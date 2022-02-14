Kevin Dillon Net Worth:

What is Kevin Dillon's net worth and salary?

Kevin Dillon is an American actor who has a net worth of $10 million. Kevin Dillon first gained notoriety through his acting roles in films such as "Platoon," "The Blob," "No Escape, War Party" and more. He is probably most famous for appearing on the HBO TV show "Entourage."

On Entourage, he played the role of Johnny "Drama" Chase, older brother of the show's fictional star Vinnie Chase. Kevin was nominated for Emmy Awards in 2007, 2008, and 2009, as well as a Golden Globe Award in 2008, for his performance in Entourage. He has also played the role of drummer, John Densmore in the movie "The Doors" in 1991, and starred in the 2006 film, Poseidon, which was a remake of The Poseidon Adventure.

Early Life

Dillon was born on August 19, 1965 in New Rochelle, New York. He is the son of Mary Ellen and Paul Dillon and has one sister and four brothers. His mother was a homemaker while his father worked as a portrait painter, sales manager, and golf coach at Fordham University. His father would often paint portraits of famous golfers, some of which are now displayed at the Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. The family is of Irish descent and his paternal grandmother's brother, Alex Raymond, was the creator of the famous comic book, "Flash Gordon."

Kevin attended Mamaroneck High, along with his older brother Matt Dillon, (born one year before, in 1964) who is also an actor of film and television. Kevin has three other brothers, Paul Jr. (also an actor), Brian and Tim and a sister, Katy Scholz.

Kevin attended the School of Visual Arts in New York and started acting in high school, but he wanted to be an actor like his big brother, Matt. Kevin's first acting role was in the TV movie, "No Big Deal," in which he played a juvenile delinquent who has trouble adjusting to a new school. In April of 2006, Kevin married actress/model Jane Stuart in Las Vegas. They would eventually have one child together before divorcing in 2017. Kevin also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Career

Dillon had decided while in high school that he wanted to pursue a career in acting. His older brother, Matt, was also interested in acting and had booked a role in the film, "Tex Party." While visiting him on set, Dillon was noticed by an agent and the two decided to work together. He booked his first role in 1983 when he was 18 in the television film, "No Big Deal." Two years later, he booked a larger role in the 1985 film, "Heaven Help Us," as character Ed Rooney. The following year, he received wider attention for his role in the film, "Platoon," a war film directed by Oliver Stone.

In 1988, he appeared in the remake of the 1958 American science fiction film, "The Blob." While the film received mixed reviews, it has since gained a cult following. He also booked roles in the films "The Rescue" in 1988, "Immediate Family," and "When He's Not a Stranger" in 1989. For all three films, he received nominations at the Young Artist Awards. He also played drummer John Densmore in the 1991 film, "The Doors," based on the story of the real-life band. In order to prepare for the role, he spent time with actual drummer, Allan Schwartzberg.

He broke into television in the 1990s, with his first role being in an episode of "Tales from the Crypt" in 1993. He also appeared in three episodes of "NYPD" in 1998 and then booked the main cast role of Paul DeLucca in "That's Life" which was on-air from 2000 until 2002. He also continued booking film roles at this time, including parts in "True Crime," "Gone in the Night, "Stag," "Misbegotten," and "Hidden Agenda," among others. He also appeared in the 2006 film, "Poseidon," which was a remake of "The Poseidon Adventure." One of his most popular films of this time was the 2009 film, "Hotel for Dogs," which made over $117 million at the worldwide box office.

Dillon booked his most prominent role to date in 2004 when he was cast as character Johnny "Drama" Chase in the series, "Entourage. The show was very popular and garnered many award nominations and wins. Dillon himself was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in 2007, 2008, and 2009. He also received a Golden Globe nomination in 2008. The series ended in September of 2011 after a total of eight seasons. Dillon later reprised his role as Chase in the series' film adaptation, "Entourage," in 2015.

After "Entourage" ended, Dillon booked a role on "How to Be a Gentleman," appearing in nine episodes in 2011 and 2012. He also appeared in "TripTank" in 2015, "Blue Bloods" in 2017, and "Creepshow" in 2021. In terms of films, he appeared in "The Throwaways" in 2014, "Underdogs" in 2015," and "A Day to Die" in 2022.

Personal Life

Dillon married actress Jane Stuart in Las Vegas on April 21, 2006. At their wedding, Dillon's former "Entourage" co-star, Jerry Ferrara, was his best man and his other co-star, Kevin Connolly, walked him down the aisle. Dillion and Stuart had their first child together, a daughter named Ava, in 2006. Dillon also has another daughter, Amy, who was born from a previous relationship in 1991 that he has never publicly discussed.

Dillon and Stuart remained together until Dillion filed for divorce in 2016. Their divorce was not finalized until November of 2019 and was the result of several years of legal battles, during which Dillon revealed that their marriage had actually been over as early as 2008, as Stuart had moved out. A year after their divorce was finalized, the two were back in court over a dispute related to child support.

Following the divorce. Dillon has been romantically connected to singer and musician, Amy May. Dillon resides in Los Angeles but travels frequently to New York City. He enjoys golfing in his spare time.

Net Worth Details

As part of their 2019 divorce proceedings, Kevin's ex-wife filed motions arguing that she had stopped received tuition money from Dillon for their child and that he only offered start paying again if she agreed to give up $7,0000 per month in spousal support. She estimated that Kevin's net worth is roughly $10 million. Court filings claimed that Kevin owns $5 million worth of real estate, has $3 million worth of liquid cash assets and $1 million in retirement accounts. The same filings claimed that Kevin earned around $16 million during his career since 2006, the majority of which came from Entourage.

Entourage Salary and Earnings

During his eight seasons as a lead performer on Entourage, Kevin earned $11 million. At his peak he earned $150,000 per episode. He then earned $2 million to appear as a lead performer in the 2015 film version of Entourage. He therefore earned $13 million appearing in Entourage between 2004 and 2015.