Kevin McKidd Net Worth:

What is Kevin McKidd's Net Worth and Salary?

Kevin McKidd is a Scottish actor, director, and musician who has a net worth of $14 million. Kevin McKidd is best known for his role as Owen Hunt on the medical drama television series "Grey's Anatomy." He has appeared in hundreds of episodes of the series. He appeared on the show since 2008, earning a 2010 Prism Award for Best Performance in a Drama Series Multi-Episode Storyline. He was nominated for a Prism Award in 2011 for the part as well. McKidd has directed a handful of episodes of the show.

Kevin played Count Vronsky in the 2000 BBC miniseries adaptation of "Anna Karenina," and has had prominent roles on such series as "Rome" and "Journeyman." On the big screen, McKidd's notable credits include "Trainspotting," "16 Years of Alcohol," and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief."

Early Life and Education

Kevin McKidd was born on August 9, 1973 in Elgin, Moray, Scotland to plumber Neil and secretary Kathleen. As a youth, he went to Seafield Primary School and Elgin Academy, and acted with the local amateur drama group Moray Youth Theatre. Initially interested in studying engineering, McKidd went on to attend the University of Edinburgh. He eventually decided to study drama instead, and joined the school's student theatre company, Bedlam Theatre. There, McKidd acted with the improv comedy troupe the Improverts. He subsequently auditioned at Queen Margaret University, where he went on to study drama.

Television Career

McKidd made his television debut in 1996, playing Father Deegan in a Christmas episode of the sitcom "Father Ted." The same year, he made an appearance on the series "Kavanagh QC." In 1998, McKidd starred as Basil in the BBC Scotland miniseries "Looking After Jo Jo." He subsequently made his first foray onto American television in 1999, appearing alongside Randy Quaid, Whoopi Goldberg, Colm Meaney, and Kieran Culkin in the NBC television film "The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns." McKidd returned to British TV in 2000 to play Count Vronsky in a BBC miniseries adaptation of Tolstoy's "Anna Karenina." Also that year, he starred alongside Phil Davis, Helen McCrory, and an ensemble of many others on the British series "North Square." McKidd's subsequent credits were the 2004 BBC miniseries "Gunpowder, Treason & Plot," in which he portrayed James Hepburn, 4th Earl of Bothwell; and the 2006 miniseries "The Virgin Queen," in which he portrayed the Duke of Norfolk.

McKidd had his biggest television role yet from 2005 to 2007, when he starred as Roman soldier Lucius Vorenus on the acclaimed historical drama series "Rome." Following this, he had another leading role on the science-fiction romance series "Journeyman," playing a newspaper reporter who finds himself leaping through time. The show, which aired on NBC, was canceled after a single season in 2007. The following year, McKidd began his largest and most famous role on the ABC medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy," which he joined in its fifth season. He plays Owen Hunt, a former US Army trauma surgeon who works his way up to chief of surgery at Seattle Grace Hospital. Beyond acting on the show, McKidd has directed numerous episodes over the years. In 2020, he appeared as Hunt in three episodes of the "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff series "Station 19." McKidd's other television credits have included "Star Wars Rebels," on which he voiced Fenn Rau, and the anthology series "Room 104," on which he starred in the episode "The Last Man."

Film Career

On the big screen, McKidd first appeared in a pair of 1996 British films: "Small Faces" and "Trainspotting." In the latter, he plays Thomas Mackenzie, a member of a group of heroin addicts in a destitute part of Edinburgh, Scotland. McKidd next appeared in "Regeneration," based on the eponymous book by Pat Barker. He went on to have his most prolific year yet in 1998, with four films: "Hideous Kinky," "Bedrooms and Hallways," "The Acid House," and "Dad Savage." In 1999, McKidd was part of the large ensemble cast of Mike Leigh's biographical period drama "Topsy-Turvy," in which he played Scottish actor and opera singer Durward Lely. His subsequent credits were "Understanding Jane," "Nicholas Nickleby," "Max," "Dog Soldiers," "The Key," and "AfterLife."

In 2003, McKidd gave one of his most acclaimed performances in the drama "16 Years of Alcohol," based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Richard Jobson. For his performance as violent alcoholic Frankie, McKidd earned BAFTA Scotland and BIFA nominations for Best Actor. Following this, he appeared in the films "De-Lovely," "The Purifiers," and "One Last Chance." In 2005, McKidd was in Ridley Scott's epic historical drama "Kingdom of Heaven." He next appeared in the drama "The Rocket Post"; the action-adventure film "The Last Legion"; the psychological thriller "Hannibal Rising"; and the romcom "Made of Honor." In 2010, McKidd had a notable role as Greek god Poseidon in the big-screen adaptation of the novel "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief." His credits since then have included "Bunraku," "Comes a Bright Day," "Home Sweet Hell," and "Tulip Fever." McKidd also lent his voice to the Pixar animated film "Brave."

Video Games

In addition to his acting on television and film, McKidd has done voice work for video games. In 2002, he voiced the lead singer of a fictional Scottish band in "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City." Later, in 2009 and 2011, respectively, he voiced Captain John "Soap" MacTavish in the second and third installments of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare."

Personal Life

McKidd married his first wife, Jane Parker, in 1999. The couple had a son and a daughter, and later divorced in 2017. McKidd then wed Arielle Goldrath in 2018; together, they have a son named Aiden and a daughter named Nava. McKidd and his family are all United States citizens.

Real Estate

In 2018 Kevin paid $4.6 million for a home in Studio City, California. He and his wife proceeded to perform a major renovation. In April 2022 they sold this home for $5.1 million. Below is a video tour of the property from when it was listed around the time of Kevin's purchase: