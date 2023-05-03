What is Kevin McNally's Net Worth?

Kevin McNally is an English actor who has a net worth of $1 million. Kevin McNally began his acting career with a role in 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me" but is best known for his portrayal as Joshamee Gibbs in Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" films.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Apr 27, 1956 (67 years old) Place of Birth: Bristol Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor, Film Score Composer, Musician Nationality: England 💰 Compare Kevin McNally's Net Worth

Early Life

Kevin Robert McNally was born on April 27, 1956, in Bristol, England. He was raised in Birmingham and attended Redhill Junior School in Hay Mills and Mapledene Junior School in Sheldon. Kevin went to Central Grammar School for Boys on Gressel Lane in Tile Cross in Birmingham.

Career

Kevin McNally first got into professional acting work at the age of 16 at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre. He later earned a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He won the Best Actor Bancroft Gold Medal for his stage performance in 1975. Some of his notable stage performances in London's West End consist of his appearance as Alan Bennett alongside Maggie Smith in "The Lady in the Van" and opposite Juliette Binoche in "Naked." He also played the role of Richard in Terry Johnson's "Dead Funny" at the Savoy Theatre.

McNally made his on-screen debut as a crewman in 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me". He later appeared in "The Long Good Friday," "Not Quite Paradise," "The Berlin Affair," "Spice World," "Entrapment," "When the Sky Falls," "High Heels and Low Lifes," "Decrypted," and "Painted Beauty." Some of McNally's other film credits include "The Phantom of the Opera," "Tuesday," "Valkyrie," "Hamilton: In the Interest of the Nation," "Bounty Killer," and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series in which he played the role of Joshamee Gibbs.

He's had several TV parts with appearances on "Wuthering Heights," "New Tricks," "Downton Abbey," "Burn Notice," and "Turn: Washington Spies" Some of his more recent television shows include the likes of "The ABC Murders," "The Crown," the "Doctor Who" series, "The Wingfeather Saga," "Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes," and "Stonehouse."

McNally also voiced Joshamee Gibbs in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" video games and Robert Faulkner in the hit video game "Assassin's Creed III." He voiced other appearances as the Gibbs character in the games "Disney Infinity," "Kingdom Hearts III," and "Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life."

Pirates of the Caribbean

In 2003, McNally scored his best-known part as Joshamee Gibbs in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl". McNally went on to reprise the role in 2006's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest", 2007's "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End", 2011's "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," and 2017's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." Only two other actors appeared in all five of the franchise's movies.

Personal Life

Kevin McNally was in a relationship with actress Stevie Harris, and the couple had two children together, Peter and Rachel.

Kevin met actress Phyllis Logan in 1994, and they got married in 2011. They had a son, David, who was born in 1996. The McNally family currently resides in Chiswick, London, England.