting
  4. Film Voice Acting
  5. Video Game Voice Acting
  6. Live Action Roles
  7. Personal Life
  8. Real Estate

What is Kevin Michael Richardson's Net Worth?

Kevin Michael Richardson is an actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Kevin Michael Richardson is best known for voicing characters in animated television series and films. On television, his credits include "The Batman," "Teen Titans," "Family Guy," "F is for Family," and "Invincible," and on the big screen his credits include "Mortal Kombat," "Lilo & Stitch," and "The Matrix Revolutions." Richardson has also done extensive voice acting for video games, including those in the "Star Wars," "Crash Bandicoot," "Ratchet & Clank," "Kingdom Hearts," and "Skylanders" franchises.

Early Life and Education

Kevin Michael Richardson was born on October 25, 1964 in the Bronx borough of New York City. For his higher education, he went to Syracuse University, from which he earned his BFA in theater in 1988.

Television Voice Acting

Richardson had his first major voice-acting role on television from 1995 to 1997, as Mayor Mortimer Tilton on "The Mask: The Animated Series." Meanwhile, from 1996 to 1999, he voiced Plato on "Adventures from the Book of Virtues." During that time, Richardson lent his voice to episodes of such series as "Hey Arnold!," "Rugrats," "Cow and Chicken," "The New Batman Adventures," and "The Powerpuff Girls." In 1999, he began voice roles on a number of shows, including "The PJs," "The New Woody Woodpecker Show," "Family Guy," and "Johnny Bravo." Richardson became even more prolific in the new millennium, with credits such as "The Weekenders," "Kim Possible," "Samurai Jack," "Static Shock," "Lloyd in Space," "The Proud Family," "Justice League," and "The Fairly OddParents." He also voiced several characters on "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Teen Titans," "My Life as a Teenage Robot," and "Danny Phantom," among other shows. In 2004, Richardson became the first black actor to play the supervillain the Joker, which he did in the animated series "The Batman." The show ran until 2008, and earned Richardson two Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Meanwhile, from 2004 to 2006, he voiced various characters on "Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!," and from 2005 to 2008 he voiced several characters on "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Beginning in 2005, Richardson lent his voice to "American Dad!"

In the latter half of the '00s, Richardson had voice roles on such shows as "Danger Rangers," "Loonatics Unleashed," "The Boondocks," "Class of 3000," "Chowder," "Ben 10: Alien Force," "The Penguins of Madagascar," and "Batman: The Brave and the Bold." At the start of the 2010s, he began voicing Donny on "Adventure Time" and Jabba the Hutt on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Richardson also started voice roles on "G.I. Joe: Renegades," "Transformers: Prime," and "Young Justice." Over the subsequent years, he had various roles on "ThunderCats," "Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness," "The Legend of Korra," "Gravity Falls," "Ultimate Spider-Man," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Ben 10: Omniverse," and "Teen Titans Go!," among other shows. In 2014, Richardson began voicing Crusher on "Blaze and the Monster Machines" and Maurice on "All Hail King Julien." Later in the decade, he had roles on "The Adventures of Puss in Boots," "Miles from Tomorrowland," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "F is for Family," "The Jellies," and "Puppy Dog Pals," among numerous other series. In 2020, Richardson began voicing Tarak on "The Owl House," and in 2021 he became the new voice of Dr. Hibbert on "The Simpsons." Also in the latter year, he began voicing various characters on "Invincible." Richardson's other credits include "Big Nate," "Frog and Toad," "Krapopolis," and "Ariel."

Film Voice Acting

In 1995, Richardson voiced Goro in the film adaptation of the video game "Mortal Kombat." The next year, he lent his voice to "All Dogs Go to Heaven 2." Richardson's first few credits of the 21st century were "Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists," "Whispers: An Elephant's Tale," and "Rugrats in Paris: The Movie." In 2002, he voiced Captain Gantu in Disney's "Lilo & Stitch," and also lent his voice to "The Powderpuff Girls Movie," "The Country Bears," and "The Wild Thornberrys Movie." Richardson next played Deus Ex Machina in "The Matrix Revolutions." His subsequent credits included "Teacher's Pet," "Hoodwinked!," "The Wild," "TMNT," "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," and "The Princess and the Frog." In the 2010s, Richardson had voice roles in "John Dies at the End," "Planes: Fire & Rescue," and "Strange Magic," among other films. His credits in the early 2020s include "Trolls World Tour" and "Trolls Band Together," "Minions: The Rise of Gru," and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Richardson has also lent his voice to a plethora of direct-to-video animated films over the years. In 1998, he voiced Brutus in "The Secret of NIMH 2: Timmy to the Rescue," and in 1999 he was Bud Wiley in "Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein." Richardson went on to have roles in "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins" and "Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders" in 2000. His subsequent credits included "The Animatrix," "George of the Jungle 2," "Queer Duck: The Movie," "Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers," "Batman: Gotham Knight," and "Dead Space: Downfall." Richardson has continued to appear in various direct-to-video releases in the "Scooby-Doo!," "Batman," and "Flintstones" franchises. He has also voiced characters in numerous "Lego DC Comics Super Heroes" films.

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Video Game Voice Acting

In addition to television and film, Richardson has voiced characters in a score of video games. Notably, he has appeared in numerous "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" video games, as well as games in the "Crash Bandicoot," "Ratchet & Clank," "Baldur's Gate," "Fallout," "Kingdom Hearts," and "Skylanders" franchises. In 2004, Richardson voiced Tartarus in "Halo 2."

Live-action Roles

Although primarily known for his voice acting, Richardson has made some live-action appearances on television and film. In the 1990s, he had guest roles on such shows as "ER," "Simon," "Weird Science," and "Teen Angel," and a main role on the short-lived UPN sitcom "Homeboys in Outer Space." Richardson had another main role on a short-lived sitcom, "Like Family," in the early '00s. Later in the decade, he had main roles on the shows "The Knights of Prosperity" and "The Cleaner." Richardson's live-action film credits include "BASEketball," "Clerks II," and "La Mission."

Personal Life

In 2006, Richardson married his wife Monica. He is the stepfather of her two sons from a prior marriage.

Real Estate

In December 2011, Kevin and Monica paid $1.55 million for a home in Los Angeles. Today, this home is worth a bit more than $2 million.

